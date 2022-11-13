Best Thanksgiving feasts: Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Singapore this year

From opening up and dining out to surviving the pandemic, we have loads to be thankful for this year. Come Nov 24, whether you are hosting a Thanksgiving meal at home or are planning to wine and dine out with your family and friends, we’ve got you covered here!

Little Farms

PHOTO: Little Farms

With the amazing selection of meats and sides from Little Farms this season, it’s easy to put together the ultimate Thanksgiving dinner at home! The succulent, free-range roasted Whole Roasted Thanksgiving Turkey ($195) is served with sourdough apricot and sage stuffing, cranberry apple compote, and rich turkey gravy.

Match this centrepiece with a variety of staples and sides like the Heirloom Cauliflower & Broccoli Cheese Gratin ($28) and the Pumpkin & Feta Salad ($28). Round up your Thanksgiving feast with the scrumptious Butternut Pumpkin Pie ($80) for the perfect end.

Little Farms’ Thanksgiving takeaway menu is available online between Nov 23 - 27, 2022.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

PHOTO: Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Beef up the festivities with Wolfgang’s Steakhouse’s Thanksgiving Set Menu ($168++), available Nov 23 to 27, 2022.

Featuring two mains, spoil yourself and your loved ones with the USDA Prime Black Angus Striploin – aged-dried for 28 days and the Boneless Turkey Breast with Roasted Cauliflower and Mashed Sweet Potato. The set also includes a Bruschetta Salad and Corn Chowder and ends with the Chocolate Pumpkin Mousse Cake.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is located at 1 Nanson Road #02-01, Intercontinental Singapore Robertson Quay, Singapore 238909, p +65 68875885. Open Mon-Thu 11.30am-11.30pm, Fri-Sun 11am-11.30pm.

Rosemead

PHOTO: Rosemead

Celebrate the tradition of Thanksgiving at this modern Californian restaurant as Executive Chef David Tang fires up Rosemead’s applewood-fired hearth for a meal that’ll spoil you silly. Pair the juicy Thanksgiving Quail (S$60++), accompanied by classic stuffing, cranberry sauce and black truffles, with the Wood Fired Autumn Vegetables ($18++).

The medley of root vegetables is served on rich, roasted French chestnut cream. Don’t miss Pastry Chef Elena Pérez de Carrasco’s Heritage Cornbread ($14++) and complete your meal their traditional Pecan Pie (S$16++), balanced with rosemary ice cream on the side.

Rosemead is located at 19 Cecil Street, Singapore 049704, p +65 9781 9084. Thanksgiving dinner is available for dinner only, Nov 22 - Nov 26, 2022, Tue-Sat 6pm-11pm.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

PHOTO: Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar invites you to celebrate the season of gratitude with its Thanksgiving menu ($68++ per person) and a wine pairing option at an additional S$55++ per person. The three-course feast will begin with champagne and a refreshing beetroot, goat cheese & pecan salad tossed with sweet maple-balsamic vinaigrette.

Enjoy their Thanksgiving oven-roasted turkey with butternut stuffing, served with creamy mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce, over a glass of Pinot Noir. A slice of pumpkin pie, accompanied by a fruity glass of Moscato D’ Asti, wraps it up.

ALSO READ: 10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is located at 2 Bayfront Ave, # B1 – 07, Singapore 018972, p+ 65 6688 9959. Thanksgiving menu is exclusively available on 24 Nov 2022 for lunch and dinner. Open from Mon-Fri 12pm-10 pm, Sat-Sun 10am-10 pm.

Meadesmoore

PHOTO: Meadesmoore

Kickstart the festivities at home with Meadesmoore’s Roasted Turkey Crown Set ($288+, includes delivery). Good for up to four people, look forward to Roasted Turkey Crown with confit turkey legs and the signature Artisanal Starter Lab Sourdough with smoked beef tallow butter.

Choose two small plates and two sides from the list of selections, like the Breaded Pig’s Head, where slow braised pig’s head meat is shaped into flavourful breaded nuggets, and the Grilled Baby Octopus Piperade. For dessert, indulge in the season’s exclusive Spiced Pumpkin Pie with a caramelised layer of arenga sugar and fresh chantilly cream.

Meadesmoore’s Roasted Turkey Crown Set is available only for takeaway or delivery from Nov 14 -Nov 24, 2022.

Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

PHOTO: Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel features a mouthwatering array of traditional favourites you can enjoy in the comfort of your home.

Choose your hearty mains from creations like Whole Roast Turkey with Chestnut and Foie Gras Stuffing, the Honey & Clove Glazed Ham with Cinnamon Pineapple Sauce, or the all-new Black Garlic and Truffle BBQ Iberico Pork Ribs. Don’t miss the S’mores Peanut Praline Cheesecake, which will surely be a hit with your guests of all ages.

Thanksgiving Festive Takeaway is available online, with island-wide delivery and self-collection from Nov 21 - Nov 24, 2022.

This article was first published in City Nomads.