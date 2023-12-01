Christmas eve dinners: Where to go for sumptuous buffets and festive menus in Singapore

‘Tis the night before Christmas; gather up and feast in the company of loved ones. Make merry memories over sumptuous buffets and festive menus that’ll fill your hearts and belly this Yuletide season.

Dig into extravagant seafood buffets and lavish festive spreads with our roundup of the best places to go for sumptuous buffets and festive menus in Singapore for Christmas Eve dinners. Be on your best behaviour and you might even score a visit from Santa himself!

Mosella, Pan Pacific Orchard

Mosella turns up the festivities with a four-course Christmas dinner that showcases the best of Mediterranean and Peruvian flavours.

The evening kicks off with a trio of appetisers for sharing — think oscietra caviar topped Amelie Oyster, Jamon Iberico Bellota and Carpaccio de Gamba. After a rich Chestnut & Cauliflower Soup, tuck into your choice of main course (options include their signature Spanish suckling pig Cochinillo Asado) before wrapping it up with a classic Mont Blanc for dessert.

A free flow boozy beverage package that consists of prosecco, festive cocktail, red and white wine, beer and sodas ($88++ per person) and a special appearance by Santa will add merriment to your night!

Mosella is located at Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road, Singapore 229540. Four-Course Christmas dinner runs Dec 24 & 25, 2023, 6pm-10.30pm. Priced at $138++ per person, top-up $88++ per person for free-flow prosecco, festive cocktail, red and white wine, beer and sodas. Reserve here.

Crossroads Buffet, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Dive into the Yuletide season with a lavish spread of Christmas roasts and succulent seafood spread at Crossroads Buffet.

Eat "fresh" at the Ceviche Live Station, featuring the likes of Barramundi Ceviche Leche de Tigre, or savour your seafood hot with offerings such as Baked Green Bamboo Lobster with miso cheese and Sambal Stingray from the grill. Highlights of the carving station include the John Stone Irish Bone-In Ribeye and Crispy Pork Saddle, served with a dazzling array of condiments and sides.

Save some room for sweet treats, especially the toothsome Caramel Popcorn with Apple Log Cake.

Crossroads Buffet is located at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865, p.+65 6735 5800. Festive buffet dinner runs from Dec 1 to Dec 31, 2023 from 6.30pm-10pm. Priced from $88++ per adult and $42++ per child, top-up $40++ per person for free-flow champagne, house red and white wines, draft beers, soft drink, juice and iced tea. Reserve here.

The Line, Shangri-La Singapore

With over 10 stations to choose from, embark on a festive culinary adventure at The Line.

Feast on the ocean’s bounty with selections like the Alaskan King Crab and indulge in premium meats like a Whole Spanish Iberico Leg Ham and Roasted Australian Tomahawk. Christmas staples such as the Honey Glazed Bone-in Ham and Oven Roasted Tom Turkey served with traditional trimmings add to the warm festivities.

The feast extends to sweet sensations, featuring Christmas Stollen, Grandma Chocolate Log Cake, and more.

The Line Restaurant is located at Shangri-La Singapore, 2 Orange Grove Road, Lower Lobby, Tower Wing, Singapore 258350, p.+65 6213 4398. Christmas Eve Dinner runs 6.30pm -10pm on Dec 24, 2023 and is priced at $208++ per adult (Inclusive of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, house wine and red wine, draft beer, soft drinks and chilled juices), $148++ per adult (inclusive of soft drinks and chilled juices), $74++ per child (six to 11 years old; inclusive of soft drinks and chilled juices). Reserve here.

Sky22, Courtyard by Marriott Novena

Let your Christmas spirit soar all the way up to Sky22! Whether you choose their set menus (available in two and three courses) or the a la carte buffet, celebrate with your loved ones against panoramic views of the city.

Our top picks of the set menu? Definitely chef’s signatures like the Turducken with foie gras stuffing and Hokkaido Scallops on risotto with parmigiano reggiano. In the all-you-can-eat feast, don’t miss the spread of Seafood on Ice brimming with freshly shucked oysters, as well as mains cooked a la minute like the Wagyu Beef Cheek Bourguignon and Champagne Gammon Ham.

Sky22 is located at Courtyard by Marriott Novena, 99 Irrawaddy Rd, Singapore 329568. Festive Set Dinner runs Sundays to Thursdays till Dec 28, 2023, 6pm-10.30pm. Priced from $46++ per person for two courses. Festive A la Carte Buffet Dinner runs Fridays & Saturdays till Dec 30, 2023, 6pm-10.30pm. Priced at $98++ per adult, $49++ per child (six to 12 years old). Reserve here.

Beach Road Kitchen, JW Marriott Singapore South Beach

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach lights up for the season with a bountiful festive spread at Beach Road Kitchen.

Love your seafood? The Cold Seafood Room brims with succulent seafood — think lobsters, snow crabs, and seasonal oysters — crafted in three styles, from fresh on ice to cured and charcoal grilled, alongside an array of homemade sauces.

Along with international specialities and Asian delights, indulge in oven-baked festive roasts featuring the classic Traditional Roasted Turkey and the Truffle Maple Glazed Gammon Ham before rounding up with selections from the Dessert Live Station.

Beach Road Kitchen is located at JW Marriott, 30 Beach Road, Singapore 189763. Christmas Buffet runs Dec 24, 2023, 5pm -7.30pm & 8.15pm -10.45pm. Priced at $178++ per adult, $88++ per child, top-up $88++ per person for free-flow champagne, wine and beer. Reserve here.

Butcher’s Block

Embrace the spirit of Ohana (family in Hawaiian) this Christmas Eve at Butcher’s Block, where the art of butchery meets the craft of wood-fired cooking.

In homage to the Hawaiian spirit of Aloha Aina (love for the land), Chef Jordan Keao fires up the exquisite Mackerel served atop Hokkaido Yumepirika sushi rice. This nose-to-tail dish also features a soup seasoned, smoked, and boiled with Mackerel bones to a rich consistency. The seven-course dinner also sees a tender Dry-aged duck and a grilled dumpling smothered in a flavourful stew.

Round your meal on a sweet note with the Pumpkin Pie layered with burnt marshmallow ice cream.

Butcher’s Block is located at 328 North Bridge Road, #02-02, Raffles Arcade, Singapore 188719, p.+65 6337 1886. Christmas Eve Dinner Set Menu runs 6pm -9.30pm on Dec 24, 2023 and is priced at $258++ per person. Add-on $188++ for the tailored wine pairing program. Reserve here.

Art di Daniele Sperindio

Take your festive celebrations to the rooftop of the National Gallery Singapore at one-Michelin star Art di Daniele Sperindio, where an enchanting evening awaits.

Dine against the stunning backdrop of Marina Bay as you indulge in the seven-course Christmas Eve dinner that starts with a divine White Corn Custard & Celeriac Tart with Sea Urchin and Kaluga Caviar. Your gastronomic journey continues with a Tortellini in Brodo served with Cotechino, followed by a feast of Guinea Fowl adorned with Cantabrico Anchovies, Winter Truffle, and Scarola.

Conclude with Chef Daniele’s take on the Christmas sweet bread in the delightful Panettone Stellato & Gianduiotto 2.0.

Art di Daniele Sperindio is located at 1 St Andrews Road, #06-02 National Gallery, Singapore 178957, p. +65 6866 1977. Christmas Eve dinner runs 6pm onwards and is priced at $328++ per person.

Canchita Peruvian Cuisine

Inspired by a vibrant nine-day celebration, Canchita Peruvian Cuisine turns up the heat for Christmas with their exclusive Las Posadas-themed menu.

In true Canchita style, the celebratory feast brings explosive Latin American flavours in specialty dishes like the Cocktail Rosado ($44), a sweet and tangy dish which sees lobster and prawns marinated in creamy tomato tiger’s milk.

Warm the stomach with a comforting Ajiaco Colombiano ($34), a traditional chicken soup and tuck into the tender Lechon Asado 'A la Cubana' ($60), a whole suckling pig roasted Cuban-style good for the family.

Canchita Peruvian Cuisine is located at Dempsey Rd, #9A 9B, Singapore 247698, p.+65 8028 1994. Open Mon – Wed 5.30pm – 10.30pm, Thu -Sun 11.30am, 3pm, 5.30pm – 10.30pm.

Publico Ristorante & Garden

Blending Christmas classics with an unmistakable Italian flair, Publico Ristorante & Garden fires up a magical Christmas with its festive specials.

Their signature wood-fired pizza gets a festive spin in The Christmas Turkey Pizza ($34). Topped with turkey and walnuts and drizzled with cranberry sauce, the sweet and tangy pizza is the perfect sharing dish to partake in the holiday season. And even the crackling Italian pork roast is filled with Christmas stuffings in the Christmas Porchetta ($48).

Savour some fresh house-made pasta with the Orechiette Pork Sausage Ragu ($34), crowned with a dollop of creamy burrata for a satisfying finish.

Publico Ristorante & Garden is located at InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, 1 Nanson Rd, Singapore 238909, p.+65 6826 5040. Open Mon -Sat 12pm -11pm, Sun 12pm -10pm.

Collective, Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore

A hidden gem tucked in the heart of the Central Business District, Collective offers a serene oasis to ring in the festive season.

Relish in the three course Festive set menu on Christmas eve that starts with a delightful Cranberry Salmon Rillettes, elegantly served on toasted sourdough. Savour the Dao Style Ducken Roulade for the main which delivers a harmonious blend of seasonal flavours. Then, finish with the seasonal Pinecone Harvest dessert for the perfect sweet ending.

Adding to the festivities, your meal will come with a complimentary Merry Moment Mocktail.

Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore is located at 6 Shenton Way, #07-01 OUE Downtown 1, Singapore 068809, p.+65 6812 6000. Festive Set Menu is available on Dec 24 & 25 and is priced at $42++ per person. Reserve here.

Osteria Mozza

Step into an Italian Christmas at the only Asian outpost of one Michelin-starred Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles.

The exclusive four-course menu – thoughtfully curated for two – begins with a platter of Osteria Mozza’s signature antipasti featuring an enticing array of cured meats, grilled vegetables, cheeses, and fettunta. An exquisite selection of mains includes the Corzetti alla Genovese with burrata and pistachio, a succulent serving of Crispy Pork Belly with spiced plum sauce, and more.

Cap off your dinner with a festive dish, Panettone Bread and Butter Pudding, a timeless Italian classic, a candied orange, and chocolate Cannoli.

Osteria Mozza is located at Level Five of Hilton Singapore, 333 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238867, p+65 6831 6270. Christmas four course sharing menu runs 5pm -10pm on Dec 24 & 25, 2023 and is priced at $148++ per adult (minimum two to dine). Top-up $100++ per adult for wine pairing program. Reserve here.

