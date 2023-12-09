The best New Year's Eve dinner and parties in Singapore to countdown to 2024

As the countdown to 2024 approaches, Singapore ignites with an electrifying energy, offering an array of dazzling experiences for revellers seeking the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration.

From sumptuous dinners at acclaimed restaurants and bars, to pulsating parties at iconic venues, bid farewell to 2023 in style. Here are the best New Year’s Eve dinners and parties in Singapore, promising unforgettable moments as the clock strikes midnight.

InterContinental Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0RICsfyLlw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Experience an extravagant New Year’s celebration at InterContinental Singapore, bidding farewell to the year with a grand feast and a party to remember.

At LUCE by Davide Giacomeli, delight in an international spread with the New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet featuring Italian specialties like Gamberi in Salsa Rosa and Stracciatella e Pomodori Confit Pinsa, alongside classic festive dishes like Kurobuta Pork Spezzatino, a Slow-cooked Pork Neck with Seasonal Vegetables, Dry-aged Grain-fed Angus Bone-in Ribeye (live station), Pesce al Forno (live station) starring Oven-baked Whole Sea Bass, Seafood on-ice and Asian Delights.

The dessert selection promises modern twists on holiday classics, including the restaurant’s raved take on tiramisu in LUCE-Misu, Chocolate Yule Log Cake, and Mango Panna Cotta. Additionally, the Countdown Party at The Lobby Lounge is not to be missed, presenting live music, DJ performances, and an epic balloon drop to welcome the New Year as well as a chance to win, staycation and dining vouchers.

The New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet at LUCE by Davide Giacomeli runs on Dec 31, 2023, 6pm-10pm. Priced at S$148++(with free flow soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea) and S$188++(with free-flow Bauget-Jouette Champagne, Aperol Spritz, selected cocktails and wines) per adult; S$48++ (three to five years old), S$68++ (six to 11 years old) per child.

The Countdown Party at The Lobby Lounge runs on Dec 31, 2023, 9.30pm-1am​. Priced at S$132++ per person (Non-alcoholic Package​), S$188++ per person (Prosecco Package​), and S$268++ per person (Champagne Package) for unlimited beverages in each category. All packages are inclusive of a dessert buffet and a premium platter of Prawn Cocktails and Avocado, Freshly Shucked Premium Oysters (five pcs per pax) and Charcuterie and Cheese board with Bread.

InterContinental Singapore is located at 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966, p. +65 6825 1008.

El Chido;, Pullman Singapore Hill Street

Celebrate the arrival of 2024 in true Mexican style at El-Chido’s New Year’s Eve Rooftop Extravaganza — Feliz Ano Nuevo Party, an extraordinary rooftop extravaganza promising a vibrant fiesta all-day and night!

The adorned rooftop will feature Mexican traditions with grilled meats, tacos, nachos, and made-to-order guacamole and salsa. Offering an unobstructed view of fireworks and an infinity pool, guests can indulge in various bottle promotions and table packages starting from S$68++ per pax, inclusive of delightful cocktails. To add to the celebrations, expect non-stop beats against the backdrop of the beautiful Marina Bay Sands.

El-Chido’s New Year’s Eve Rooftop Extravaganza Feliz Ano Nuevo Party runs on Dec 31, 2023, 9am-2am. Tickets are priced at S$68++ per pax for single entry including a cocktail. El-Chido is located at 1 Hill St, Pullman Singapore, Singapore 179949, p. +65 6019 7888.

Crossroads Buffet, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz6vxYLSemL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Wrap up 2023 and usher in the new year with a grand New Year’s Eve Feast at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s Crossroads Buffet. The exclusive event on 31st December 2023, invites you to indulge in a sumptuous spread featuring festive roasts like Slow Baked John Stone Irish Beef (Bone-in) Ribeye, Whole Roasted Turkey, and Crispy Pork Saddle, all while admiring stunning views of the bustling Orchard Road.

Seafood lovers can delight in the fresh Ceviche Live Station offering Salmon and Yellowfin Tuna Sashimi, while the Tapas Live Station presents delights like Grilled Octopus with Chorizo and Gambas al Ajillo.

Conclude your feast with an enticing dessert selection, including a Molten Chocolate Lava Souffle live station, Manjari Chocolate Mousse, Coconut Passionfruit Banana Compote, and an irresistible chocolate fondue station. Kick off the new year with loved ones, and a well-fed tummy at Crossroads Buffet.

New Year’s Eve Feast at Crossroads Buffet runs on Dec 31, 2023. The dinner is priced at S$98++ per adult, and S$58++ per child. Reserve here. Crossroads Buffet is located at 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, Singapore 238865, p. +65 6831 4605.

Las Palmas, Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0TgxeRsgUa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Ring in 2024 at Las Palmas Rooftop Bar this New Year’s Eve! Gather your loved ones for an unforgettable countdown at Singapore’s chicest rooftop spot. Perched on the 33rd floor, Las Palmas offers breath-taking views of the city skyline, free-flow booze and a live DJ, setting the stage for an extraordinary celebration.

Embrace the festivities with Las Palmas Countdown Party packages, featuring unlimited wines, bubbly, cocktails, and more. The Celebration Package, priced at $188++ per pax, includes selected cocktails, prosecco, wines, beer, juices, and soft drinks.

lternatively, for a lavish experience, opt for the Cabana Fiesta Package at $488++ for two pax, offering a private cabana, a bottle of Duval champagne, two snacks, and a range of boozy beverages to savour as you welcome the New Year. Limited cabana’s are available, so secure yours now!

Las Palmas Rooftop Bar Countdown Party runs on Dec 31, 2023, 9pm-12:30am. Priced at S$188++ per pax (Celebration Package), and S$488++ for two pax (Cabana Fiesta Package). Las Palmas Rooftop Bar is located at 99 Irrawaddy Rd, Level 33, Courtyard Marriott Singapore, Singapore 329568, p. +65 6250 0303.

Sand Bar

Celebrate the end of the year in style at Sand Bar’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Beach Party on Siloso Beach, Sentosa, for just S$25 per entry. As the culmination of a year filled with epic beach parties, this anticipated event promises an immersive experience with live DJ music, mesmerising fire dance performances, and a special act by an award-winning Bubble Artist.

Get ready for an unforgettable night on Dec 31, featuring a line-up of local and international DJs like DJ Jagi & DJ BB from Korea, DJ BadGalDiDi, along with Sand Bar’s resident performers, The Partyman, and DJ Jason T.

The atmosphere will be electrified by heart-thumping EDM, energetic hip-hop, and R&B tracks. Expect the night sky to shimmer with the swirling flames of fire dancers while Bubbleologist CJ the Bubble Girl creates a show-stopping display of ‘liquid fireworks’ in the form of cascading bubbles, making the transition to 2024 a dazzling affair.

Sand Bar’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Beach Party runs Dec 31, 2023, 7pm-late. Tickets are priced at S$25 per pax. Also available are table and premium drink packages from $398++; email reservations@sandbar.sg for bookings. Sand Bar is located at 52- 54 Siloso Beach Walk Singapore 099012.

Marina Bay Sands Singapore

Marina Bay Sands presents the 2024 Countdown in the Sky, a New Year’s Eve extravaganza set to elevate celebrations to unparalleled heights.

Hosted at the SkyPark Observation Deck on Level 56, the event comes to life with three DJs spinning diverse music styles which you can tune into through your Silent Disco headset.

If the rocking music and breathtaking cityscape backdrop wasn’t enough, each ticket comes with a drink from CÉ LA VI, five digital photos, and 2 ‘Magic Shots,’ offering animated/interactive short videos right to your inbox. Mesmerising views, a fireworks spectacle, and an eclectic musical journey – what more could we ask for?

Marina Bay Sands Singapore’s 2024 Countdown in the Sky runs Dec 31, 2023, 10.30pm-2am, at SkyPark Observation Deck, Hotel Tower 3, Level 56. Tickets are priced at S$128 for general admission, and S$92 for hotel guests & Sands LifeStyle members.

Manifest New Years Eve feat TropicLab + Sivanesh + A&E + Jeevan Leroy

Prepare to ‘manifest’ an unforgettable New Year’s Eve as party organiser, Manifest bring in an electrifying lineup featuring TropicLab, Sivanesh, A&E, and Jeevan Leroy. Ring in 2024 with a night of Tech and House music magic in a party that includes complimentary access to Sentosa and a glass of Moët & Chandon Champagne with each ticket.

Not to mention the party is hosted at the breathtaking 1-Altitude Coast, giving way to a magnificent fireworks display at midnight, surpassing the usual spectacle.

Embrace the night’s theme of Black & Gold attire for a chance to be recognised as the best dressed and revel in the enchantment of this sensational countdown celebration! Oh did we mention? Its a pool party — for a splashing good time.

Manifest New Years Eve feat TropicLab + Sivanesh + A&E + Jeevan Leroy runs on Dec 31, 2023, 6pm-2am, at 1-Altitude Coast. Tickets are priced at S$50 with complimentary entrance to Sentosa, and a glass of Moët & Chandon Champagne. 1-Altitude Coast is located at The Outpost Hotel, 10 Artillery Ave, #07-01 Sentosa Island, 099951, p. +65 8879 8765.

Lộ Quậy

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0f8KfrM_zI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

As the New Year draws near, Lộ Quậy extends a warm invitation to an exclusive one-day celebration—the New Year’s Eve Discover Menu (S$168++ per pax), complemented by an optional limited edition beverage pairing (additional S$108++) personally selected by sommelier Clem Masson.

Set amidst the ambiance of a mid-century modern art gallery, this experience is tailored for intimate gatherings among cherished friends, partners, and family. in their new NYE menu, Chef Quỳnh curates this meticulously crafted culinary journey as a heartfelt tribute to her Vietnamese childhood and reminiscences of Saigon.

The menu boasts a tantalising array of dishes, including đồ ăn nhẹ, phở bò, bánh mì, and more, allowing guests to savour diverse flavours and culinary artistry.

LỘ QUẬY is located at at 88 Amoy Street, Singapore 069907, p. +65 9784 9487 (WhatsApp). Open Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-11pm, Sat 6pm-11pm. Closed on Sun. The New Year’s Eve Discover Menu is priced at S$168++ per pax, with beverage pairings at an additional S$108++. Reserve here.

Singapore Flyer

In the mood to try a new way of celebrating New Year’s Eve? On the vibrant evening of Dec 31, 2023, the 165 Sky Dining Festive Special beckons guests to revel in a luxurious five-course dining experience, culminating in an indulgent upsized petit four.

As the clock ticks towards the New Year, seize the opportunity to embrace the spectacular fireworks extravaganza alongside cherished friends and family, courtesy of the Singapore Flyer’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Champagne Special.

Savour the essence of celebration with a glass of premium champagne, complemented by a jovial party kit and delightful chocolate bonbons crafted by Janice Wong. Non-alcoholic options are also available. This exclusive celebration is the peak of opulence and joyous festivity.

The New Year’s Eve Countdown Champagne Special runs on Dec 31, 2023, 11.30pm at the Singapore Flyer. Tickets are priced at S$180 per pax (1 rotation).

MOGĀ, Pullman Singapore Hill Street

immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration filled with cocktails, infectious vibes, and pulsating beats at the MOGĀ Countdown Party, an unmissable New Year’s Eve bash.

To set the mood, revellers can delight in two signature cocktails ranging from smooth sips to spirited blends, alongside a sparkling sake, perfectly timed for the countdown moment. Dance to familiar tunes spun by a live DJ and embrace the electric atmosphere of a party that won’t stop.

Take advantage of sake bottle promotions and shooter trays, available in sets of six or 12, to keep the festive spirits soaring as 2024 arrives. Gather your pals, make new connections, and raise a toast to the New Year amidst this spirited affair!

The MOGĀ Countdown Party runs on Dec 31, 2023, 9pm-2am. Tickets are priced at S$78++ per pax with two signature cocktails. MOGĀ is located at 1 Hill St, Pullman Singapore, Singapore 179949, p. +65 6019 7888.

This article was first published in City Nomads.