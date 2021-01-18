The best pineapple tarts in Singapore you can get this Chinese New Year (2021)

What makes a good pineapple tart?

According to my grand aunt (her pineapple tarts are phenomenal), a solid pineapple tart needs to have two essential components:

A homemade pineapple jam that is made from fresh pineapples, cooked down and well caramelised.

A fragrant crust that’s made up of salted butter (NOT margarine), and

the ridges of the pastry should be hand-kneaded and folded uniformly.

I love pineapple tarts, and one of my best childhood memories was watching my grand aunt make them from scratch.

Yet, in Singapore, there’s barely time to make your own Chinese New Year goodies or buy Bak Kwa.

So for those who are looking for the best pineapple tarts, here are some of the best pineapple tarts you can get this Chinese New Year in 2021!

Do note that information is accurate as of Jan 10, 2021. Prices are subject to change without prior notice.

TL;DR: Pineapple tarts Singapore price list for 2021 Chinese New Year

Stores Pineapple Tart Shape And Type Price Website Outlets/Pickup Location Amethyst Pastry & Cakes Tarts $28 Order form Blk 524A Jelapang Road, Greenridge Shopping Centre

#02-04

Singapore 671524 Tarts (Cheese) $29 Tarts (Ginger) $30 Balls $27 Baker's Brew Pineapple Bak Kwa Cookies $26.80 Website Great World City, Paragon, Upper Thomson, Sembawang Baker's Well Tarts $26 (S)

$45 (L) Website



Pre-order form East Coast outlet pickup 35 East Coast Road,

Singapore 428754 Tarts (Cheese) $46 Tarts (Nonya Apple Shape) $28 Pillows $33 Baker's Oven Tarts $21.42 (Sale price)

3 for $60 Website 1E Senoko Crescent, Senoko Food Connection

Singapore 758287 Bengawan Solo Pillows $20.80 (S)

$36.80 (L) Website Various Outlets around the island Tarts $42 (L) Bread Garden Tarts $23.80 Website Bukit Batok East Avenue 3,

Block 283,

#01-257

Singapore 650283 Tarts (Charcoal) $25.80 Cedele Tarts $25 Online Various Locations D'Pastry Tarts $27.80 Website 3020 Ubi Avenue 2,

#01-121

Singapore 408896 Balls Delcie's Mini Tarts

(Eggless & Diabetes Friendly + Vegan & Diabetes Friendly) $28 Website 34 Whampoa W,

#01-83

Singapore 330034 Mini Balls

(Eggless & Diabetes Friendly + Vegan & Diabetes Friendly) Garden Pastry & Cake Ltd Tarts $23.80 (S)

$45.80 (L) Website 95 Aljunied Cres,

#01-505/507

Singapore 380095 Pillows $23.80 (S)

$45.80 (L) Tarts (Cheese) $26.80 (S)

$48.80 (L) HarriAnns Nonya Table Tarts $24.90 Website 1007 Aljunied Ave 4,

#01-05/07

Singapore 389908 Pillows Janice Wong Tarts $29 Website Paragon,

290 Orchard Road,

#B1- K28

Singapore 238859 Pillows $29 Raffles City Shopping Center,

252 North Bridge Road,

#B1-48,

Singapore 179103 Kele Tarts

(Traditional, Rose, Sweet Potato, Matcha) $29.50 - $32.80 Website Chinatown Flagship

Raffles Xchange

Stamping Ground Coffee, Level 2 VIP Lounge

The Living Room Eating House

Takashimaya

TANGS @ TANGS Plaza

TANGS Vivo Balls

(Traditional, Cheese, Pandan, Cocoa) $29.80 - $32.80 Le Cafe Confectionery & Pastry Balls $14.30 (bottle of 10)

$14.30 (box of 10)

$22.80 (bottle of 20)

**Prices are based on the collection / delivery dates that you choose** Website

To place orders, call: 63372417 31/33 Mackenzie Road, #01-01

Singapore 228686 Little Nonya Cookies Pillows $19.00 Website Flagship Store

228, Changi Road, Icon @ Changi,

#01-07

Singapore 419741



Push Cart

238 Thomson Road,

Novena Square,

Level 1

Singapore 307683

(From 15 Jan - 10 Feb 2021)



Push Cart

Raffles Place MRT,

Raffles Exchange,

Basement 1

(From 15 Jan - 10 Feb 2021) Balls $28.80 Mirana Cake House Balls $20 (500g)

$50 (1.5kg) Website Manufactory location:

Blk 3015 Bedok North Street 5

Shimei East Kitchen

#04-14

Singapore 486350



Outlets:

133, New Bridge Road ,

Chinatown Point,

#B1-41

Singapore 059413



Blk 248 Simei Street 3,

#01-102

Singapore 520248 Old Seng Choong Tarts (Original) $34.20 Website Marina Bay Sands, The Central @ Clark Quay Tarts (Yuzu or Charred Gold Bakwa) $39 Headquarters

171 Kampong Ampat,

KA Foodlink,

#05-04

Singapore 368330



The Shoppes at Marina Bay,

2 Bayfront Avenue, #01-72

Singapore 018972



The Central @ Clarke Quay,

6 Eu Tong Sen St, #01-48

Singapore 059817 Pineapple Tarts Singapore Tarts (Nyonya) $22.90 Website Block 352

352 Clementi Ave 2

Singapore 120352 Balls (Original, Cheese, Salted Egg Yolk, Mala, Charcoal Truffle) $22.90 - $28.90 Prima Deli Pillow (Original) $19.80 Website Various Outlets Balls (Orange) $19.80 Balls (Supreme) $25.80 Sucre Balls(Traditional, Cheese Lite, Blueberry) $18.80 - $19.80 (290g)

$24.80 - $25.80 (450g) Website Online only The Butter Studio Tarts (Yuzu) $24.80 Website Butter Studio Tampines Mall

4 Tampines Central 5, Tampines Mall,

#B1-K8

Singapore 529510



Butter Studio Bugis Junction

200 Victoria Street, Bugis Junction

#01-61, #01-61

Singapore 188021



Butter Studio Takashimaya

391A Orchard Road,

Takashimaya B2 Food Hall

Singapore, 238873



Butter Studio Jalan Besar

147 Jalan Besar,

Singapore 208865



Butter Studio Joo Chiat (collection point only)

149 Joo Chiat Road,

Singapore 427427

Balls (Parmesan Cheese) $24.80 Teaspoon of Love Tarts (Classic) $36.90 Website Pickup Location:

Blk 171 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4,

#12-503 (Please take Lift A)

Singapore 560171 Balls (Early Grey, Original) $32.90 True Blue Cuisine Tarts $38 - $40 Website (In-store only) 49 Armenian Street, Singapore 179937

Pineapple tarts with a unique spin

Aside from the classic open Nyonya pineapple tarts, pineapple tart makers in Singapore have put their spin on the traditional pastry.

Here are some you might want to try if you are feeling a bit adventurous in the new year.

Kele Pineapple Tarts: Unique flavoured pineapple tarts

A unique rose-infused tart that promises a sweet floral experience from nose to palate. We crafted this crowd favourite... Posted by KELE 可楽 on Saturday, January 16, 2021

Kele Pineapple Tarts has been around since 1983. Though an old-school bakery at heart, the shop's pineapple tarts is anything but.

Boasting unique flavours such as rose, sweet potato, or matcha incorporated into their buttery crust, your guests will surely be wowed by these colourful pastries.

Pineapple Tarts Singapore: Spicy pineapple tart challenge

Have you joined our gift away? Stand a chance to win our Mega CNY Goodies Bundle! 😆😆😆 Posted by Pineapple Tarts Singapore on Sunday, January 10, 2021

Pineapple Tarts Singapore aims to make the spiciest pineapple tarts in Singapore.

The bakery has its very own spicy challenge, where customers are challenged to finish 5 of their spicy pineapple tarts in 3 minutes.

The prize?

You’ll get $50 voucher off your next purchase- though I’m sure you’d want to stay away from their spicy mala pineapple tarts after that.

Sucre Pineapple Tarts: Blueberry pineapple tarts

Traditional, Blueberry and Cheese Lite Pineapple Truffles. Whilst stocks last. #sgcafe #sgeats #sgfood #sgig #igsg... Posted by SUCRE Singapore on Thursday, January 17, 2019

Another unique spin to the traditional tart, Sucre modernises the classical pineapple tart with unique flavours such as a Blueberry and Raspberry blend.

Their newest flavours include the Cheese Lite and Seaweed, both of which tilt more towards the savoury end for pineapple tarts.

Teaspoon Of Love Pineapple Tarts: Tea infused pineapple tarts

You’ve been waiting all year for it! Featured on The Straits Times, Honeycombers and more... our best-selling signature... Posted by Teaspoon of Love on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Nowadays, specialty tea shops are gearing up to diversify their products, and our favourite pineapple tarts are no exception.

A crowd-pleaser would be their Earl Grey Pineapple Tart, where you'd get a buttery earl grey tea infused pastry that pairs well with a homemade caramelised pineapple jam.

For those who want something a little different, the new Osmanthus Longjing Pineapple Tart comes in the shape of a disc and is layered with a fragrant pineapple osmanthus jam in the middle.

How many calories are there in pineapple tarts?

For the health-conscious, an average pineapple tart contains 93 calories, which includes:

2.3g of saturated fat

6.2g of sugar

58mg of sodium.

This means that eating 6-7 pieces is equivalent to a plate of chicken rice.

ALSO READ: Latest fad: Singaporean friends sell pineapple tarts minus pineapple filling

Alternatively, if you’re a bubble tea lover like me, four pineapple tarts are about equivalent to one cup of bubble tea!

Should the calories matter?

Well, Chinese New Year's only once a year, and you will have the whole year to burn off those excess calories! So don't deprive yourself of these mouth-watering goodies, but do remember to eat it in moderation!

