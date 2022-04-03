10 best places to get delicious and unique macarons in Singapore

Deliciously light and sweet, macarons are a well-loved dessert. Airy, crunchy and soft at the same time, they make fantastic gifts as well.

But these French desserts are notoriously difficult to make. From over-beating the egg whites, to preparing the ingredients in a room that’s too humid, these delicate pastries are easy to mess up. That’s why they’re best left to the specialists.

So if you are craving macarons, here are 10 places in Singapore that have mastered the art of making delicious macarons that are pretty enough to give as a gift.

Jaded Macarons

Known for their innovative flavours, this bakery offers macarons inspired by familiar Singaporean favourites. Their signature series includes flavours such as Ang Ku Kueh, Kaya Butter Toast, Kopi Gao, White Rabbit Candy, and Liu Sha Bao – which doesn’t only contain liu sha buttercream, but also a salted egg yolk lava core.

Apart from their signature local flavours, Jaded Macarons also offers seasonal creations, producing new, creative flavours for everyone to enjoy. Their latest set of seasonal goodies, titled Tea Set, consists of Earl Grey Raspberry, Taiwan Milk Tea, Mandarin Osmanthus Oolong, Dark Chocolate Hojicha, and Honey Lemon Jasmine Green Tea macarons.

Priced at $15 for a box of 5. Available online, or at 9 Yio Chu Kang Road, Space @ Kovan, #01-53, Singapore 545523. The physical store is open Fridays to Sundays, 2pm to 6pm. Walk-ins require prior appointments via Instagram or e-mail.

The Dark Gallery

The Dark Gallery is known for incredible chocolate desserts, and their macarons are no exception. Offering flavours such as Earl Grey Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel, and Speculoos Chocolate, their artisanal macarons are a treat for both chocolate and macaron lovers. As with all their other chocolate desserts, these macarons are made with the finest grade of cacao.

Alternatively, if you’re not in the mood for chocolate, The Dark Gallery offer classic macaron flavours, including Strawberry Lime and fragrant Pistachio nut.

Priced at $30 for a box of 10. Available online, or at multiple locations.

Bonheur Patisserie

Bonheur is French for happiness, and like its name suggests, this bakery’s adorable customised creations can bring a smile to anyone’s face. From Pokemon to Sanrio characters, it seems like there’s nothing they cannot turn into delectable bite-sized treats.

Apart from customised orders, the bakery also has a range of interesting seasonal and themed boxes to satisfy any macaron cravings.

Prices start at $22 for a box of 10. Available online or at 767 Upper Serangoon Road, Spazio@Kovan, #B1-04, Singapore 534635.

TWG Tea

TWG might be known for their tea, but anyone who’s been to one of their physical stores will be greeted by an array of delectable macarons that taste as good as they look. Infused with their signature teas, the brand offers a delicious range of tea-based flavour combinations such as Silver Moon Tea & Strawberry, Napoleon Tea & Caramel, and Matcha.

With the tea introducing a depth of flavour and helping to combat the sweetness, TWG’s macarons are a sophisticated update on macarons and a good choice for anyone who finds regular macarons just that bit too sweet.

Priced at $2 per piece. Available online in a box of 24, or at multiple locations.

AnnaBella Patisserie

A halal-certified Japanese-French inspired bakery, AnnaBella Patisserie specialises in macarons hand-crafted with Japanese light-cream. Carefully crafted for the Singaporean market, each bite brings about a delicious lightness without being overwhelmingly sweet.

With 3 flavour series – Classic, Premium, and Marvelous – the bakery offers a range of unique flavours such as Cotton Candy, Creme Brulee, and the Harry-Potter-inspired Butterbeer. If you’re thinking of getting these macarons as a gift for a special occasion, they also have gift boxes for occasions like weddings or the birth of a baby. Alternatively, opt for one of their other gift boxes, that feature designs like unicorns and sushi.

Prices start at $2.80 per piece. Available online.

The Crash Baker

If you’re looking to try something new, this home-based bakery specialises in stuffed macarons – or fat macarons. Not only are these desserts beautiful to look at, they’re also stuffed to the brim with deliciously rich buttercream.

With a menu that changes every month, The Crash Baker offers an endless number of interesting flavours.

Prices start at $18 for a taster box of 4. Available online.

Chiak Patisserie

If anyone’s an expert on macarons, it’s Chef Chiak. A French-trained chef, he participated in prestigious events and teamed up with professionals in the industry before starting his online dessert business – Chiak Patisserie.

With a seasonal menu full of exquisite flavour combinations such as Coffee-Orange and Lemon Verbena-Strawberry, this bakery promises French desserts of the highest quality.

Priced at $28 for a box of 8. Available online.

Milleaville Macarons

If you’re searching for vegan macarons, look no further. One of the rare places in Singapore that produces vegan macarons, Milleaville offers them in three flavours – 46% Amatika Chocolate, Strawberry, and Speculoos.

Apart from their vegan selection, the bakery also offers regular round macarons in a wider range of flavours, as well as adorable character macarons. Alternatively, the mini macaron shells they offer (in paddlepop colours!) make for a delightful snack.

Prices start at $12 for a box of 6 regular round macarons. Available online, or at 51 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, #01-84, Singapore 310051.

The M Plot

Tucked away near King Albert Park is The M Plot. Their specialty? The big macarons that they offer. If you’re feeling fruity, try the Raspberry Rose Lychee macaron – it has a rose and lychee white chocolate centre surrounded by fresh raspberries. Or, if you’re in the mood for chocolate, check out the Chocolate Hazelnut Praline or the Black Forest.

Apart from big macarons, the cafe also offers regular macarons in a wide range of flavours – including their unique salted egg yolk curry macaron.

Big macarons are priced at $8.50 each. Regular macarons are priced at $20 for a box of 6. Available online or at 9 King Albert Park, #01-05, Singapore 598332.

Macarons.sg

A halal-certified macaron bakery with a unique local flair, this brand prides itself on catering to local taste buds with macarons that are not too sweet. On top of classics like Double Chocolate and French Vanilla, they also offer distinctive Singaporean flavours such as Ondeh Ondeh, Bandung, and Milo Nutella. With 28 different flavours on the menu, there’s something for everyone.

Apart from the usual macarons, the bakery also offers macaron shell bits as a sweet snack, and giant macaron cakes that can be customised to fit any special occasion.

Priced at $2.50 per piece. Available online, or at 1550 Bedok North Ave 4, #05-06, Singapore 489950.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.