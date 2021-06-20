Best luxury car rental companies for all your fancy events in Singapore

There are two reasons why people rent cars from luxury car rental companies in Singapore.

1. Love (weddings, first dates, anniversaries, bachelor & hen parties)

2. Business (pick up VIPs, business meetings)

Imagine. Just for a day or two, you get all the positive vibes a luxury car can offer you (comfort, social status, feelings of accomplishment, happiness) without worrying about the liabilities that come along with actually owning one (downpayment, depreciation, insurance, road tax).

If you're looking for something exceptional for that one special occasion, then read on.

1. Audi on Demand

You can rent from an excellent selection of Audi cars at Audi on Demand.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Audi on Demand is the car rental division of Premium Automobiles (Audi) that aims to provide quality yet affordable car rental services for its customers. It offers an excellent selection of Audi cars for rent from as short as four hours to as long as one month!

Audi on Demand's newly launched monthly package also allows customers to enjoy their 'pay less for more' service and greater flexibility of booking the car from 3 to 6 months. Prices include delivery and concierge services.

Address: 281 Alexandra Road S(159938)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 8:00pm (Mon - Sat) 10:00am - 7:00pm (Sun)

Contact number: 6690 0280

2. Wearnes Leasing

Wearnes Leasing has a selection of fine automobiles from such as the luxurious Jaguar sedans.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Wearnes Leasing offers short-term rental and long-term leasing services in Singapore. It is a division of Wearnes Automotive that provides direct access to the finest selection of cars from distinguished marques such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Renault, and Volvo.

With a selection ranging from Jaguar luxury sedans to Land Rover SUVs for rent, you can find the perfect car to suit your needs just a few clicks away.

Address: 45 Leng Kee Road S(159103)

Opening hours: 8:30am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri) Closed on Sat, Sun & PHs

Contact numbers: 9824 6033 / 6876 5063

3. Cycle & Carriage Leasing

Aside from Mercedes-Benz, you can also choose from a wide range of cars at Cycle & Carriage Leasing.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Cycle & Carriage Leasing is the subsidiary of Cycle & Carriage, a leading automotive group in Southeast Asia with over 120 years of experience and expertise in the car industry. If you have always dreamt of driving a Mercedes-Benz, then look no further!

Besides Mercedes-Benz, their wide range of other vehicles are available for all types of rentals, including corporate lease, daily/monthly rentals, long term lease and private-hire rentals. Best of all, there is no downpayment required!

Address: 209 Pandan Gardens S(609339)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri) 10:00am - 2:00pm (Sat) Closed on Sun and PH

Contact numbers: 6251 8880 / 8518 8558 / 8522 2022 / 8533 8883 / 8938 6711

4. Lease A Car

At Lease A Car you can have your pick from BMWs to Porsches and Maseratis.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Lease A Car is a leading luxury car rental company in Singapore that offers the widest range of luxury and sports cars for rent at competitively low prices!

Short term or long term, Lease A Car will accommodate you as best as it can. You can live the 'atas' lifestyle and renting a Porsche or leasing a Maserati.

Suitable for bachelor/hen parties, wedding cars and to make all your friends jealous or impress the in-laws.

Address: 511 Guillemard Road #02-17A Grandlink Square S(399849)

Opening hours: 9:30am - 6:00pm (Mon - Sat) 11:00am - 5:00pm (Sun & PHs)

Contact numbers: 6476 1970 / 9664 5002

5. CarQuotz Singapore (Rental & Leasing)

CarQuotz Singapore offers a variety of luxury car brands, on top of that, the cars are all well-maintained in showroom-condition.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

CarQuotz Singapore (Rental & Leasing) has an all-in-one platform that offers a complete suite of car services in Singapore ranging from a car dealership, COE renewal to car rental & leasing.

Its car rental division offers luxury car options from the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Maserati, Audi, and Mazda. All its cars are well-maintained and in pristine showroom-condition. A clean car speaks volume about the driver after all.

Address: 1 Kaki Bukit Road 1 #01-44 Enterprise One S(415934)

Opening hours: 10:00am - 9:00pm (Mon - Sun)

Contact number: 8456 8811

6. Mova Automotive Pte Ltd (Rental & Leasing)

Mova Automotive offers both short-term and long-term leasing, with options to drive into Malaysia.

​​​​​PHOTO: sgCarMart

Mova Automotive Pte Ltd (Rental & Leasing) offers both short-term rental on a daily, weekly and monthly basis as well as long-term leasing for both individuals and corporate clients.

Its portfolio includes economy & luxury sedans, SUVs, MPV and a good selection of commercial vans for rental such as thrown into the mix. The luxury car brands you can find here are Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW for rent. If you want to drive into Malaysia, it'll merely cost you an additional $30/day!

Address: 22 Jalan Kilang MOVA Building S(159419)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 1:00pm (Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs

Contact number: 9138 8678

7. Eurokars Leasing

Eurokars leasing offers 24-hour roadside assistanced when you rent a car from it.

​​​​​PHOTO: sgCarMart

A subsidiary of the Eurokars Group, Eurokars Leasing offers an unparalleled range of distinguished marques such as Porsche, Rolls-Royce, MINI, Mazda and McLaren (specialising in particularly Mazda and MINI rental).

When you lease a car at Eurokars leasing and encounter any problems, just give its 24-hour roadside assistance a ring. A team of technical specialists and master technicians are on standby to nip any problems at the bud.

Address: 27A Tanjong Penjuru Eurokars Aftersales Centre S(609042) (map)

Opening hours: 8:30am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri)

Contact numbers: 6331 0600 / 9826 2666 / 9246 0656 / 9125 6228 / 9363 5809

This article was first published in sgCarMart.