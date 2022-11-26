Festive feasts to order for your 2022 year-end party

Yes, it's the most wonderful time of the year again.

But perhaps not if you're the one slaving over dinner for more than a few people. After all, this is the first time in years that we can gather with as many people as we'd like, so there is much to be thankful for.

If slaving over a hot stove is not your idea of party prepping, then look to these purveyors for festive treats that you can order in.

Then sit back, pour yourself a drink, and celebrate with the people you love.

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

You could cook up all the Christmas classics, or you could just order a Celebration Feast ($658) that'll feed six to eight people from One-Ninety at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore.

Traditionalists will approve of the Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Turkey Jus, Bread and Chestnut Stuffing; and the Honey-Mustard Glazed Boneless Ham with Pineapple Raisin Sauce and Dijon Mustard.

The bundle also comes with Heirloom Tomatoes with Buffalo Mozzarella, Marinated Wild Mushrooms, Buttered Brussels Sprouts and Root Vegetables, Whipped Potatoes, Manjari Chocolate Hazelnut Royaltine, and an Amarena Cherry Yule Log.

Sounds like a spread to us!

Greenwood Fish Market

There is lots more than fish at Greenwood Fish Market.

This Christmas, there's even homemade Pastrami made from The US Department of Agriculture Choice Brisket that is served in 500g slabs ($45) or thinly sliced and ready to eat ($49, 500g).

There's also a Beef Wellington (1kg, $158), Sticky Date and Coconut Log (600g, $32) and plenty of ready-shucked oysters to slurp on in the comforts of home.

If you are splurging, try the KYS Super Specials No. 1 ($155.40 for a dozen) from France, which are plump, meaty and sweet.

Of course, there's plenty of fish, from sashimi to salmon Wellington and seafood platters that make throwing a party easy-peasy.

Resorts World Sentosa

Oven-roasted lamb rack.

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

Grain-fed tomahawk roasted with black pepper and paprika.

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

If you're in the market for impressive meats, Resorts World Sentosa has a selection of worthy proteins that will feed a small crowd.

A 1.5kg Grain-fed Tomahawk ($308) is roasted with black pepper and paprika, while a 1.6kg Lamb Rack ($288) is oven-roasted to tasty succulence.

There's also a 12-hour Slow-Cooked Szechuan Beef Short Ribs ($288) for something a little spicier. To end your meal, the Drunken Sticky Christmas Pudding (S$88) with walnuts and Cognac butterscotch sauce sounds like a proper treat.

The Coconut Club

Christmas dishes from the Eurasian canon are difficult to come by outside of homes, so when we get a chance to sample them, we take it!

This year, The Coconut Club is serving up Kristang classics like Debal Kari (more affectionately known to Eurasians as Curry Devil) and Oxtail Semur.

The former is a fiery stew traditionally made from festive leftovers like roasted meats and sausages, which imbue the dish with deep umami. Semur, meanwhile, has its roots in Dutch-Indonesian cooking, and that theme continues in the offering of Udang Masak Lemak with Belimbing.

There's also Duck Seybak, a salad comprising romaine lettuce, tofu puffs, tomatoes and shredded braised duck leg; and the difficult-to-find Kek Kukus, a Malay-style steamed fruit cake topped with vanilla sauce.

Available as festive bundles for takeaway.

The Gyu Bar

Signature yakiniku home kit.

PHOTO: The Gyu Bar

Premium yakiniku home kit.

PHOTO: The Gyu Bar

Not traditionally Christmassy, but still indulgently festive are The Gyu Bar's personal Yakiniku@Home Kits.

Choose from the Signature kit ($68) featuring slivers of Kagoshima A5 Wagyu, a side dish and salad, or the Premium kit ($88) with Miyazaki A5 sirloin and tenderloin, and two side dishes. Both come with a serving of Hokkaido rice and condiments like yakiniku tare sauce, crispy garlic chips, wasabi and pink sea salt.

The fun part: Each kit comes with a built-in mini grill and two logs of charcoal, some matches, tongs, gloves and a water pack to douse those flame when you're done. It's literally a party waiting to happen.

Shangri-La Singapore

Christmas High-Tea Takeaway sets for kids (left) and two adults.

PHOTO: Shangri-la Singapore

If you're all ham-ed and turkey-ed out, why not get together over a Christmassy high tea instead?

Shangri-La Singapore's Christmas High Tea Takeaway Set ($88, serves two) gives you the opportunity to take home a taste of its Rose Veranda's popular high tea experience.

You'll get the restaurant's signature sandwiches like Bourbon-Smoked Chicken Sandwiches with Figs; Christmas Glazed Turkey Ham with Truffle Potato, Choux Pastry and Parmesan Snow; Maple Cranberry Whipped Cream Cheese Blinis; and a host of sweets like Chestnut Mont Blanc Tarts, Christmas Tree Macarons and The Ultimate Fruitcake, among others.

Happily, you also get Vanilla and Cranberry Scones (which are excellent after a quick warm in the oven) with Strawberry Jam and Clotted Cream.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.