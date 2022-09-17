Best luxury glamping spots in Southeast Asia for your nature-filled holiday

The beauty of living in Southeast Asia is the diversity of natural wonders just a short jaunt away.

Breathtaking landscapes with lush, untouched jungles bordered by pristine river ways. Sprawling paddy fields give way to majestic highlands in the distance.

But with that bucolic beauty comes a catch – consistently muggy weather and lots and lots of mosquitoes.

That's where glamping – a portmanteau for glamorous camping – comes in. A chance to savour nature's blessings up close, yes, but far enough away for running water, air-conditioning and that all-important Wi-Fi.

Here's our pick of five must-go luxury glamping spots in Southeast Asia that are just the thing for a quick getaway next long weekend.

Amanwana, Indonesia

The sole resort on Moyo Island off the Flores Sea in Indonesia comes with unfettered access to crystal clear waters, home to all manner of aquatic fauna hidden in the surrounding coral reefs.

Of course, it's not just the snorkelling and diving that's worth paying attention to – this is an Aman property after all, so expect all the niceties within your hardwood-floored, canvas-topped luxury tents and without by way of farm-to-table dining at the resort's restaurant and a full suite of self-care amenities, including a dedicated spa tent.

Find out more: Amanwana.

9 Hornbills Tented Camp, Thailand

This luxe hilltop retreat on the island of Ko Yao Noi (sandwiched between Phuket and Krabi) has everything you'd want for a snappy eco-holiday.

Large safari-style tents, each equipped with private pool, green air-conditioning and a clawfoot bathtub for extra panache? Check.

Unrivalled views of Phang Nga Bay, and a private beach just a short buggy ride away? They've got that too.

But the real kicker? The resort is adults-only. Bliss.

Find out more: 9 Hornbills.

Shinta Mani Wild, Cambodia

A project by legendary hotel designer Bill Bensley tucked away in the heart of the Cardamom Mountains that places 15 bespoke luxury tents right next to waterfalls and rivers, mere metres away from the rush of raw nature.

Each tent is meticulously designed to carry a certain theme – think a driftwood carving that's about the size of a four-year-old elephant for, well, the Elephant Tent.

But relaxation isn't one and all at this glamping experience, as half the fun comes from getting closer to the wildlife (including elephants, Malayan sun bears and clouded leopards), guided by rangers and conservation experts.

Find out more: Shinta Mani Wild.

Rosewood Luang Prabang, Laos

Located just a short drive from the Unesco heritage site that is the historic town of Luang Prabang is Rosewood's jungle hideaway, featuring 23 abodes ranging from riverside villas to luxury tents perched among the trees.

Sup from a colonially-influenced dining room replete with Laotian flavours (and a good bit of seasonal farm-to-table grub), and soak in the culture of Indochina while getting away from it all.

Find out more: Rosewood Luang Prabang.

Lak Tented Camp, Vietnam

A rustic lakeside glamping experience awaits at Lak Tented Camp in Buon Ma Thot, central Vietnam.

There's plenty of kayaking, fishing, trekking and mountain biking to be had around Lak Lake before one returns to their humble tent (or slightly less humble wooden bungalow) for a sunset cocktail lounging on your lakefront balcony.

As with other resorts on the list, there's an on-site restaurant (housed in a charming restored longhouse) dishing up local nosh supplemented with herbs and vegetables plucked from a nearby organic garden.

Find out more: Lak Tented Camp.

