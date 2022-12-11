Best New Year's Day brunches and lunches to start the New Year on the right note

So, what's next after ushering in the New Year?

We say start by eating well to live well! From Chinese to Italian cuisines, tuck into our lineup of lunch and brunches to start off the New Year on the right foot in Singapore.

Peach Blossoms

PHOTO: Peach Blossoms

Have a bountiful start to 2023 as you feast on the medley of exquisite delights at Peach Blossoms.

Situated on level five of Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore, the fine Chinese restaurant is presenting the six-course Harmonious Blessings Set.

Look forward to enjoying delicacies from the sea, which range from Chilled Amaebi with Jellyfish and Steamed Marble Goby Fillet to the Mini Claypot Rice with Sous Vide Lobster and Black Truffle. P

refer a large spread that'll cater to every fancy? The hotel's all-day dining restaurant, Peppermint, will see a magnificent buffet spread for a fulfilling gastronomic experience.

Peach Blossoms is located at level five, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594. Harmonious Blessings Set Menu at Peach Blossoms runs 11 am-3 pm, $188++ per person for the six-course menu, with a minimum of two to dine; reserve here.

New Year's Buffet at Peppermint runs 12 pm-3pm, $138++ per adult and $69++ per child, reserve here.

Cut By Wolfgang Puck

PHOTO: Cut By Wolfgang Puck

Start the New Year with a sumptuous brunch from Singapore's only Michelin-starred steakhouse, Cut.

The four-course menu includes a selection of starters and entrees with items like the Austrian Oxtail Bouillon and the Maryland Blue Crab Cakes Benedict.

The highlight of your meal is the choice of perfectly grilled steaks, ranging from the USDA Prime New York Sirloin to cuts of the American Wagyu (additional costs may apply). Pair your brunch with Free-flow Brunch Beverages to enjoy unlimited tipples by the glass as you dine.

Cut By Wolfgang Puck is located at 10 Bayfront Avenue, The Shoppes, #B1-71, Singapore 018956. New Year's Day Brunch runs 11.30am-2pm, $125++ per person, Free-flow Brunch Beverage $88++ per person. Please call + 65 6688 8517 for reservations.

Opus Bar & Grill at Voco Orchard

PHOTO: Opus Bar & Grill at Voco Orchard

For a truly indulgent brunch buffet to start the year, make your way to Opus Bar & Grill.

Gourmandise on fresh seafood like Boston lobster and Alaskan king crab legs; delight in local favourites and flavours of Japan, France, and Italy.

Not to be missed is the Live station and Grill with succulent meats like Slow-roasted Australian prime ribs and Grilled Korean marinated hanger steak. Cap off your brunch at the dessert bar with a selection of cakes and pastries.

Opus Bar & Grill is located on the Ground Floor of Voco Orchard, 581 Orchard Road, Singapore 238883.

New Year's Day Brunch runs from 12pm - 3pm, from $118++ for brunch only to $188++ for brunch with champagne, wine, beers, and a mojito bar. Reserve here.

Luce at Intercontinental Singapore

PHOTO: Luce at Intercontinental Singapore

Dine in the warm and welcoming Italian bistronomic as you delight in the vibrant flavours at Luce by Davide Giacomelli.

Serving authentic Italian food, expect a selection of Italian specialities like Spalla d'Agnello al Forno, Chicken Alla Diavola, and hand-kneaded Pizza and Pinsas fresh from the oven.

Catch the theatrical presentation of "Perigord" Winter Black Truffle Risotto in Parmigiano-Reggiano Wheel, featuring the most flavourful and aromatic black truffles – king of black truffles.

Take your pick from the vast array of desserts like Luce-misu, 'Heritage' Tea-Chestnut Mousse, and more for a sweet ending.

Luce is located on the Ground Floor of Intercontinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966, p +65 6825 1061. New Year's Day Champagne Brunch runs 12 pm - 3 pm, $168++ per adult (free flow soft drink and juices), $238++ per adult (free flow Franciacorta or Taittinger Champagne, selected wines, cocktails, beer, soft drink, and juices), starting from $58++ per child. Reservations here.

Osteria BBR at Raffles Hotel

PHOTO: Osteria BBR at Raffles Hotel

Enjoy an extravagant festive Sunday brunch, as well as unlimited servings of Italian specialities, champagne, wines, and cocktails, on New Year's Day.

This culinary experience will include mouth-watering Italian specialities like burrata, lobster and fresh oysters; and freshly made pasta with scrambled eggs with sea urchin and caviar and Acquerello risotto. Graze on the wonderful selection of handmade Italian cheeses and cold meats. Make this a gastronomic leap into the new year.

Osteria BBR is located at Raffles Hotel, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673, p+65 6725 3232. Festive Brunch Set Menu runs 12 pm - 3 pm, $198++ per person. Reservations here.

Basilico at Regent Singapore

PHOTO: Basilico at Regent Singapore

Start the New Year on the right note and treat yourself to an Italian feast at Basilico.

The famous buffet brunch includes Italian delicacies like One-Year-Old Acquerello Risotto with Calamari Ragout and Squid Ink and a traditional-Italian style Whole Roasted Turkey.

Check out the Cheese Room with over 50 artisanal cheeses; have a go at house-made specials like Gorgonzola Dark Chocolate and Chilly and Gorgonzola Saffron and Beer. Round off the meal with the festive Pandoro and Hazelnut Tiramisu and Nutcracker Tart.

Basilico is located at level two of Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715.

Festive Brunch Buffet runs from 12pm-3 pm, starting from $148++ per adult to $74++ per child. For reservations, please call 6725 3232 or email basilico@regentsingapore.com.sg.

This article was first published in City Nomads.