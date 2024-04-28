Mother's Day 2024: From luxurious brunches to exquisite dinners in Singapore

Celebrate Mother's Day in style with these exquisite dining options across Singapore, each offering a unique way to honour the special women in our lives. Whether it's a lavish meal, a sweet treat, or a pampering experience, make this Mother's Day unforgettable this 2024.

15 Stamford, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Celebrate Mother’s Day at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore with a lavish brunch (from S$158++ per pax, food only) at 15 Stamford, the hotel’s signature restaurant. The exclusive event features live entertainment, tropical-themed cocktails, and a variety of extravagant dishes.

The brunch menu offers modern Asian classics, grilled meats, and fresh seafood with special dishes like Ginseng Chicken Noodles and Salt Baked Sakura Chicken. Additionally, mums can enjoy special activities such as a complimentary DIY flower arrangement workshop and a photo booth, perfect for making cherished memories.

To complement the meal, indulge in free-flow Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve NV and unlimited Tiki cocktails (additional S$40++ per pax), or level up the celebrations with a premium champagne upgrade to Charles Heidsieck Rosé Réserve NV (additional S$130++ per pax).

15 Stamford’s Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch runs on May 12, 2024, 12pm-3pm located at 15 Stamford Rd, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Singapore 178906, p. +65 6715 6871. Prices start from S$158++ per pax for food only. Guests can enjoy free-flow Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve NV, cocktails, wines, and house pour spirits; or free-flow Charles Heidsieck Rosé Réserve NV, wines, cocktails and beer at an additional S$40++ and S$130++ per pax, respectively.

Gotti Italiano

This Mother’s Day, Gotti Italiano invites you to an unforgettable dining experience. Treat your mum to a 3-course Italian lunch for S$38 or a more elaborate 5-course dinner for S$128.

The dinner features exquisitely prepared dishes such as Capesante Affettate (Hokkaido Scallops Carpaccio), Gnnochi Quatro Formaggio, and Filetto Di Manzo (Grain-Fed Beef Tenderloin), complemented by a 50 per cent discount on the second set menu.

The restaurant’s special offer of ‘buy three, get one free’ for lunch and a 50per cent discount on the second dinner set makes it an enticing option for families looking to celebrate in style.

Gotti Italiano’s Mothers Day promo runs on May 12, 2024, at Amoy St, 78, Singapore 069897, p. +65 3157 4226. Prices start from S$38++ per pax for lunch and S$128++ per pax for dinner. Guests can also enjoy a ‘buy 3 get 1 free’ promotion for the lunch menu and a 50 per cent discount on the second set menu for dinner.

Burma Social

Step into Burma Social for an authentic exploration of Burmese cuisine. Start the celebration with a three-course lunch for S$34 or a 4-course menu for S$44. Favourites include the iconic Laphet Thoke, a vibrant mix of fermented tea leaves, nuts, and seeds that’s both refreshing and uniquely Burmese.

The lunch menu also features Curry Pyazzo, a hearty and flavourful dish that perfectly represents the rich culinary heritage of Myanmar. To make the day even more special, mum will receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco or wine during dinner, adding a touch of elegance to their dining experience.

Burma Social’s Mothers Day lunch hour runs on May 12, 2024 (11.30am–2.30pm), at 34 Tras St, Singapore 079026, p. +65 6016 9140. Prices start from S$34 for a 3-course menu or S$44 for a 4-course menu.

Ginger.Lily, Hilton Singapore Orchard

From May 1 to 12, 2024, make your way to Ginger.Lily for a Nikkei-Inspired Afternoon Tea (S$68 per pax). Enjoy a selection of themed cocktails like such as the Bellini, Rossini and Bellino starting at S$14 per glass.

Exclusive for Mother’s Day, the tea service includes handcrafted floral cakes such as the Apricot Daisy and Pomegranate Daisy (Whole: S$88, Slice: S$12). Each cake is a work of art, featuring intricate layers of compote and mousse encapsulated in beautifully designed floral motifs.

All diners will receive a signature tea sachet as a gift, featuring ingredients like goji berries to boost immunity and radiance. Top up S$20 to toast to mum with a glass of champagne.

Ginger.Lily’s Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea runs from May 1 – 12, 2024 from 1pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 5.30pm, located at 333 Orchard Rd, Level 5, Hilton Singapore Orchard, Singapore 238867, p. +65 6831 6273. Prices start at S$68++ per pax for food only. Guests can enjoy themed cocktails for S$14 per glass and champagne at an additional S$20 per glass.

Little Tokio

At Little Tokio, a 30-seater Japanese teppanyaki and Izakaya restaurant, a 12-course Kaiseki MOMents set menu at S$28.90 offers a variety of dishes each crafted for visual and gastronomic appeal.

Highlights include Fresh Sanriku Oyster with Ponzu Pickled Onion and Oven-baked Salmon with Mentaiko, offering a sophisticated tasting journey through Japan’s culinary arts.

Little Tokio’s Mother’s Day Set Meal runs from May 1 – 19, 2024, located at 824 Tampines Street 81, #01-22, Singapore 520824, p. +65 6904 0866. The Kaiseki MOMents set is priced at S$28.90+ per pax.

Fanntasy by Fann Wong

This Mother’s Day, add a a touch of sweetness with Fanntasy by Fann Wong’s specially crafted cakes. The Triple Chocolate Cheesecake (S$68) is a decadent treat with layers of chocolate upon chocolate, including a crunchy chocolate crumble base topped with triple chocolate cream cheese and a heavenly crown of milk and white chocolate Chantilly — Ideal for those who wish to indulge.

For a lighter delight, the Flourless Dark Chocolate Bliss (S$75) ayers dark chocolate crémeux with tangy raspberry confit and velvety pistachio purée, topped with milk chocolate ganache. Each cake is designed not just to delight the taste buds but also to be a feast for the eyes, making them perfect gifts for chocolate-loving mums.

Amò

Amò captures the spirit of Italian dining with its four-course Italian Mother’s Day sharing menu (S$68 per pax, min four pax). Celebrate in a communal dining experience featuring dishes that highlight the freshness and simplicity of Italian cuisine, like the Spaghetti Chitara with Hokkaido Scallops, and Pizza Calabrese.

The warmth of the restaurant is matched by the thoughtful inclusion of a spa voucher from Pablo Blau Spa (for the first 80 mothers), ensuring that mothers not only enjoy a meal but also receive a well-deserved pampering session.

Amò’s Mother’s Day Menu runs on May 12, 2024, located at 33 Hongkong St, Singapore 059672, p. +65 6723 7733. Prices start from S$68++ per pax (min. 4 pax) for a 4-course sharing meal.

Madison's and MOGA, Pullman Singapore Hill Street

This Mother’s Day Madison’s and MOGA at Pullman Singapore Hill Street are coming together to offer an expansive buffet that is sure to be a culinary spectacle, offering a range from juicy Roasted Lamb Leg to an array of seafood that includes Fresh Lobster and Snow Crab Legs.

Special features like the Eggs Benedict with a unique chicken fat hollandaise sauce and the succulent Roasted Yellow Chicken are sure to delight. The added bonus is that all mothers attending the brunch will receive a surprise gift from SHISEIDO valued at S$130, which includes skincare products designed to pamper and rejuvenate.

Additionally, a beautifully crafted cookie bag is provided as a takeaway memento. In a gesture of gratitude, mothers get to dine for free with every three paying adults per table.

Pullman Hill Street’s Mother’s Day Mega Brunch runs on May 12, 2024 from 12pm-3pm, located at 1 Hill St, Singapore 179949, p. +65 6019 7888. Prices S$128++ per pax for food only. Guests have the option to add on a 3-hour free-flow beverage package at S$88++ per pax, which includes free-flow of bubbles, wines, beers, 3 special cocktails, soft drinks, and coffee/tea.

Artemis Grill & Sky Bar

Dine amidst the clouds at Artemis Grill, where the three-course menu includes a variety of options to cater to every dietary preference. Highlights include the vegetarian-friendly Quinoa “Falafel” with cumin hummus and the seafood-rich Boston Lobster with Tiger Prawns.

Meat lovers can indulge in the Iberico Pork Loin with chorizo and white bean cassoulet or the Seared Tuna Steak accompanied by baby romaine hearts, ensuring a satisfying and flavourful experience.

The experience is rounded off with a High Tea sharing platter featuring an assortment of meticulously crafted desserts like such as Lemon Curd Limoncello Cake, Chocolate Éclair, Vanilla Madeleine, and more, providing a perfect ending to a sumptuous meal.

Artemis Grill & Sky Bar’s Mother’s Day Menu runs on May 12, 2024, located 138 Market St, #40-01 CapitaGreen, Singapore 048946, p. +65 6635 8677. Prices start from S$78++ per pax for a three-course meal with a high tea sharing platter.

La Brasserie, The Fullerton Bay Hotel

This Mother’s Day weekend, La Brasserie at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore is set to deliver an exceptional dining experience, blending gourmet cuisine with creative hands-on activities.

The Mother’s Day Brunch kicks off with luxe bites like the Kaluga caviar-topped crab burritos and pan-fried foie gras, ensuring a dining experience as refined as it is memorable. Apart from enjoying a range of sophisticated dishes, moms can look forward to an exclusive scented candle-making workshop, where they can craft their own personalised candles.

They can choose from over a dozen gourmet-inspired scents such as French pear, crème caramel, and fresh linen, making a unique and aromatic takeaway that commemorates the day.

La Brasserie’s Mother’s Day Menu runs May 12, 2024 from 1pm-1.45pm and 2pm-2.45pm, located at 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326, p. +65 3129 8526. Prices start from S$138++ per pax for food and free flow soft drinks and juices. Guests have the option to include free flow champagne, house wine, Tiger beer, themed cocktails, and Gin & Tonic and Bloody Mary with their meal for S$218++ per pax.

