Best New Year's Eve dinner and parties to count down to 2023

Looking back in gratitude at how far we have come, let's celebrate endings as they precede new beginnings.

Set the tone for 2023 with parties, food and drinks, along with the company of family and friends. A joyous end and a plentiful start!

A full-filling start to the New Year at Peppermint

Ring in the New Year at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore with stunning views of the fireworks over the bay.

Treat yourself to the delicacies of Peppermint, like their signature 16-Hours Slow-Roasted Wagyu Beef Steamship with Caramelised Apple, succulent Mint Pesto Lamb Rack, and Poulet Cordon Bleu with Dijon Cream Cheese.

Follow up with a one-of-a-kind countdown party at Portman's Bar, where live entertainment, boozy beverages, and a 50,000 Balloon Drop Celebration await.

Following the hotel's values of sustainability, these used balloons are slated to be upcycled into works of art, so you know you're heading into 2023 on the right note.

Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore is located at 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594. New Year's Eve Dinner at Peppermint runs 6.30pm-10pm, $138++ per adult and $69++ per child, reserve here. Reservations for the Countdown by the Bay package at Portman's ($128++ per person) can be made here.

Sky high celebrations in the courtyard

End the year on a high amidst the expansive views of nature and the city skyline of Singapore.

Perched on level 22 of Courtyard by Marriott Novena, look forward to a gratifying year-end buffet with delights like Pan-Seared Barramundi with champagne beurre blanc and Bourbon-Barbecued Baby Back Rib.

Following the satisfying feast with family and friends, scale up on your celebrations at Las Palmas Rooftop Bar on level 33 to usher in the new year. Raise a toast to new beginnings with free-flow prosecco, signature cocktails, spirits, and wine for a dizzyingly high start to 2023.

Alternatively, grab two of your nearest and dearest, and cosy up in a Pool Cabana with three bottles of champagne and a food platter to share.

Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena is located at 99 Irrawaddy Rd, Singapore 329568. New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet at Sky22 runs 6pm-10.30pm, $108++ per adult, $54++ per child (6-12 years), reservations here. Las Palmas Rooftop Bar Countdown Party runs 9pm-12.30am at $168++ per person, Cabana NYE Package at $688++ (maximum three pax), reservations here.

Panoramic Views at Caffe Fernet

Round up your close friends for a communal-style course dinner by the bay as you wind down to 2023.

Relish the delectable spread of Italian fare with starters like Burrata with Cantabarian Anchovy and Truffle Risotto with pork cotechino and mushroom jus before moving on to hearty mains such as Braised Wagyu Short Ribs and Tomato Crusted Sea Bass in a saffron butter sauce.

With the six-hour free-flow booze package of cocktails, wine, and spirits, raise your glasses against the fireworks over Marina Bay at the stroke of midnight.

Vegetarian menu available for dinner; limited number freestanding tickets inclusive of free flow alcohol available too.

Caffe Fernet is located at 70 Collyer Quay, #01-05 Customs House, Singapore 049323, p+ 9178 1105. New Year's Eve Dinner runs 7.30pm-1am, from $330 nett; freestanding run 9pm-1am at $150 nett per person, reservations here.

Unlimited kool party at Mr. Stork

Revel in 360-degree views of Singapore as you groove your way to 2023 at Mr. Stork, with a live set by DJ Brendan P., spinning tunes of the 80s, soul and R&B.

If all that non-stop dancing is making you peckish, head over to the a la minute stations for some Angus Beef Short Ribs, Nachos, and Margharita Panini. Or take your pick from the free-flowing canapes, which includes Tempura Maki, Seafood Otah Sando, and Torched Meringue Lollipop.

Bottomless boozy beverages of the evening includes champagne, wines, a selection of spirits and beers. Now, that's what we call kool.

Mr Stork is located at Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser Street Singapore, Level 39, Singapore 189354. Now That's What I Call Kool party runs 8pm-1am, $298++ per person for standing and teepee huts; $398++ for tables. Reservations here.

Culinary Pleasures at LeVeL33

At LeVel33, the world's highest urban microbrewery, a bountiful five-course New Year's Eve Dinner Menu awaits.

Savour their distinctive spin on classic appetisers like the Sustainable Australian Kingfish Ceviche and Tasmanian Rock Lobster 'Salad' whilst options for mains include the Westholme Sirloin MBS9 and Sustainable Murray Cod.

Going meat-free? The New Year's Eve Vegetarian menu sees highlights like Heirloom Tomato Carpaccio and Coal Roasted Purple Sweet Potato.

Stay till midnight to toast the start of the new year with Late Night Snacks package with unlimited pours of champagne, snacks, and a stunning view of fireworks. Complimentary for diners with reservations.

LeVel33 is located at 8 Marina Boulevard #33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Singapore 018981. New Year's Eve Dinner is priced at S$588++ per person; Late Night Snacks is S$188++ for walk-in guests. Dinner reservations 6.30pm-8.30pm; walk-ins accepted after 8.30pm.

Swing in the New Year at Republic Bar

As an ode to our past and an expression of our future, dress up in your best 60s-inspired outfit and head to Republic for a swinging celebration.

Ranked No. 12 on Asia's Best 50 Bars 2022, the hotel bar's New Year's Eve Revelry package inducts one into 2023 with a curated menu of food and free flow cocktails like the Flower Power Spritz and Shagadelic Martini.

Cuisine highlights include the moreish Truffle Dauphine Potato with forest mushroom duxelle and Schrenckii Caviar on a buckwheat and chive crepe. Party to your heart's content as their guest DJ takes you through hits of 1960s.

Republic Bar is located at 7 Raffles Avenue, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia, Singapore 039799. New Year's Eve Revelry runs 8.30pm till late, package starts from $328++ per person. Reservations here.

Countercultural celebrations at Kinki Restaurant + Bar

For a countercultural geisha vibe this New Year's Eve, make your way to Kinki Restaurant + Bar.

Relish in reinventions of Japanese favourites — think Lobster Mentaiko Cheese Yaki and Beef Wagyu Miso Eggplant — in their four or six course set dinners.

Take your party up to the rooftop bar where a guest DJ awaits, and revel in the final hours of 2022 with the Rooftop Boozy Package for up to six people. Featuring two bottles of Moet & Chandon Champagne, your choice of spirit bottle, signature cocktails and a snack platter, catch the stunning fireworks at midnight.

Kinki Restaurant + Bar is located at 70 Collyer Quay, #02-02 Customs House, Singapore 049323, p.+65 8363 6697. New Year's Eve Set Dinner is priced from $128++ per person for four courses (minimum two to dine), seatings are 6pm-8pm and 8.30pm. Rooftop Boozy Package priced at $688++, 5pm-3am.

Chill to the New Year at Art di Daniele Sperindio

Treat yourself to gastronomic delights at one Michelin-starred Art di Daniele Sperindio. Chef-owner Daniele Sperindio presents a selection of his best dishes in a seven-course New Year's Eve Dinner menu.

Feast on the famous 32-Yolk Taglierini with Alba white truffle and Maimoa Lamb Rack before rounding it food with a homemade "Viennetta".

For the grand finale of unblocked views of the fireworks at midnight, head over to their Coleman and Padang decks with New Year's Eve Countdown packages for champagne, whisky, and bar snacks to share. Sit back and sip to a great year ahead.

Art di Daniele Sperindio is located at 1 St Andrews Road, #06-02 National Gallery, Singapore 178957, p. +65 6866 1977. New Year's Eve Dinner is $388++ per person, 6pm-10pm, reserve here. New Year's Eve Countdown Packages at Art Bar start from $660++ from 9pm till late, reserve here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.