Unique Chinese 'Niu' Year snacks and goodies to binge on including dim sum macarons and golden prawn otah quiche

Chinese New Year is one of those times of the year where we willingly put aside our weight-loss resolutions so that we can feast on all those new year goodies.

The annual Chinatown Chinese New Year bazaar is cancelled for 2021 due to the pandemic, but that doesn't mean there is a lack of places where we can stock up on our favourite goodies and snacks.

However, if you want to skip the conventional options like pineapple tarts, love letters and arrowroot chips to go for something quirkier and more different, this is possible too. There are places that have come up with unique Chinese New Year goodies such as dim sum macarons, golden prawn otah quiche and cempedak nian gao that will definitely pique your guest's interests when they come over to visit.

In addition, some of these places also have delivery options, so you don't have to wait in a painfully long queue, giving you time to settle the rest of your Chinese 'Niu' Year preparations.

Dim sum macarons

Those with a sweet tooth can check out these themed macarons from Bonheur Patisserie that are available for preorder from now till Jan 31.

The adorable macarons are shaped in the form of classic Chinese New Year icons such as money bags, pineapple tarts and koi fish. There is even one in the form of an ox to represent the year of the ox!

Each set features eight macarons that come in flavours such as pistachio, orange, vanilla and sesame, and are arranged neatly in a beautiful bamboo dim sum case. As there are only 150 sets available, interested parties should make an order as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

The macarons that come with the dim sum case cost $48 per set for early birds, U.P. $58. Macarons without the case are going for $43 per set. WhatsApp 92216636 to order and arrange for delivery, or for corporate rates.

Daruma ox macarons

Another macaron option to consider are the Daruma Moo-Moo Macarons from Sugaa & Glace. In Japanese culture, daruma dolls are traditional good luck charms for the new year, and are usually associated with the idea of resolutions and goal setting.

Combining darumas and the animal of the year, Sugaa & Glace has created these whimsical daruma ox macaroons that come in cheery shades of red, purple, yellow and pink.

The Daruma Moo-Moo Macarons cost $18 to $20 for a box of four macarons and $27 to $29 for a box of six macarons depending on the selected filling. A minimum order of two boxes per order is required. Drop them a direct message on Instagram for orders and enquiries.

Golden prawn otah quiches

Putting a spin on the quiche, Cedele has come up with an Asian rendition of the classic egg custard pastry

The Golden Prawn Otah Quiche is a Peranakan-inspired pie that is filled with lemak otah egg custard and prawns, which is then scented with fresh kaffir lime leaf. Definitely an unconventional centrepiece that will make your reunion dinner a little more special!

The Golden Prawn Otah Quiche costs $45 per pie. You can order it on Cedele's website or pick it up at selected Cedele stores in Singapore.

Golden nian gao tarts with cempedak

Nian gao, a sticky glutinous rice cake, is commonly eaten during Chinese New Year for good luck.

This Lunar New Year, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel has come up with their own unique rendition of the dessert — golden nian gao tarts with purple cempedak. For the uninitiated, cempedak is a type of fruit that is similar to the jackfruit.

Apart from cempedak, they also have other flavours such as purple sweet potato, yam and Japanese red bean. The nian gao tarts come in sets of eight and are beautifully presented in a golden box, making it a great gift or snack for your loved ones.

One box of golden nian gao tarts with purple cempedak or purple sweet potato costs $32 for eight pieces. One box of golden nian gao tarts with Japanese red bean or yam costs $28 for eight pieces. You can place an order for the tarts on their website, call 6831 4708 or visit their physical store at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel.

Address: 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865

Adorable cow-shaped cookies

What is the year of the ox without some ox-inspired treats?

Homegrown brand Ah Mah Homemade Cake Singapore has launched a series of goodies for the Lunar New Year, including the adorable Ah Mah's Moo Moo Cookies.

As its name suggests, the Moo Moo Cookies come in the shape of cows. These are made with Lurpak, a premium Danish butter, and filled with a tart pineapple paste. Apart from cow cookies, each jar contains an assortment of heart-shaped and four-leaf clover butter cookies.

One bottle of Ah Mah's Moo Moo Cookies costs $15.80. Place your orders on their website.

Year of the Ox-themed cupcakes

Another treat that is inspired by the year of the ox is the Chinese New Year Prosperity Nui Cupcakes from Cake Inspiration.

The set doesn't just contain ox-related cupcakes, and one can expect to find an assortment of other designs such as gold ingots, mandarin oranges and firecrackers. All the cupcakes are also free of preservatives.

The Chinese New Year Prosperity Nui Cupcakes are going at $30 for a box of four and $58 for a box of eight cupcakes. You can place an order on their website.

Fermented beancurd pineapple tarts

One snack that is most commonly associated with the Lunar New Year in Singapore is the pineapple tart. Over the years, bakers have come up with creative new designs and flavours to jazz things up a little (pineapple tarts without pineapple filling, anyone?).

Cake Inspiration is one of them, and for this year, they have come up with these interesting Ferment Beancurd Sesame Pineapple Tarts.

The Ferment Beancurd Sesame Pineapple Tarts are going at $38.40 for three bottles and $64 for six bottles. You can place an order on their website.

