Best palace hotels & stays in India: Vacation like royalty at these fairytale locations you can book

Hotels and Airbnbs are so mainstream! If you're looking for a new way to elevate your vacation accommodation, why not get the royal treatment? From rustic castles, to detailed embellishments and high class services — this is what dreams are made of.

The best part? These hotels and locations also make the perfect wedding venue. Here are the best palaces you can stay at in India.

Six Senses Fort Barwara, Ranthambore

A new royal entry to India's palace stays scene, the Six Senses Fort Barwara once belonged to the Rajput dynasty, the Rajasthani royal family in the early fourteenth century. The space has finally started receiving guests after a decade of conservation efforts.

Transformed into a 48-suite resort, the fort-hotel brings the charm of old luxury with a modern twist. Apart from on-theme contemporary Rajasthani style suites, guests can look forward to wellness programs at the Six Senses Spa and fitness centre, as well as culinary delights and cocktails using local produce from the resort's organic garden and nearby farms.

Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

Run by one of India's leading hospitality groups, Taj Hotels, the Rambagh Palace is a short drive away from Jaipur's iconic tourist spots like Hawa Mehal. The heritage hotel was originally built in 1835, and has hosted many royal families, such as Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and his queen Maharani Gayatri Devi, King Charles, and Jacqueline Kennedy.

Today, the palace offers 78 restored grand luxury rooms and suites, all whilst keeping to its original architectural structures and details.

Expect extravagant hand-carved marble, 'jali' or latticework, arched columns, dome-like embellishments, and lush Mughal Gardens. You'll also find renowned fine-dinning restaurants and bars.

Samode Palace Jaipur

An exclusive retreat in a remote location, Samode Palace is often frequented by royalty, celebrities, artists, and discerning travellers. The 475-year-old palace sits beautifully hilltop, boasting breathtaking sunsets against the backdrop of the Aravali Range.

From cocktails at the terrace garden alongside the sounds of folk musicians, to swimming in clear marble and mosaic pools, there much to do in this regal Indo-Saracenic castle. Not forgetting the luscious massage therapies at the spa, and the magical hospitality of trained professionals.

Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

Built in 1894, Taj Falaknuma Palace is the former palace of the Nizam. Overlooking the city of Hyderabad, this enchanting palace hotel is the epitome of old-school romance and luxury. The fairytale stay features horse-drawn carriages, butlers, grand staircases and a photo op at every corner.

In addition to 60 rooms and suites, beautifully refurbished and restored by Her Highness Princess Esra, the estate boasts stellar dining spots and a lavish spa. The concierge offers an enticing line-up of tours to nearby landmarks like the Charminar, Mecca Masjid, Golconda Fort, Chowmahalla Palace and the famous Ramoji Film City. Wrap up your nights with live Qawwali (devotional signing) performance.

Gogunda Palace, Udaipur

Situated between Udaipur and Kumbhalgarh, the Gogunda Palace was built as part of a war strategy in the sixteenth century. Situated in the Aravalli hills, the palace was originally protected by 15km of impassable forest around it. Today, the luxury hotel offers modern and warm hospitality amongst its 40 grand suites and rooms space.

Take a trip to this gorgeous yellow ochre palace and feast your eyes to stunning and intricate murals, woodwork, jharokhas and more. The spot is also quite near tons of unesco heritage sites, forts and temples.

Shiv Niwas Palace Udaipur

PHOTO: Shiv Niwas Palace

Shiv Niwas Palace is a relatively new castle built in the early 20th century, during the reign of Maharana Fateh Singh. The spot has been meticulously maintained and preserved over the years.

Presenting an enthralling mix of history, luxury, impressive architecture, personalised service and fine cuisine, you'll find original furniture and heirloom portraits of the royal family passed down through generations in the suites, as well as unparalleled views of Udaipur.

The plethora of dining options include Paantya (Continental, Mughlai, and authentic Rajasthani cuisine), The Pool Deck (poolside drinks & snacks), and Palki Khana (European-style cafe).

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

PHOTO: Umaid Bhawan Palace

Built between 1928 and 1943, Umaid Bhawan Palace belongs to the Jodhpur royal family and is a gorgeous part of Rajasthan's heritage. Currently the world's sixth-largest private residence, the palace is perched on the highest hill of the city and boasts stellar panoramas. The architecture really takes centre stage here with the palace sharing the same palm court marble used in the construction of Taj Mahal.

The Art-deco style rooms and suits, lush gardens with dancing peacocks, a subterranean Zodiac Pool, and a family museum make it all the better. Pamper yourself with signature treatments, yoga and meditation at the Jiva Grande Spa or chow down on delicacies Risala, and Pillars or keep hydrated at the Trophy Bar.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

While not actually a palace, the Oberoi Udaivilas is inspired by old city palaces. The property spans 50 acres and boasts iconic Rajasthani architecture. It is perched on the banks of Udaipur's Lake Pichola, and was built on 200-year old hunting grounds of the Maharana of Mewar.

The palace-like hotel houses three restaurants, two heated outdoor pools and a luxurious spa. One can also practice yoga, learn a Rajasthani folk dance or attend a cooking lesson here. Whilst the wooden boat ride with wine and canape is the ultimate dream. You can also enjoy traditional music and dance evening performances on moonlit nights.

This article was first published in City Nomads.