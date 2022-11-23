Festive takeaways in Singapore: Best stuffed turkey, roasts and log cakes for parties

We love dining out, but Christmas at home just hits different.

The house given a face lift with hues of red, green and white, tables are set with sparkling silverware, and the holiday playlist is set to get you in the feasting mood.

With so much to do, making a meal that pleases everyone is a tough act. Need a breather?

Let these vendors and venues take care of your festive spreads at home this year, so all you have to is worry about getting stuffed and spreading the holiday cheer.

Little Farms

PHOTO: Little Farms

For those looking to be mindful of what and how we consume, Little Farms has got you covered.

Tuck into mouth-watering dishes like Pigs in Blankets ($25) and Pineapple and Honey Glazed Barossa Ham ($268) that are also all-natural treats are sourced from small and independent farmers, cheesemongers, bakers, and producers.

The Christmas Whole Roasted Turkey ($195) is a must, complemented with sourdough apricot and sage stuffing, cranberry apple compote, and turkey gravy. End on a sweet note with home-made moist Muscovado Carrot Cake ($85). They also have Christmas hampers perfect for gifting.

Shop Little Farms' Festive Takeaway menu and hampers online. Baked goods and Christmas hampers available for order till Dec 22. Delivery service and self-collection is available.

Dolcetto

PHOTO: Dolcetto

Multi-concept Italian gourmet destination Dolcetto is here to help you wow your guests this Christmas.

Its annual line-up of decadent showstoppers – think exquisitely-crafted log cakes, luxurious hamper sets and party platters for – will spoil everyone rotten.

Don't miss the crowd-pleasing Norcian Black Truffle Burrata ($52) and 12-hour Braised Wagyu Beef Lasagna ($168), while the Campari and Amalfi Lemon Marinated Whole Roasted Turkey ($278) makes a perfect centrepiece.

Aside from the stellar cheese selection (from $68 for 300g), there are curated festive packages for small (four to five) and large (eight to 10) gatherings. Go the extra mile by adorning your dining table with exceptional floral centrepieces, fairy lights or candles, printed menus and place cards at just $207.

Order Dolcetto's festive delivery menu here. Available for orders till Jan 2, 2023. Enjoy an early bird discount of 15 per cent off on festive to-go menu and log cakes for orders between now till Nov 30. Delivery service is available and self-collection is at Mercatino, Lobby Level, Regent Singapore.

Sky22

PHOTO: Sky22

Merry feasts and dazzling treats await at Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena's contemporary restaurant Sky22 this yuletide season. Expect a scrumptious feast with roasts, sharing platters, savoury stews, and sweet confectioneries.

In bundles like Festive Comfort for three ($138), Butcher's Platter fit for four ($198), and Festive Comfort for six ($298), highlights include the Roasted Turkey with Chestnut and Foie Gras Stuffing, Honey & Clove Glazed Boneless Leg Ham with Cinnamon Pineapple Sauce, as well as log cakes in various flavours like of Gianduja Hazelnut, and Mandarin Yuzu Milk Chocolate.

Order Sky22's festive takeaways here or by emailing fnb.courtyardsg@marriott.com. Available for orders till Dec 19, 12pm. An advance order of five days is required. Self-collect at Sky22 restaurant from Nov 24, 12pm-3pm, 5pm-8pm.

The Boutique at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

PHOTO: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Hostesses with the mostest, you can now create The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore experience at home!

Anchor your dining table with the Spiced Rubbed Whole Turkey (from $188 for 4kg) with cranberry jam and bread sauce or their famed Baked Bone-in Gammon Ham ($248), featuring a glaze that incorporates The Bar at 15 Stamford's signature rum-based cocktail, Plantation 1840.

The traditional Chocolate Yule Log Cake ($98) completes the meal with orange marmalade, milk chocolate ganache, and crunchy pearls. For gift giving, their hampers see treats like stollen, Plantation 1840 rum fruit cake, and a Gingerbread Cookie Advent Calendar.

Order The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore's festive takeaways and hampers here. Delivery service is available at $30 per location from Dec 1 to 22 and $50 per location from Dec 23 to 25.

Greenwood Fish Market

PHOTO: Greenwood Fish Market

Seafood lovers, heighten the year-end revelry with some oceanic Christmas treasures from Greenwood Fish Market.

Expect to be spoiled with favourites like the Salmon Wellington ($109) or Beef Wellington ($158), though we certainly can't get enough of the Seafood Sharing Platters (from $109, serves two to four) as well, brimming with the likes of Boston lobster, sashimi-grade fish, Alaskan Snow crab legs, oysters and more.

The Sticky Date & Coconut Log ($32) is the local inspired dessert that we can't seem to get enough of either.

Order Greenwood Fish Market Festive Takeaways here. Available for orders from Dec 1, 2022 till Jan 3, 2023. Delivery service and self-collection is available.

The Marmalade Pantry

PHOTO: The Marmalade Party

For a home-cooked Christmas dinner that you don't have to whip up yourself, The Marmalade Pantry's "Once Upon A Christmas" selection does it.

Look to the Roasted Turkey with Honey, Lavender, and Peppercorn ($128) and Lemon & Thyme Slow-Baked Salmon ($78) for fresh flavours this season, whilst their beloved Maple & Clove Glazed Smoked Gammon Ham ($98) and Mac & Cheese ($25+) return to keep you happy.

Save room for desserts such as the Classic Chocolate Truffle Log Cake and Tangy Lemon Pistachio Log Cake ($68+ each). Festive bundles are also available.

Order The Marmalade Pantry's "Once Upon A Christmas" festive takeaways here. Available for orders till Dec 23, 12pm at all outlets and online. Self-collection at The Marmalade Pantry Novena.

Enjoy 15 per cent off festive a la carte orders online with Mastercard purchases by Nov 30 with promo code <FESTIVE15>.

The Deli at Goodwood Park Hotel

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel

Dive into an array of Asian-inspired interpretations of quintessential Christmas dishes from The Deli of Goodwood Park Hotel.

Must haves include the DIY Turkey Popiah with Homemade Sambal Chilli ($78) and Wok-fried Carrot Cake in Homemade Sambal Chilli with Turkey Breast ($48).

Their deal is much sweetened up with new yuletide cakes and pastry options such as the light and fruity The Beary Merry Yule Log ($98) and Pink Party Christmas Tart ($68).

Plus, the hotel will donate 10 per cent from the sales of Christmas Log Cakes to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

Order Goodwood Park Hotel's festive takeaways here. Available till Dec 26. Delivery service and self-collection is available.

Da Paolo Gastronomia

PHOTO: Da Paolo Gastronomia

Da Paolo Gastronomia brings good tidings this Christmas!

Made with Italian sensibilities, the festive selection entices with sumptuous roasts, irresistible sweets, and artisanal products.

Sink your teeth into the stars – Stuffed & Deboned Roast Turkey ($358) and Braised Beef Roulade ($158) before sprinkling in some sweetness with the Salted Caramel Macadamia Log Cake ($78) or Pistachio Raspberry Log Cake ($95).

For festive snacks, their cookie tins ($38) of Cocoa Almond Biscotti and Christmas Fruit Crunchies flavours will delight.

Order Da Paolo Gastronomia festive treats here. Available till Dec 31. Self-collection is available at any Da Paolo Gastronomia outlet. Orders must be made three days in advance, before 12pm.

