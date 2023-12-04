Just opened December 2023: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

Wrap up the year in style as we explore the culinary delights December has in store. From innovative restaurants to cafes serving up fresh pastries along with top-notch java, and new bars to enjoy lively nights with friends we've got you covered. Join us as we highlight the best newly opened spots in this final month of the year!

Restaurants

Fireplace by Bedrock

Experience the allure of elemental cooking and contemporary design at Fireplace, Bedrock's latest dining gem. Nestled in the vibrant One Holland Village, Fireplace by Bedrock invites diners into a world of warmth and conviviality, echoing the eclectic spirit of its neighbourhood.

Helmed by Chef Victor Ng, the culinary team presents a carefully curated menu featuring highlights like the indulgent Bone Marrow Toast (S$28++), the flavourful Dirty Duck (S$48++), and end your meal with the tantalising Spice Rum Pineapple (S$14++).

Additionally, as part of Fireplace’s opening promotion, ShopFarEast members can indulge in a 1-for-1 offer on mains, or enjoy a complimentary Mac n' Cheese when you order a dish from the 'Taste' or 'Harvest' sections, valid until Dec 31, 2023.

Fireplace by Bedrock is located at 7 Holland Village Way, #03-27/28, One, Singapore 275748, p. +65 9337 7491. Opening hours Mon-Thu 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm, Sun 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-10pm.

Kunthaville

Embark on a rich culinary journey at Kunthaville, nestled in a century-old colonial-style shophouse in Singapore. This dining destination pays heartfelt tribute to Ceylonese cuisine, offering fine dining with authentic recipes celebrated over generations.

The menu presents traditional dishes with a contemporary twist, catering to the plant-based trend and showcasing globally resonant flavours like the aromatic Vallavu Spicy Beetroot Cutlets, the sweet and savoury Colonial Dutch Oven Sweet Gundappam, and the refreshing yet creamy Chilled Sago Pearls with Ruby and Emerald Jelly in Coconut Cream.

Apart from their culinary offerings, Kunthaville embraces the Ceylon Tea Plantation legacy, offering an exquisite selection of Ceylon teas to complement your meal.

Kunthaville is located at 18 Veerasamy Rd, Level 1, Singapore 207326, p. +65 9772 5069. Open daily 10am-9pm.

Tilly's @ East Coast

Led by renowned chef Andrew Walsh, Tilly's is a culinary ode to his Irish roots, showcasing classic dishes that embody the essence of Irish fare. Delight your palate with Tilly’s Scotch Egg with Brown Sauce (S$12), indulge in the hearty Tilly’s Wagyu Irish Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Burger with Fries (S$26), and treat yourself to the sweet Signature Sticky Toffee Pudding with Vanilla Ice Cream (S$14).

For a delightful Sunday experience, savour their scrumptious Sunday Roast, featuring meat roasts like Striploin Beef & Horseradish (S$38) and Roast Crackling Pork & Apple Jam (S$38), complemented by sides such as Roast Potatoes, House Gravy, and Yorkshire Pudding. Elevate your meal by pairing it with a pint of Guinness or Kilkenny to complete your authentic Irish dining experience.

Tilly’s is located at 47 East Coast Rd Singapore 428767, p. +65 8498 3243. Open Tue-Thu 4pm-12am, Fri-Sun 12pm-12am. Closed on Mon.

HEVEL

Discover the vibrant culinary landscape of Keong Saik Road with HEVEL, a contemporary European dining haven inspired by 1970s modernist design. Helmed by Chef Stefan, celebrated for his Michelin-starred expertise, HEVEL offers refined communal dining that celebrates the allure of seasonal ingredients.

Opt for either the four-course (S$88++) or the six-course (S$138++) menu to embark on a gastronomic journey and indulge in standout dishes like the Orange Donuts with Caviar, Porcini-Rubbed Pork Presa, and the delectable Earl Grey Custard with Perilla Parfait.

Complementing this culinary experience, HEVEL's drink menu showcases an array of fortified wines, featuring a cocktail pairing menu and an extensive wine list with lesser-known labels. At HEVEL, where each dish narrates a tale of culinary mastery and innovation amidst an intimate yet lively atmosphere.

HEVEL is located at 1 Keong Saik Rd, #01-04, Singapore 089109, p. +65 9622 6679. Open Tue-Sat 6.30pm-10.30pm.

Ginkyō by Kinki

Immerse yourself in the vibrant celebration of flavours at Ginkyō by Kinki, a modern Japanese bistro that captures the essence of Tokyo’s Icho Matsuri 'Ginkgo Festival.' As the latest concept from the team behind Kinki Restaurant + Bar, Ginkyō boldly redefines Japanese dining with its accessible bistro menu, offering global flavours in Japanese favourites.

The intriguing menu, featuring small plate classics like the Uni, Caviar, Ikura ($22), and hearty mains such as the Curry Miso Lamb ($42), extends an open invitation to indulge in a communal feast which blends Japanese identity with a cosmopolitan twist.

Accompanied by a collection of exciting cocktails and drinks and set against a backdrop of cool soundtracks, Ginkyō delivers an immersive sensory experience that transcends traditional boundaries.

Ginkyo by Kinki is located at 7 Holland Village Way, #03-01-04 One, Singapore 275748, p. +65 9337 7451. Open Mon-Thu 11.30am-2.30pm, 5pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am-2.30pm, 5pm-10.30pm, Sun 11.30am-2.30pm, 5pm-10pm.

Cafes

Creamier

Satisfy your sweet cravings with Donuts by Creamier, the latest addition to Creamier’s independent ice cream and coffee lifestyle café. Delight in standout creations like the Sea Salt Gula Melaka Donut (S$4), an exquisite treat combining the rich caramel taste of Gula Melaka with savoury sea salt notes, echoing the success of Creamier’s pioneering Sea Salt Gula Melaka ice cream.

Additionally, immerse yourself in the festive spirit with Christmas specials, such as the S'mores Donut (S$4), evoking the warmth of a cosy evening by the fire with the sweet aroma of toasted marshmallows. While Creamier introduces new and inventive flavours, they haven’t neglected timeless classics. Indulge in the familiar delights of their Cinnamon Sugar Donuts and Sugar Glazed Donuts (S$2.90), promising traditional flavours done right alongside Creamier’s well-loved line-up of ice creams.

Donuts by Creamier has various locations throughout Singapore.

Tim Hortons

Experience the heartwarming charm of Canada as Tim Hortons, the beloved iconic coffee shop, opens its inaugural café in Singapore. Explore a menu highlighting signature coffee beverages brewed from 100 per cent Premium Arabica Beans, featuring options like the versatile Signature Latte (served hot or iced) with enticing flavours such as Maple Cinnamon or Belgian Chocolate Mocha (starting from S$7).

Pair your coffee experience with a delectable selection of freshly made-to-order sourdough melts and baked goods like full-sized Donuts (S$20 per box of six). No visit to Tim Hortons is complete without indulging in the internationally beloved Timbits (S$10 per box of 10), delicately dusted with cinnamon sugar or rainbow sprinkles. Boasting a legacy dating back to 1964, Tim Hortons has stood as a symbol of Canadian culture for over five decades, dedicated to perfecting the art of coffee.

Tim Hortons is located at 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-207, VivoCity, Singapore 098585. Open daily 10am-10pm.

Delato

Indulge your sweet cravings at Delato, the new gem in Tampines, offering handmade Sicilian-style Gelato (S$2.40++) with exciting seasonal flavours such as Caramelised Banana Prata and Kopi Toast.

Furthermore, enhance your gelato experience with the option of a Charcoal Cone (S$1.20) or try Delato’s signature Matcha Mochi Waffles (S$7), filled with chewy mochi bits, and customise your creation with a variety of toppings. Complement your sweet indulgence with the likes of Chocolate or Matcha Lattes (S$4.50++), promising a delightful experience for every palate and preference.

Delato is located at 477 Tampines Street 43, #01-154, Singapore 520477, p. +65 8948 9504. Open Tue-Thu 2pm-11pm, Fri 1pm-1am, Sat 12pm-1am, Sun 12pm-11pm. Closed on Mon.

Bars

MOGA

Set your course to the heart of Tokyo with MOGĀ, the latest addition to Pullman Singapore’s diverse F&B concepts. Located on the ground floor, MOGĀ offers an elegant and modern Japanese Izakaya experience, accompanied by a stylish cocktail bar. From intimate rendezvous to lively gatherings, MOGĀ caters to every mood, seamlessly transitioning from relaxed sophistication to sultry allure as the night unfolds.

Immerse yourself in the ambiance of MOGĀ's lavish and cosy setting, where craft cocktails like the florally fruity Haru No Shinju (S$24), expertly crafted by Head Mixologist Marcus Liow, and delectable bites such as the juicy MOGA Katsu Sando ($24) take centre stage, showcasing technical finesse for a comprehensive Izakaya experience.

MOGĀ is located at 1 Hill Street, Singapore 179949, p. +65 6019 7888. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11.30pm. Closed on Sun.

Draft Land SG

Embark on an extraordinary cocktail journey with the arrival of Draft Land, the renowned Taiwanese cocktail bar, in the heart of the Lion City. Hailing from ZhongXiao, Taiwan, Draft Land has been a trailblazer in the Asian cocktail scene since 2018, introducing the concept of cocktails on tap, making this sophisticated experience accessible and affordable to a broader audience.

Immerse yourself in the world of over 20 meticulously crafted cocktails on tap, expertly curated by the engaging draftenders. Sip on their signature concoctions like the Fancy Iced Tea or Tropical Daydreaming (S$20 each) and further elevate your experience with their exclusive menu of modern bar snacks inspired by Taiwan's rich culinary traditions with highlights such as the Braised Pork Arancini (S$14) and the refreshing Wagyu Cold Noodles (S$16), offering a delightful blend of flavours.

Draft Land SG is located at 24 Purvis St, Singapore 188601, p. +65 9657 8774. Open Tue-Fri 4pm-12am, Sat-Sun 2pm-12am. Closed on Mon.

This article was first published in City Nomads.