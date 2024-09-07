Just opened September 2024: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

The dining scene of Singapore is showing no signs of slowing down as September 2024 brings a slew of exciting openings that are set to elevate the local dining.

From refreshed dining venues, to the highly anticipated arrivals redefining dining experiences, and bars impressing with inventive cocktails and a chic atmosphere- this month is packed with culinary delights. There's something for every palate and preference to discover this month. Find your new hangout below!

Restaurants

Grand Hyatt Singapore's revamped dining scene

Following a multi-year renovation, the Grand Hyatt Singapore has reopened its doors, unveiling an array of elevated dining experiences. Iconic venues such as StraitsKitchen, BRIX, Pete's Place, and The Shop have made their return, alongside the newly opened Oasis bar.

StraitsKitchen continues to offer authentic Singaporean cuisine with a refreshed menu featuring local favourites, while BRIX brings enhanced live entertainment and an updated beverage menu.

Pete's Place remains a go-to for Italian comfort food under the guidance of a new chef, and The Shop offers a gourmet selection of coffee, baked goods, and exclusive products.

The Oasis bar, now open, provides a diverse dining experience with international cuisine, unique cocktails, and a lively atmosphere.

Grand Hyatt Singapore is located at 10 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228211. Find out more about Grand Hyatt Singapore's dining options here.

27°W (27 Degrees West)

Experience a vibrant fusion of Northern and Southern Indian cuisine at Singapore's newest Indian restaurant, 27°W, led by Mumbai's celebrity Chef Varun Inamdar.

Known for his culinary achievements and followed by millions on social media, Chef Varun brings his signature dishes to the forefront, including the popular Kohlapuri Smoked Lamb Rack, Beliram (S$55) and Millionaire's Butter Chicken (S$28), a recipe that has captivated audiences worldwide.

The menu also features unique creations like Beef Tartare (S$20) and a special dessert, Rasmalai Tres Leches (S$15), originally crafted for The Obamas. Complementing the food are signature cocktails such as the tropical Madrasi Margarita and the sophisticated Mem Saheb's Vice at S$24 each.

27°W is located at 362 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238887, p. +65 9100 0949. Open Sun-Thu 11.30 am-11 pm, Fri-Sat 11.30 am-12 am.

Farm House

Farm House, a modern marketplace concept, has opened at Dairy Farm Mall, offering a vibrant dining experience amidst lush greenery.

Spanning 5,200 sq ft with over 200 seats, it provides a diverse selection of both local and international cuisines, from traditional Singaporean favourites to Japanese sashimi and Indonesian street food. Highlights include the signature Crab Bee Hoon from KangKar Nang, the flavourful Nanjing Boiled Salted Duck from Sui Yuan, and the fresh Bara Chirashi Don from Tokyo Taste.

A day to night concept, Farm House also features an in-house bar with a range of beers, cocktails, wines, and premium sake.

Farm House is located at 4 Dairy Farm Lane, #01-12 Dairy Farm Mall, Singapore 677622. Open daily 8am-11pm.

SUSHISAMBA

From London to Las Vegas, Dubai and DOHA, the popular SUSHISAMBA has finally landed in Singapore. First in Asia Pacific, the 12,000-sqft space is perched on the 52nd floor of Capital Tower where you'll indulge in a unique blend of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian cuisines against a stunning 360-degree view of the Singapore skyline.

The Singapore outpost sees global favourites like Peruvian seviches and SAMBA rolls as part of the menu, alongside exclusives like the SAMBA Chili Crab Roll (S$38++) and the SAMBA Singapore Roll (S$38++).

Don't miss their anticuchos over at the Robata Grill or the fresh seafood, flown straight from Japan at the sushi counter.

Together with their specially curated beverage programme, lively beats, and Samba dancers, this is one experience you won't want to miss!

SUSHISAMBA is located at 168 Robinson Rd, Level 52 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912, p.+65 6550 2290. Open Mon-Fri 12-3 pm, 6 pm-1 am, Sat 12-3 pm, 6 pm-2 am. Closed on Sun.

Locanda

Locanda, a cosy Italian trattoria by Michelin-starred Buona Terra, has opened its doors in the heritage district of Little India on Rowell Road. Drawing inspiration from traditional Italian inns, Locanda offers a warm, home-like atmosphere where guests can unwind and enjoy hearty Italian classics.

The menu, crafted by Chef Denis Lucchi and his experienced team, features a range of comforting dishes, including freshly made pastas, appetisers like Gnocco Fritto with Cold Cuts (S$15++ per 50g), and large sharing platters such as Beef OP Rib, Rucola and Parmesan, Baked Potato (S$268++) and Spaghetti ai Frutti di Mare (S$118++).

The curated selection of over 150 premium wines, Italian craft beers, and house-made desserts like Tiramisu (S$15++) and Sicilian Cannolo (S$15++), are the cherry on top!

Locanda is located at 109 Rowell Road, Singapore 208033, p. +65 9619 2691. Open Wed-Fri 6pm-12am, Sat-Sun 12pm-5pm, 6pm-11pm. Closed on Mon & Tue.

Setsuri Ishinomaki

Setsuri Ishinomaki, a new dining concept by the Ishinomaki Group, has opened at Guoco Midtown, Beach Road, offering a serene and intimate setting for Japanese grill enthusiasts.

Helmed by Chef Chi Pin Han, the restaurant celebrates the natural essence of ingredients through four traditional Japanese grilling methods-genshiyaki, warayaki, robatayaki, and rogama.

The menu features a variety of grilled dishes, including Gindara Saikyo Genshiyaki (S$38) and Wagyu Wara Tataki (S$48), alongside cold and hot appetisers, futomaki, and donabe claypot rice.

Setsuri also offers a wide selection of Japanese shochu, curated by Janice Chi, the restaurant's master sake sommelier, enhancing the overall dining experience with exclusive labels available by the glass.

Setsuri Ishinomaki is located at 120 Beach Road #01-03 Guoco Midtown House, 120 Beach Rd, #01-03, 189769, p. +65 6530 3657. Open daily 11.30am-3pm & 5.30pm-10pm.

Cafes

coffeehouse by Kobashi

Kobashi, renowned for their sourdough doughnuts, has opened its first brick-and-mortar store, the Kobashi Coffeehouse. What began as a home-based bakery during the Covid-19 pandemic has now evolved into a vibrant community hub, offering both savoury dishes and seasonal bakes.

At Kobashi, the emphasis is on exploring diverse flavours and creating food driven by passion rather than trends. The coffeehouse aims to engage all five senses, providing a welcoming space where people can connect over unique, flavourful creations.

Highlights include Loaded Mentaiko Fries (S$16), Chilled Truffle Capellini (S$28), and drinks like the Honey Coffee Milk Foam (S$7) .

coffeehouse by Kobashi is located at 79 South Bridge Road, S058709. Open daily 10am - 6pm.

Bars

Deadfall Cantina

The acclaimed team behind Barbary Coast has revamped and relaunched Deadfall Cantina into an agave-focused neighbourhood bar, blending Mexican-inspired design with a curated selection of agave spirits.

Located in Singapore's Boat Quay, Deadfall Cantina offers a vibrant, colourful interior with live maguey plants and a broad collection of mezcal, tequila, and raicilla.

The cocktail menu features creative drinks like the Pasilla Mole Negroni (S$24) and Buttered Paloma (S$24), showcasing traditional Mexican flavours.

With a menu that fuses Mexican and Singaporean cuisines, such as Hainanese Chix Rice Burritos (S$18) and Salted Yolk Cauliflower Tacos (S$13), Deadfall Cantina provides a lively, educational drinking experience enhanced by a music selection of reggaeton and Latin pop, open until 3am.

Deadfall Cantina is located at 16 N Canal Rd, #01-01, Singapore 048828, p. +65 8869 4798. Open Mon 9 am-4 pm, Tue 9 am-4 pm, 6 pm-12 am, Wed 9 am-4 pm, 6 pm-1 am, Thur 9 am-4 pm, 6 pm-2 am, Friday 9 am-4 pm, 6 pm-3 am, Saturday 7 pm-3 am. Closed on Sun.

Bar Bon Funk

Chef-Owner Keirin Buck and The Lo & Behold Group unveil Bar Bon Funk, a dynamic cocktail bar in New Bahru that blends Buck's renowned "never fussy, always tasty" philosophy with an exciting Hi-Fi sound experience.

Led by Head Bartender Josiah Chee, the bar presents a rotating cocktail menu inspired by classic breakfast flavours and seasonal ingredients. The opening menu includes innovative drinks like the A Glass of Milk (S$26), which combines small-batch Avallen Calvados with lacto-fermented strawberry honey, and the Lean Green Salad (S$28), a Mezcal Margarita with caramelised honey avocado foam.

Complementing these bold cocktails is a thoughtfully curated food menu featuring inventive dishes like the house-made Mortadella and Baloney Sandwich (S$28), Pickled Egg with English Mustard and Dill Pollen (S$8), and creamy Frittelles with Buffalo Ricotta and Fennel Pollen (S$16).

Bar Bon Funk is located at Block 46 Kim Yam Rd, #02-01 New Bahru (Big, Singapore 239351, p. +65 9621 6076. Open Tue-Sat 6pm-late. Closed on Mon & Sun.

Madame

Madame, a chic new spot on Tras Street, offers a taste of Paris in Singapore with its cosy boudoir ambiance and a blend of boutique spirits, creative cocktails, and fine wines.

Co-founded by a rum enthusiast and a bourbon aficionado, Madame features a menu of carefully crafted signature cocktails, paying tribute to iconic women, and a selection of small-batch rums and bourbons.

Its decor evokes Parisian elegance with Maison Drucker-inspired chairs and black-and-white images of influential women, while the team sports stylish, sustainable Benjamin Barker aprons.

The bar's Mediterranean-inspired bites and warm, welcoming atmosphere make it an ideal place for romantic dates or lively social gatherings.

Madame is located at 69 Tras St, Singapore 079008, p. +65 6225 4869. Open Mon-Sat 2 pm-12am. Closed on Sun.

NOVA

NOVA, Singapore's tallest sky bar at 282 meters on Level 63 of One Raffles Place, offers stunning panoramic city views and a vibrant multi-sensorial experience. Its centrepiece, ASTRA-a striking star-shaped installation by Jun Ong-captures the city's energy with dynamic lighting.

The bar features a chic, contemporary design with steel and aluminium elements, natural accents, and a cutting-edge sound system. NOVA's eclectic DJ lineup, 90s throwbacks, and Pacific-inspired dishes and cocktails create a modern, inclusive space for unforgettable nights.

