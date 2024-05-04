Just opened May 2024: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

In the mood for pizza, grill, and more? Dive into exciting new concepts and gastronomic experiences that promise a gastronomic journey reminiscent of “Eat, Pray, Love” and beyond.

For all your cravings, we’ve got you covered in Just Opened May, our monthly roundup of new restaurants, cafes, and bars in Singapore.

Restaurants

L'Antica Da Michele

The simple and authentic Neapolitan pizza that captured the heart of Julia Roberts’ character in Eat, Pray, Love has finally landed in Singapore. L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele fires up its classic 15″ Margherita (S$28++) and Marinara (S$22++) with the same meticulously guarded family recipe, using simple and fresh ingredients in its light and tasty pizzas.

A briny revelation comes in the Cetara ($34) topped with Cetara anchovies on a creamy Agerola Fior di Latte and tomato base. Sharing starters like the Fritto di Mare (S$26++) — a trio of calamari, prawns, and Amalfi coast fin fish – is a definite crowd-pleaser.

Ask about their curated list of wines to pair with the pizzas, or reach for a refreshing Aperol Spritz (S$18++).

L’Antica Da Michele is located at 8 Club St, #01-08 of Mercure ICON Singapore City Centre, Singapore 069472, p.+65 9823 5724. Open Mon – Sat 12pm -3pm, 6pm -11pm. Closed Sun.

GU:UM

Chef Louis Han of NAE:UM recreates fond memories of BBQ gatherings at his latest modern grill concept GU:UM. Meaning to “cook over fire”, prime cuts like the Tajima Wagyu Ribeye MBS 8 ($188++ per 280g) and the Iberico Pluma ($108++ per 300g), with four marination choices, galbi, gochujang, fermented fish sauce or salted, are fired in the open kitchen and served alongside banchan and vegetables for the ssam.

Share sides of the delectable Korean Fried Cauliflower ($28++), Korean fried chicken but cauliflower and the Yukhwae Jeon (S$34++), an elevated potato pancake with beef tartare.

Slurp the refreshingly umami Cinderella Noodles ($24++), and round off with Koguma (S$16++) smoked vanilla ice cream with sweet potato mousse.

GU:UM is located at 29 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089136, p.+65 8831 6308. Open Tue – Sat 5.30pm -10.30pm.

MASHI NO MASHI

Discover the culinary mastery of Chef Hisato Hamada at MASHI NO MASHI, the latest addition to Singapore’s vibrant dining scene.

Renowned for its unmatched wagyu offerings, MASHI NO MASHI bring you the world’s first 100per cent wagyu ramen and an array of exclusive dishes inspired by Singapore’s vibrant street food culture.

With hand-selected Ozaki beef and innovative culinary techniques, each dish on the menu showcases Chef Hisato’s dedication to excellence.

From the indulgent Wagyu Bak Kut Teh (S$30) to the flavourful Ultra Wagyu Ramen (S$22) and iconic Wagyu Gyoza (S$8), every bite is a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality and creativity.

MASHI NO MASHI is located at 124 Beach Rd, #01-04 Guoco Midtown, Singapore 189771. Open daily 11am-9.30pm.

Bites & Brew

Discover the enchanting world of Bites & Brews, a rustic eatery nestled in the charming Joo Chiat neighbourhood. With its commitment to sustainability and laid-back tropical resort vibe, this inviting oasis of culinary delight promises a feast for the senses.

Indulge in a diverse menu that showcases the best of global flavours, from brunch favourites like the Jian Bing Breakfast Burrito (S$16) to dinner delights such as the Philly Cheesesteak (S$26) and the innovative Lamb Shawarma Pizza (S$28).

Step into a captivating interior adorned with recycled doors, warm wood furnishings, and open brick walls, setting the stage for an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the fusion of culinary diversity.

Bites & Brews is located at 15 Crane Rd, Singapore 429360, p. +65 8815 9615. Open Tue-Thu 11am–4pm, 5pm–10pm, Fri-Sat 11am–4pm, 5pm–12am, Sun 10am–4pm, 5pm–10pm. Closed on Mon.

Dirty Supper

Taking over the space of ex-Bincho is Dirty Supper, an edgy and intimate restaurant with a focus on whole-animal cooking. Catch Chef Peter Smit in the open kitchen for some live grilling action as he brings his unique touches to the table.

With a menu that changes depending on the availability of the produce, you’d have to be there to know what they have in the à la carte menu. But expect interesting dishes like Pig Head Nuggets with White Anchovy (S$16++) or Fish Head Terrine with Pickled Lemon (S$20++).

Instead of the usual beef tartare, the chef uses Lamb in the Lamb Tartare (S$22++) with Black Garlic and Cured Yolk.

Dirty Supper is located at 78 Moh Guan Terrace, #01-19, Singapore 162078, p.+65 6438 4567. Open Tue – Sat 3pm -11pm, Sun 11am -4pm. Closed Mon.

Cafes

The Masses

The Masses bring the blessing of good food to their new space at Arcade at The Capitol Kempinski. Set in an alfresco-like setting (with aircon), enjoy signatures like the Duck Confit (S$21.90++) with wok hey rice noodles, or savour new dishes like Smoked Pu Er Caviar & Beignet (S$9.90++ for two pieces).

Chef Dylan’s delicious blend of Franco-Asian cuisine gets fun with the C&C&C&C&C&C Pasta (tongue-in-cheek of the 5Cs of Singapore) (from S$18.90++) and a Corn & Cereal (S$13.90) dessert that literally ‘pops’ in your mouth. Creativity soars to new heights here; thankfully, prices remain grounded and accessible.

The Masses is located at 15 Stamford Road, @, #01-84 Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski, Singapore 178905, +65 6518 4988. Open daily 11.30am -10.30pm.

Little Island Brewing Co. at Gillman Barracks

Introducing Singapore’s first Vintage Vinyl Bar, Little Island Brewing Co. at Gillman Barracks, a pet-friendly establishment boasting a 1950s sound system for authentic retro vinyl tunes.

From Waxy Wednesdays to Live bands on weekends, retreat into the lush enclave of The Southern Depot and dig into the outlet-exclusive Vinyl Charcoal Pizza, resembling vinyl records with activated charcoal-infused dough, in playful flavours like Pineapple the Sailor Ham (S$23++).

Sip on house brews or something from their long list of spirits and cocktails alongside moreish bites like Little Island Chicken Wings (S$10++).

Little Island Brewing Co at Gillman Barracks is located at 43 Malan Rd, Singapore 109443, p.+65 6513 5088. Open Tue – Sat 12pm -11pm, Sun 12pm -9pm. Closed Sun.

Bars

Slate Bar

Set in a cavernous atmosphere, Slate Bar, the third of Ebb & Flow Group’s offerings at Mondrian Singapore Duxton, features eco-friendly cocktails with Asian influences, alongside delectable snacks with ingredients sourced from Modern Provision.

Sip up a whimsically named It’s Raining Melon, a homage to melon milk, alongside the tantalising Smoke on the Water, featuring house-smoked and spiced capsicum. Looking for something more classic? Expect your favourite sipper, each reimagined with a seasonal twist. Cocktails are S$25++ each.

Slate Bar is located at 83 Neil Rd, Mondrian Singapore Duxton, #01-06, Singapore 089813, p.+65 9789 4699. Open Mon – Thu 5pm- 12am, Fri – Sat 3pm -1am. Closed Sun.

Ume Maru

This new hidden and bespoke whisky and umeshu bar is inspired by the charm of Japan’s book town, Jimbocho. Push through the shelves of manga and to enter Ume Maru for manga and anime inspired cocktails.

Coming from the team behind Ume San 100, expect a selection of exclusive whiskies from Indonesia, rare umeshu, and fruit wines, along with a taste of Japan in cocktails like The Light of Nara (S$22), inspired by Princess Mononoke, and Matxha (S$22++) for Matcha Umeshu with a touch of florals.

Pair them with yummy snacks like the Wagyu Kushi (S$24++) or go fresh with the cold and tangy Yuzu Soba (S$24++).

Ume Maru is located at 14 Scotts Rd, #05-26 Far East Plaza, Singapore 228213, p.+65 8069 8055.

Higher Ground

A nod to Thugshop’s trailblazing history of rooftop parties, Higher Ground, perched atop a shophouse along Boat Quay, offers a panoramic view, sharing bites and an extensive drinks menu.

Tuck into Spiced Mackerel Nuggets (S$18++) – think fried otah, and guzzle everything from house pours (from S$20++) to beers (from S$15++), natural wines (from S$20++) and classic cocktails (from S$25++). With an 80-seater venue, look forward to vibrant nights with Thugshop’s lineup of live music against the city lights of Singapore.

Higher Ground is located at 64C Boat Quay, Singapore 049852, p.+65 9667 9424. Open Tue -Sat 5pm -11pm. Closed Sun -Mon.

Lobby Bar at Amara Singapore

The refreshed hotel bar boasts an intimate and elegant vibe, perfect for a wind-down or casual chat. As the space transitions into a wine haven from 4pm onwards, guests can enjoy a curated selection of wines and champagnes in collaboration with Grand Vin, featuring prestigious labels like Champagne Louis Roederer and Domaines Barons de Rothschild.

The bar also boasts Singapore’s most extensive collection of Louis Roederer Champagnes. Look forward to wine-tasting and meet-and-greet sessions with winemakers in their upcoming programming.

Lobby Bar at Amara Singapore is located at 165 Tanjong Pagar Rd, level 1 of Amara Singapore, Singapore 088539, p.+65 6879 2626. Open Sun -Thu 7am -11pm, Fri 7am -12am, Sat 8am -12am, wine experience starting from 4pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.