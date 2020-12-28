Best pilates studios in Singapore: Stretch your way to a healthy toned body

Pilates and yoga are not the same thing. We’d say they’re more like distant cousins, with pilates having you literally putting your backs into it, and relaxing – but also strengthening – tense muscles.

While it’s considered a low-impact exercise and sure to burn calories , be prepared to really work for it. With classic, reformer and TRX pilates to choose from, we bring to you eight of the best pilates studios in Singapore.

SmartFit Pilates

Haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Beat the crowds with a gift that will make a world of difference to the life... Posted by SmartFit Singapore on Monday, December 21, 2020

Helmed by an international team of highly-qualified instructors, embark on a holistic journey with SmartFit Pilates through a series of intimate group classes of five or personal one-on-one sessions, ranging from Reformer Pilates, TRX, HIIT and barre.

Their expertise extends to specifics such as injury rehabilitation and posture alignment. The new ground floor boutique studio boasts plenty of sunlight and sleek reformers in their elegant, airy space and a quaint cafe serving Smitten speciality coffee and tea, and wholesome vegetarian nibbles.

SmartFit Pilates is located at 91 Tanglin Road, #01-01/#04-01, Singapore 247918, p. +65 8571 8549. Open Mon-Fri 8.30am-8.30pm, Sat 8.30am-4.30pm, Sun 9am-5pm.

Pilates Fitness

Introducing classes suited to your lifestyle needs, Pilates Fitness focuses on being goal-oriented using Pilates Reformer. Achieve the perfect summer bod with their Abs-Burn or take your pick between Barre X Reformer Pilates, Cardio Jumpboard and Weight Loss Pilates if you’re looking for a programme to shed off those extra calories.

They also have sessions for you to work off body aches with Flexi Stretch Pilates and Body Aches Pilates, designed to improve flexibility, along with Couple Prenatal classes.

Pilates Fitness has two locations at Telok Blangah House, #02-13/14, 52 Telok Blangah Road, Singapore 098829 and Serangoon Garden, 52 Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555981, p. +65 9184 7622. Open Mon-Fri 8.30am-9.30pm, Sat 9am-6pm.

Upside Motion

2020 UPSIDE MOTION FESTIVE CHALLENGE⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ **THE PERKS**⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This December, give the gift of health to yourself... Posted by Upside Motion on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Take a breather from the office at Upside Motion’s pristine, calming studio. Offering Pilates Mat and Reformer programmes that train your breathing techniques and body stability, their classes cater to different levels and end goals.

Tone up that tummy with their Abs & Core regime, release all the muscle tension for daily life in Roll & Release or build up on resistance training in a Flexi & Stretch class. Reformer classes see you hopping onto their magic machine that targets sports injuries or optimal targeted resistance for strength training.

Upside Motion is located at 36 Armenian Street, #02-03, Singapore 179934, p. +65 6636 6859. Open Mon-Fri 9.30am-8.30pm, Sat-Sun 9am-4.30pm.

Focus

At Focus, their Pilates Mat session returns to the fundamentals with their signature minimalistic workouts to achieve maximum results. Each full-body routine makes use of foundational skills that’s easy on the joints.

You’ll have to try out their Pilates Reformer class complete with state-of-the-art equipment and a wide variety of exercises that suit both beginners and pros. Kept intimate with small class sizes, enjoy a highly-personalised experience even in a group.

Focus is located at Raffles Place, 22 Malacca Street, #08-00, RB Capital Building, Singapore 048980, p. +65 6235 3938 / 6327 2072. Open Mon-Thurs 7.30am-8.30pm, Fri 7.30am-7.30pm, Sat 9am-4pm, Sun 9am-1.30pm.

Pilates Bodytree

If you’re aching from hunching over your computer, Pilates Bodytree is the place to go. Striving to help their clients build movement confidence that will keep their posture in tip-top shape, choose from seven types of classes that are each tailored to highlight different benefits of pilates, such as Slider & Tubing for hip and shoulder joint mobility, Fletcher Fusion for movement awareness and Bare Workout to build foot to core strength.

Pilates Bodytree has three outlets across Singapore. For more information on their locations and opening hours, visit their website here.

Sky Pilates

Located in the heart of Orchard, Sky Pilates is one of Singapore’s largest machine-based studios and founded by a group of experienced pilates instructors and enthusiasts.

Their small group classes are held in a cosy studio fitted with top-class Balanced Body equipment, where each member is free to go at their own pace and receive personalised feedback. Fire up your workout routine with the TRX Suspension Training or CoreAlign that will have your core burning while improving your strength and balance.

Sky Pilates is located at 583 Orchard Road, Forum Office Tower, #09-01, Singapore 238884, p. +65 6100 7597. Open Mon-Thurs 8am-9pm, Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 8am-6pm, Sun 9am-5pm.

Momentum Lab

Not one to stop at training just your muscles, Momentum Lab takes pride in building up your neuromuscular systems to bring out the full potential of your body’s mobility. The boutique studio is outfitted with inclined glide boards, Bosu balls, Cadillacs, and more.

All classes are suited for beginners and advanced practitioners to challenge themselves, be it in Gravity Pilates, Pilates on the Circuit, Pilates On Bosu or Pilates Flow Mat Work.

Momentum Lab is located at Sixth Avenue Centre, #01-06, 805 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 279883, p. +65 6339 2210. Open Mon, Weds-Fri 7.30am-8.30pm, Sat-Sun 8am-3pm.

PowerMoves Pilates

Invigorate your mind and body amongst beautiful greenery in the serene ambiance of Dempsey Hill and Novena Hub.

For sessions on building core strength, check out their Pilates Matwork that follows the teachings of Joseph Pilates himself while the Pilates Reformer and Power Pilates Promise covers everything from strength and flexibility training to improving posture and balance.

They also offer Private & Duet Pilates for those seeking physiotherapy for rehabilitation (or if you’re just feeling shy).

PowerMoves Pilates is located at Novena Specialist Centre, 8 Sinaran Drive, #02-05, Singapore 307470, p. +65 6458 2221. Open Mon-Thurs 8.30am-1.30pm, 4.30pm-9.30pm, Fri 8.30am-1.30pm, Sat 8.30am-4.30pm, Sun 9.30am-1.30pm.

The Dempsey Hill outlet is temporarily closed until 2021.

