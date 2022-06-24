Best online GSS deals and promo codes in 2022 to shop till you drop

It is the Great Singapore Sales (GSS) season; time to treat yourself and those around you with new items that will not break the bank. With so many online shopping options available and the vast amounts of brands to choose from, we have broken them down into categories so that you can find the best deals easily.

As you shop to your heart's content, do not forget to shop responsibly as buying cheap electrical appliances can lead to fires.

Promo codes from popular sites

What is GSS without some attractive promo codes. We have compiled a list of attractive promo codes that you can use during this GSS season!

General Shopping

Shopee

Shopee has been marketing its products aggressively and you will almost certainly be able to find a voucher at any moment. Here are some of the best!

Voucher Details Expiry Date/Start Date $8 Off Min. spend $80 No cap June 30, 2022 15 per cent Off Min. spend $0 Capped at $6 June 30, 2022 10 per cent Cashback Min. spend $0 Capped at 500 coins Use from 25/06/2022 Free Shipping Min spend $0 Use from 25/06/2022 $8 Off Min. spend $150 Use from 25/06/2022 $40 Off Min. spend $700 Use from 25/06/2022 15 per cent Cashback Min. spend $45 (Shopee Supermarket) Use from 25/06/2022 $25 Off Min. spend $200 (Visa Payment) Use from 25/06/2022 $5 Off Min. spend $50 (Visa Payment) Use from 25/06/2022

Shopee uses voucher primarily and you can claim the voucher on the app or on the website. Most of the vouchers are for discounts starting from June 25, 2022 and you can start claiming your voucher anytime. Remember to claim them early before they run out!

Apart from the generic vouchers, Shopee also has a plethora of brand vouchers ranging from S$6 off to 10per cent cashback.

Bank Promotion Details Citi $6 Off For Citi Credit Card members only (Min. spend $78). Apply and get a $200 Shopee Voucher UOB 10 per cent Cashback For UOB One Card (Get $100 Shopee voucher when you apply) $6 Off Min. spend $80 on Shopee Supermarket HSBC $12 Off Min. spend $100 for Mum’s Club $8 Off Min.spend $80 for Toys, Kids and Babies category DBS $10 Off Min. spend $150

Shopee has a plethora of bank promotions including Citibank credit card promotion which gives you $6 Off and UOB One card which gives you 10 per cent cashback.

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday $5 Off using CIMB $5 Off using ICBC $7 Off using UOB $7 Off using DBS

$5 Off using PayLah! $5 Off using HSBC $5 Off using Maybank $7 Off using Citi

There are also different bank promotions for every day of the week. See the above table to find the days you can get a promotion.

KrisFlyer UOB Card

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you exclusively fly with SIA and travel on a budget Read Review

Pros 3 mi per $1 on SIA, SilkAir, Scoot & KrisShop Up to 3 mi on dining, transport, online shopping & travel Expedited KF Elite Silver status, Scoot privileges 10,000 annual bonus renewal miles



Cons Just 1.2 mi on non-category overseas spend No lounge access perks No spend-based fee-waiver



KrisFlyer UOB Card is ideal for young SIA-loyal travellers who often fly on a budget. Cardholders earn 1.2 miles per $1 on general local and overseas spend, boosted to 3 miles for transactions with SIA, SilkAir, Scoot and KrisShop. Consumers can also unlock an elevated 3 miles per $1 rate on dining, transport, online fashion shopping and travel bookings by spending at least $500 with SIA brands within the year.

Citi Rewards Card

PROMO: Receive either Dyson Corrale (worth $699) or Xbox S (worth $459) or Samsonite + FWD Annual Travel Insurance (worth $920) or $350 cash via PayNow.

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want to maximise miles rewards on shopping expenses Read Review

Pros Great for online & offline shopping Beneficial for frequent travellers



Cons Less valuable for infrequent shoppers Foreign transaction fees apply



Citi Rewards Card is one of the best cards on the market to maximise miles for your purchases. Cardholders earn 10 points (4 miles) per S$1 on fashion retail such as clothing, bags, shoes & more.

You’ll earn regardless of where you spend–online, offline (including department stores), locally and overseas. Even better, online transactions also earn at this high rewards rate, making the card even more versatile. Citi Rewards also comes with unique perks like free travel insurance, which competitor cards lack.

DBS Live Fresh

PROMO: New DBS/POSB Cardmembers can get $150 cash back with a min. spend of $800

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you enjoy high rebates on all purchases Read Review

Pros Great rewards on contactless payment methods (Visa payWave) Green cashback on eco-eateries and retailers Various entertainment discounts and promotions



Cons Lacks travel and overseas spend rewards Not suitable for low budgets



DBS Live Fresh Card is a great option for tech-friendly moderate spenders who prioritise convenience. Cardholders earn 5 per cent cashback for online, contactless & mobile payments after a $600 minimum spend. Essentially, this allows cardholders to earn on almost every purchase, with any merchant, anywhere.

Lazada

Lazada does not market as aggressively as Shopee, but you can still find great deals for this GSS. Here are some of the best:

Voucher Details Expiry Date $20 Off Min. spend $200 for travel & activities June 30, 2022 8 per cent Off Min. spend $10 for overseas brand June 30, 2022 8 per cent Off Min. spend $10 for overseas LazMall June 30, 2022 $5 Off Min. spend $60 for lifestyle deals June 30, 2022 $2.50 Off Min. spend $25 for top overseas brand June 30, 2022

Lazada is similar to Shopee with a voucher approach instead of promo codes. If you are able to dig around the voucher page, you will be able to find discounts up to 50 per cent for selected brands.

Bank Promotion Details Citi Credit Card $8 Off min. spend $20

$20 Off min. spend $60 (RedMart) For new customers only. Apply and get $250 Lazada voucher. Other promotions applicable for non-new customers. Citi Credit Card $8 Off min. spend $20

$15 Off min. spend $60 (RedMart) For new customers only. Apply and get $200 Lazada voucher. Other promotions applicable for non-new customers. UOB Credit Card $8 Off min. spend $20

$15 Off min. spend $60 (RedMart) For new customers only. Apply and get $200 Lazada voucher. Other promotions applicable for non-new customers. HSBC Credit Card $8 Off min. spend $20

$15 Off min. spend $60 (RedMart) For new customers only. Other promotions applicable for non-new customers. OCBC Credit Card $8 Off min. Spend $20 For new customers only. Maybank Credit Card $8 Off min. Spend $20 For new customers only.

Lazada has partnerships with bank credit cards to offer attractive promotions. The promotions for all these credit cards will last until June 30, 2022.

Amazon

Prime day is returning to Singapore on the July 12 and 13, 2022. Members get to save on big brand products like Dyson, PlayStation and Xiaomi.

Buy two get 30 per cent off or Buy three get 40 per cent off selected Books and Toys products Buy three get an extra 10 per cent off selected products under Grocery and Beverages Buy two get one free on selected Home and Kitchen products Buy three for two on selected Electronics and PC products Buy three get an extra 30 per cent off on selected Baby, Beauty, and Health and Personal Care products Buy two get 20 per cent off selected products from GINLEE Save up to 30 per cent off Snailax, Epitex, Pristine Aroma, Manscaped, Renpho and more

Above are some of the promotions to be expected from Prime Day 2022.

Bank Promotion Minimum Spend Criteria DBS/POSB (Every Thursday) $10 Amazon Gift Card $180 Pay with DBS/POSB Card at Amazon.sg DBS/POSB (Every Thursday) $8 Amazon Gift Card $120 Pay with DBS/POSB Card at Amazon fresh store or Watson Store HSBC (new customer) $8 Amazon Gift Card $60 Pay with HSBC Card at Amazon fresh store or Watson Store HSBC (existing customer) $8 Amazon Gift Card $60 Pay with HSBCCard at Amazon fresh store or Watson Store American Express (New Prime customers) Three-month Prime membership $120 Pay with eligible American Express Cards at Amazon.sg

Fashion

Zalora

For this GSS, Zalora is having an end-of-season sale and for selected items, stand a chance to get a 40 per cent off when you enter the promo code EOSS40. Beyond that, from June 22 - June 28, 2022, Zalora will be having a fashion sale with discounts up to 80per cent off and stackable vouchers that can go up to 45 per cent off.

Companies Promo Code Promotion Expiry Date American Express AMEXZBFS22 Enjoy 4 per cent Off on top of sitewide vouchers with min. spend $60 June 30, 2022 CIMB CIMBZBFS22 Enjoy 4 per cent Off on top of sitewide vouchers with min. spend S$60 June 30, 2022 Citi CITIZBFS22 Enjoy $14 Off on top of sitewide vouchers Cashback with min. spend $120 June 30, 2022 HSBC HSBCPAYDAYMAY Enjoy 4 per cent Off on top of sitewide vouchers with min. spend S$60 June 30, 2022 Maybank MBZBFS2022 Enjoy 4 per cent Off on top of sitewide vouchers with min. spend $60 June 30, 2022 OCBC OCBCZBFS22 Enjoy 4 per cent Off on top of sitewide vouchers with min. spend $60 June 30, 2022 Standard Chartered SCZBFS22 Enjoy 4 per cent Off on top of sitewide vouchers with min. spend $60 June 30, 2022 UOB UOBZBFS22 Enjoy 5 per cent Off on top of sitewide vouchers CashBack with min. spend $60 June 30, 2022 Atome ATOMEZBFS Enjoy $15 Off on top of sitewide vouchers Cashback with min. spend $80 June 30, 2022 Instarem AMAZEZBFS22 Enjoy 4 per cent Off on top of sitewide vouchers with min spend $60 June 30, 2022

Zalora has a wide selection of promotions with banks that will end by the end of the month.

Shein

Voucher Requirement Expiry Date 10 per cent Off For orders over $30 June 27, 2022 1704H 12 per cent Off For orders over $60 June 27, 2022 1704H 15 per cent Off For orders over $100 June 27, 2022 1704H 10 per cent Off Use code ASAPP10 when shopping on mobile app - Up to 20 per cent Off Use code SGFW22 with min. $150 spend on female clothes -

Beyond that, the flash deals have attractive discounts of up to 59 per cent.

ASOS

Asos offers discounted prices of up to 80 per cent off. New customers get to enjoy 25 per cent off everything if they use the promo code HIASOS. Head on to their website to find stylish outfits for a good price.

Travel

Klook

Klook has listed its promotions for the month of June. The key promo codes and promotions are listed below.

Promotion Amount Criteria Promo Code Visa 15 per cent off with Visa weekends Min. spend $50 - Citi $30 off on Singapore Activities Min. purchase $150 CITIJUNE30OFF $50 off on Singapore Activities Min. purchase $250 CITIJUNE50OFF Mastercard 12 per cent off Capped at $80 MC12OFFSG

For more information, click here to find out more.

Trip.com

Trip.com has a couple of promotion that gives up to 60 per cent off.

Company Promotion Requirement Promo code Citibank $50 off Min. spend $400 CITITRIP DBS/POSB $10 off Min. spend $150 DBS10TRIP $50 off Min. spend $400 DBS50TRIP OCBC $50 off Min. spend $400 OCBC50 UOB $10 off Min. spend $150 UOBTRIP10 $50 off Min. spend $400 UOBTRIP50

The table above shows the various promotions that you can get if you pay with the respective bank cards.

Traveloka

Promotion Promo code 30 per cent off GOINT 80 per cent off GOINT80 10 per cent off up to $50 with min. Spend $200 (App only) FABULOUSTAY

Traveloka offers impressive discounts of up to 80per cent off.

Bank Promotion Promo Code Expiry Date HSBC 20 per cent or up to $20 with no min. transaction HSBCMIDYR July 31, 2022 OCBC 20 per cent or up to $20 with no min. transaction OCBCHOTEL June 30, 2022

Recommended Credit/Debit Cards

With so many e-commerce platforms offering great deals, you can choose a suitable credit/debit card to maximise your rewards.

Best Cards for Online Shopping

DBS Woman’s World MasterCard

PROMO: New DBS/POSB Cardmembers can get $150 cash back with a min. spend of $800

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you need to make a large purchase that you can't immediately afford Read Review

Pros 0per cent interest payment plans available Good rewards for online shopping Online purchase protection



Cons Lacks travel perks Limited rewards categories



DBS Woman’s World Card is a great option for online retail shoppers who make big purchases that they’d prefer to pay for over time. Cardholders earn 4 miles per $1 on online shopping, 0.4 miles for local spending, and 1.2 miles overseas.

Through DBS’s My Preferred Payment Plan, they can split transactions as low as $100 into instalments across up to 12 months. These instalments are interest-free and there’s no processing fee (compared to competitors, who charge fees up to 5 per cent). Furthermore, there is also online purchase protection.

Citi Lazada Card

Consider this if you mostly spend on Lazada Read Review

Pros 4 mi (10pts) per $1 spend on Lazada 2 mi (5pts) on dining, transport & more Shipping rebates & exclusive Lazada deals



Cons Bonus Reward Points capped at 3,600 mi (9,000 pts) per month $192.60 fee waived just 1 year General spend earns 0.4 mi per $1



Shoppers earn an incredible 4 miles (10pts) per $1 spend on their Lazada purchases and enjoy $1.99 shipping rebates on purchases of $50+ (up to 4x/month). When not shopping online, cardholders earn 2 miles (5pts) per $1 spend on local dining, entertainment, travel and transport (including Gojek and Grab).

This makes it easy for local spenders to also maximise rewards on social expenditures, including everything from sit-down restaurants to bars and clubs and movie theaters. However, rewards are capped at $40 per month.

UOB Evol Card

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you are a young adult looking for discounts and perks on dining, entertainment and travel spending Read Review

Pros Easy to use cashback card Great for budgets of at least $600/month Rewards all online and mobile spend



Cons Lacks cashback on essentials (ie groceries, bills) Cashback capped at $60/mo



Young adults with high weekend spend are likely to benefit from UOB Evol Card, both for its high rebate rates and specialised perks. Cardholders earn up to 8per cent weekend cashback on dining, entertainment, Grab and select UOB Travel (3 per cent on weekends), after $600 spend. They also earn 3 per cent for online fashion & travel spend, any day of the week. Overall, you can earn up to $60/month.

Best Cards for Travel

YouTrip MasterCard

Consider this if you are a frequent flyer

The YouTrip MasterCard is great for individuals who spend a lot of money overseas. Linked to a digital wallet, YouTrip allows account holders to spend in over 150 different currencies with absolutely no fees on their FX spend.

This gives individuals the opportunity to freely shop internationally without having to worry about any additional costs.

OCBC 90°N MasterCard

Consider this if you want to earn unlimited miles and cashback, no conversion fees Read Review

Pros VersatilMiles: 1.2 mi/S$1 locally, 2.1 mi overseas No conversion fees & rewards never expire



Cons Local rates are less competitive No category-specific rewards boosts Perks limited to discounted lounge access



Cardholders earn in Travel$, which can each be redeemed for one air mile or $0.01 cash rebate. Therein, every $1 spend earns 1.2 miles (or 1.2 per cent cashback) locally and 2.1 miles (2.1 per cent cashback) overseas. Cardholders also never have to pay conversion fees and rewards never expire.

HSBC Revolution Card

PROMO: Qualified customers can get up to SGD 350 cash back

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you spend mostly on shopping, dining and entertainment Read Review

Pros Great rewards on local dining and entertainment Online shopping perks No-fee card



Cons Lacks rewards for frequent travellers who spend large amounts overseas Not suitable for low budgets



HSBC Revolution Card is a great option if you spend a great deal on local food and entertainment, and primarily shop online. Cardholders earn 2 miles per $1 for spend in all of these categories, with no minimum requirements or earning caps. Even better, eligible online spend includes everything from fashion and travel bookings to transit & bill-pay.

Tips

Combing through the various e-commerce sites, we have observed a certain pattern that will lead to the greatest savings.

It is always important to do your research and have the fastest fingers. Sites like Shopee and Lazada offer attractive vouchers but are limited. Always be on the lookout for these vouchers and snag them early.

For sites like Shopee, they have specific rules on how the vouchers can be stacked. For example, you can put a discount voucher and free shipping voucher to lower the price. Always look at their blurb to find out how you can effectively stack your vouchers.

Some sites offer time-sensitive deals or flash deals. If you wish to find something on a particular site, always be aware of these flash deals as they often would be the best deals you can find in this GSS.

Credit cards or bank promotions are usually stackable with other promotions. Look carefully at what the site offers and try to get the promotion that your bank or credit card offers.

Lastly, some fashion sites will recommend based on profile. It is then crucial to hover around the type of items you like and spend more time on the site so that their system can detect a pattern and recommend a suitable promo code or voucher for you.

Conclusion

With all these great discounts coming up for the Great Singapore Sale 2022, it will be remiss if you did not spend some money getting amazing deals on the internet. Remember to shop safely and responsibly and get all the loot you need in this GSS.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.