Diet be damned! The cakes you'll want to indulge in this holiday season

If there ever was an occasion to indulge our sweet tooth, Christmas is it!

Everywhere you turn, there's a log cake or confection bedecked in holiday finery to tempt our ever-expanding waistlines. If you don't already have a favourite that you are committed to each year (tradition, we understand), then the following are a few worthy contenders.

Noel Forest Chocolate Boule from Resorts World Sentosa

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

This is one of those rare confections that taste as good as they look.

Resorts World Sentosa's pretty-as-a-picture Noel Forest Chocolate Boule ($128, 1.2kg) is a delicious bowl of sweet treats that everyone can dig into. Beneath the beautiful chocolate scenescape of deer in an enchanted forest are layers of gingerbread praline, smooth Madagascar chocolate mousse, fir honey, and fruits of the forest compote.

Together they taste much like a more indulgent Black Forest cake. Totes worth the splurge!

Christmas Tree Praline Chocolate from Janice Wong

A fun centrepiece for the festive dessert table, Janice Wong's Christmas Tree Praline Chocolate ($228) isn't the most affordable option, but think of all the fun you'll have plucking the chocolate balls off one by one.

Each orb is its own chocolate praline so you won't have to slice anything. Available from Dec 10.

Mao Shan Wang and Gula Melaka Log Cake from Pan Pacific Singapore

PHOTO: Pan Pacific Singapore

This one is for the diehard durian fans.

A fluffy gula melaka cake roll enriched with mao shan wang flesh ($101.65) from Pan Pacific Singapore may be untraditional, but it'll hit the sweet spot.

A shower of desiccated coconut on its surface conveys the Christmas spirit and provides added texture.

Pistachio Cherry Nougat from Dolcetto

PHOTO: Regent Singapore

If you haven't yet sampled the fabulous pastries at Regent Singapore's Dolcetto, you are definitely missing out.

Every season, Dolcetto's chefs bust out all manner of irresistible desserts that never fail to get the sweet-toothed raving.

This Christmas, check out the Pistachio Cherry Nougat (from $14 for an individual portion), with all the elements in his name presented as a gift topped with a neat, bright bow.

Citrus Coconut Yule Log from Swissbake

For a lighter log cake to cap a hearty holiday meal, there is Swissbake's Citrus Coconut Yule Log ($55).

Beneath a coconut crunch exterior are layers of moist lemon sponge and luscious lime and coconut mousse. Refreshing!

Duet Christmas Log from Simple Indulgence Patisserie

Founded by a former banker-turned-baker, Simple Indulgence Patisserie always delivers on wholesome, delightful desserts.

This year, owner Christine Ng has created a Gluten-free Low GI Valrhona Dark Chocolate Log (from $89) and her Signature Japanese Yuzu White Chocolate Christmas Log (from $79).

Both are wonderful, with cake layers that are just the right balance of light and rich, and cream that is never cloying.

If you can't decide on which to get, order the Duet Christmas Log (from $86), which gives you two halves of each cake. It's a winner.

Cheri White Forest Cake from Sunday Folks

A nice change from its Black Forest cousin, Sunday Folks' simple yet stunning Cheri White Forest Cake ($98) features a silky Japanese vanilla genoise sponge laced with kirsch, pops of sweet dark cherries and a generous dusting of white chocolate flakes. Elegant and delicious.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.