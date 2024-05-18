The best-looking spirit bottles to showcase in your home bar

Creating a home bar is not just about selecting spirits that taste exceptional; it's also about aesthetics. The right bottles can enhance the ambiance of your space, turning a simple collection of spirits into a sophisticated focal point of your home.

Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual enthusiast, each bottle tells a story through its design, reflecting the heritage, craftsmanship, and unique character of the spirit inside. Here are ten of the best-looking spirit bottles that promise to elevate the style of any home bar.

Belvedere 10 Vodka

Belvedere 10 Vodka is a masterpiece of modern luxury, skilfully marrying heritage with contemporary elegance. This exceptional vodka, priced at $670 a bottle, is crafted through a meticulous 10-step process from the single harvest of one rye field, showcasing Belvedere's commitment to unparalleled quality.

The bottle's design is a tribute to this process, standing ten levels tall with a pristine white hue and diamond-like sparkle to reflect the purity and rarity of the organic Diamond Rye used.

Belvedere 10 is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, making it a standout addition to any home bar that promises both style and an extraordinary tasting experience.

Belvedere 10 is now available to shop in top international dance clubs, hotels, and bars in Singapore.

Hennessy James Hennessy Cognac

Dedicated to James Hennessy, the adventurous son of the founder, this bottle epitomises luxury with its classy and contemporary design. The rounded shape and sophisticated labelling reflect the premium quality of the cognac inside, suitable for the most discerning palates.

Wildmoor 23 Year Old Waking Forest

This exquisite bottle captures the essence of the ancient forests from which its contents originate. Featuring a deep green label with intricate illustrations of woodland scenery, it brings a mystical element to your collection.

Martell XO Extra Old Cognac

Martell’s XO Cognac is encased in an architecturally striking bottle, featuring a unique, curvaceous design that mirrors the rich and complex liquid within. This is a piece that speaks of heritage and artistry.

Chabot Napoleon Special Reserve Armagnac

Chabot’s Special Reserve features an elegantly long neck and a traditional armagnac bottle shape, adorned with a regal gold and black label. This bottle doesn’t just hold a fine spirit; it exudes a history of French luxury.

Heritage Cellar Baijiu

This spirit from China comes in a bottle that blends traditional Chinese elements with a modern twist. Its exclusive intricate gold and black design is not only sleek but the dragon on the bottle also pays homage to the ancient artistry, making it a stunning piece of cultural heritage.

True Believers Arquitecto Blanco Tequila

True Believers Arquitecto Blanco Tequila stands as a testament to exquisite craftsmanship and design, both in its content and presentation. The bottle itself is a striking piece, with its clean, geometric lines and minimalist aesthetic that reflects the pure, un-aged spirit within.

This tequila is crafted from 100 per cent blue agave, harvested from the rich volcanic soils of Jalisco, Mexico, offering a smooth, crisp profile with notes of pepper, citrus, and earthy agave.

The Arquitecto Blanco is not just a beverage; it’s a centrepiece that speaks to the art of modern tequila making, making it a must-have for aficionados seeking purity and style in their spirits collection.

Woodford Reserve Baccarat

This collaboration between Woodford Reserve and Baccarat screams opulence. The crystal decanter, crafted by the renowned French glassmaker, is as luxurious as the bourbon it houses. This is a collector’s dream and a standout piece on any shelf.

Zacapa Centenario XO Rum

Zacapa’s XO bottle, with its rich dark colour scheme and embossed gold label, looks as deep and inviting as the aged rum it contains. The shape and feel of the bottle convey the premium quality of this Guatemalan treasure.

Tatsumi Alchemiae Gin

Tatsumi Alchemiae Gin is a remarkable fusion of traditional distillation techniques and botanical innovation, beautifully encapsulated in a bottle that is as visually appealing as the spirit is tantalising. The design features an elegant, dark glass with minimalistic Japanese emblem.

Distilled in Japan, this gin blends classic elements like juniper with unique, locally sourced botanicals, including yuzu, sansho pepper, and tea leaves, creating a complex, layered flavour profile.

The Alchemiae Gin offers a delicate balance of tradition and modernity, ideal for gin enthusiasts who appreciate depth in both their spirits and their bottle aesthetics.

This article was first published in City Nomads.