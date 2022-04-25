The best patisseries in Singapore for a petite rendezvous

Choux pastry, macarons, luscious tarts, and so much more – there’s no denying petit fours have complete dominance over tastebuds. If you’re looking for the perfect partner in crime to your mid-day coffee or a treat after dinner, here’s a list of Singapore’s best patisseries that you have to check out!

Tuxedo Café & Pâtisserie

PHOTO: Tuxedo Café & Pâtisserie

Nothing short of elaborate layering and rich textures, Tuxedo Café & Pâtisserie serves handcrafted creations that are big on looks and flavours. You can’t go wrong with signatures like Hazelnut Chocolate Éclair ($8.50) with crunchy flakes and velvety chocolate cream, but their new instagramable petit gateâus are sure to satisfy the sweet tooth.

Sitting atop zesty lemon caramel crumble, the Caramelia Banana Cake ($9.50) is a chocolate cake with banana confit filling and lashings of caramel extravaganza whilst the Red Berries Tart ($9.50) is a fruity ensemble boasting a strawberry-yuzu jelly core, encased with red berries curd.

Tuxedo Café and Pâtisserie is located at the Carlton Hotel Singapore, 76 Bras Basah Rd, Level 1, Singapore 189558, p. +65 64157887. Open daily 11am–7.30pm. Limited numbers of petit gateâu are available daily. For online orders, please visit their website.

Patisserie Clé

PHOTO: Patisserie Clé

Patisserie Clé offers simple indulgences with unpretentious flavours. Try their crowd favourite, the Orh Blanc Tart (from $45 for six inches), for a unique east-meets-west profile with fresh yam orh nee, vanilla chantilly and candied gingko nuts.

Chocolate lovers can stop browsing with the Cognac Caramel Chocolate Tart (from $45 for six inches) filled with an intense dark chocolate ganache. Can’t decide? Opt for their Tart Gift Box ($70) instead with a choice of eight tarts (seven cm each).

Patisserie Clé has outlets in Lucky Court and Paya Lebar Office Center. For orders please visit their website.

Kki Sweets

PHOTO: Kki sweets

A hidden gem along Seah Street, Kki Sweets is best known for their “J” cake ($13.50). Disguised as a dainty potted plant, cutting in reveals intricate layers of flavours and textures made with black sesame, kantan jelly, matcha, yuzu and chocolate. The complex Teh ($9.50) impresses with notes of earl grey, pear chunks, and roasted hazelnuts, whilst Fromage ($13.50) is the pick for boozy dessert lovers, bringing together an elegant concoction of light Cambozola cow cheese with full-bodied rum.

Kki Sweets is located at 3 Seah Street, #01-01, Singapore 188379, p. +65 97992668. Open Wed-Sat 12pm-7.30pm, Sun 11am-6pm. Closed Mon and Tues.

Sugar Thieves

PHOTO: Sugar thieves

With an ever-changing menu, Sugar Thieves is ringing in a gorgeous array of what we like to call edible art. Keep your eyes peeled on their Instagram page for an Omakase Box ($38) of sweet and savoury treats every month. From light and fluffy creations such as the Earl Grey & Fig Roll or drool-worthy signatures like the Lemon Meringue Tart, we know their festive occasion offerings are sure to be stunning too.

Sugar Thieves is located at 333 Kreta Ayer Rd, #01-23, Singapore 080333, p.+65 98504377 (Whatsapp). Open Wed-Sat 12pm–6pm. Closed Sun–Tue.

AMI Patisserie

PHOTO: Ami patisserie

Chef Makoto Arami ticks every box when it comes to aroma, taste, texture and balance with French pastries crafted with seasonal ingredients and Japanese sensibility. New additions to the line-up starring his signature filo pastry base include the Shizuoka Crown Melon Tarte ($78) featuring Japanese musk melon with Cointreau vanilla custard layered with melon compote, and the sweet and tangy Hyuganatsu Amanatsu Mikan Tarte ($58). Get a taste of the boozy Assorted Choux Box ($50 for six) loaded with layered mini puffs.

AMI Patisserie takes orders online here. The current collection point is at Buona Terra, 29 Scotts Road, Singapore 228224, Mon- Sat 2pm-6pm. For enquiries, please message +65 89076146 (whatsapp).

Mon Cerise Patisserie

PHOTO: Mon Cerise Patisserie

At Mon Cerise Patisserie, founder Cherry Chiu presents a collection of beautiful mini tarts and individual cakes. As summer approaches, look forward to berry-tastic creations featuring the lines of pineberries, raspberries, strawberries…need we go on?

Or, go for the oh-so-pretty Lemon & Basil ($60) tart filled with tangy lemon and basil cream and low sugar meringue. No shame here! The handmade creations are made keeping healthier recipes in mind for guilt-free indulgence.

Mon Cerise Patisserie is located at 6 Jurong Lake Link, Singapore 648159, p. +65 91248711. Open Tues- Sat 9am-6pm. Closed on Sun and Mon. Order online here.

Dolc Patisserie

PHOTO: Dolc Patisserie

Combining French techniques, modern flavours and Spanish influences, Dolc Patisserie brings a slice of Barcelona to Singapore. You can’t go wrong with the Charlotte ($9.50), a strikingly red number where mascarpone mousse encases strawberry coulis and basil sponge.

The glistening Bananier ($9), on the other hand, is a bittersweet confectionery and their take on chocolate-banana pairing. The repertoire also includes classic viennoiserie items like Pain au Chocolate ($4.80).

Dolc Patisserie is located at 67 Kampong Bahru Road #01-00, Singapore 169371. Open Mon, Wed-Sat 9am-6pm, Sun 10.30am-5pm. Closed on Tues. Order online here.

Lee’s Confectionery

PHOTO: Lee’s Confectionery

A minimalist getaway in Jurong East Street, Lee’s Confectionery has gained a loyal following, thanks to its outrageously beautiful offerings and local flavours. You’ll want to get your hands on the Jiāo ($8).

Bursting with flavour, find a light banana sponge with intense banana compote, mascarpone, salted caramel and an oatmeal crust. For matcha lovers, the Dale ($9) is a best-seller made with butter cookie, matcha yuzu white chocolate ganache and matcha sponge. A perfect excuse to eat your greens!

Lee’s Confectionery is located at 343 Jurong East Street 31, #01-59, Singapore 600343, p. +65 91838447. Open Mon, Thu–Sun, 12pm – 7pm. Closed on Tue-Wed. Available for dine-in and takeaways only. Pre-orders available online.

ALSO READ: 10 best places to get delicious and unique macarons in Singapore

This article was first published in City Nomads.