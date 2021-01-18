The best pineapple tarts in Singapore you can get this Chinese New Year (2021)

What makes a good pineapple tart?
According to my grand aunt (her pineapple tarts are phenomenal), a solid pineapple tart needs to have two essential components:
- A homemade pineapple jam that is made from fresh pineapples, cooked down and well caramelised.
- A fragrant crust that’s made up of salted butter (NOT margarine), and
- the ridges of the pastry should be hand-kneaded and folded uniformly.
I love pineapple tarts, and one of my best childhood memories was watching my grand aunt make them from scratch.
Yet, in Singapore, there’s barely time to make your own Chinese New Year goodies or buy Bak Kwa.
So for those who are looking for the best pineapple tarts, here are some of the best pineapple tarts you can get this Chinese New Year in 2021!
Do note that information is accurate as of Jan 10, 2021. Prices are subject to change without prior notice.
TL;DR: Pineapple tarts Singapore price list for 2021 Chinese New Year
|Stores
|Pineapple Tart Shape And Type
|Price
|Website
|Outlets/Pickup Location
|Amethyst Pastry & Cakes
|Tarts
|$28
|Order form
|Blk 524A Jelapang Road, Greenridge Shopping Centre
#02-04
Singapore 671524
|Tarts (Cheese)
|$29
|Tarts (Ginger)
|$30
|Balls
|$27
|Baker's Brew
|Pineapple Bak Kwa Cookies
|$26.80
|Website
|Great World City, Paragon, Upper Thomson, Sembawang
|Baker's Well
|Tarts
|$26 (S)
$45 (L)
|Website
Pre-order form East Coast outlet pickup
|35 East Coast Road,
Singapore 428754
|Tarts (Cheese)
|$46
|Tarts (Nonya Apple Shape)
|$28
|Pillows
|$33
|Baker's Oven
|Tarts
|$21.42 (Sale price)
3 for $60
|Website
|1E Senoko Crescent, Senoko Food Connection
Singapore 758287
|Bengawan Solo
|Pillows
|$20.80 (S)
$36.80 (L)
|Website
|Various Outlets around the island
|Tarts
|$42 (L)
|Bread Garden
|Tarts
|$23.80
|Website
|Bukit Batok East Avenue 3,
Block 283,
#01-257
Singapore 650283
|Tarts (Charcoal)
|$25.80
|Cedele
|Tarts
|$25
|Online
|Various Locations
|D'Pastry
|Tarts
|$27.80
|Website
|3020 Ubi Avenue 2,
#01-121
Singapore 408896
|Balls
|Delcie's
|Mini Tarts
(Eggless & Diabetes Friendly + Vegan & Diabetes Friendly)
|$28
|Website
|34 Whampoa W,
#01-83
Singapore 330034
|Mini Balls
(Eggless & Diabetes Friendly + Vegan & Diabetes Friendly)
|Garden Pastry & Cake Ltd
|Tarts
|$23.80 (S)
$45.80 (L)
|Website
|95 Aljunied Cres,
#01-505/507
Singapore 380095
|Pillows
|$23.80 (S)
$45.80 (L)
|Tarts (Cheese)
|$26.80 (S)
$48.80 (L)
|HarriAnns Nonya Table
|Tarts
|$24.90
|Website
|1007 Aljunied Ave 4,
#01-05/07
Singapore 389908
|Pillows
|Janice Wong
|Tarts
|$29
|Website
|Paragon,
290 Orchard Road,
#B1- K28
Singapore 238859
|Pillows
|$29
|Raffles City Shopping Center,
252 North Bridge Road,
#B1-48,
Singapore 179103
|Kele
|Tarts
(Traditional, Rose, Sweet Potato, Matcha)
|$29.50 - $32.80
|Website
|Chinatown Flagship
Raffles Xchange
Stamping Ground Coffee, Level 2 VIP Lounge
The Living Room Eating House
Takashimaya
TANGS @ TANGS Plaza
TANGS Vivo
|Balls
(Traditional, Cheese, Pandan, Cocoa)
|$29.80 - $32.80
|Le Cafe Confectionery & Pastry
|Balls
|$14.30 (bottle of 10)
$14.30 (box of 10)
$22.80 (bottle of 20)
**Prices are based on the collection / delivery dates that you choose**
|Website
To place orders, call: 63372417
|31/33 Mackenzie Road, #01-01
Singapore 228686
|Little Nonya Cookies
|Pillows
|$19.00
|Website
|Flagship Store
228, Changi Road, Icon @ Changi,
#01-07
Singapore 419741
Push Cart
238 Thomson Road,
Novena Square,
Level 1
Singapore 307683
(From 15 Jan - 10 Feb 2021)
Push Cart
Raffles Place MRT,
Raffles Exchange,
Basement 1
(From 15 Jan - 10 Feb 2021)
|Balls
|$28.80
|Mirana Cake House
|Balls
|$20 (500g)
$50 (1.5kg)
|Website
|Manufactory location:
Blk 3015 Bedok North Street 5
Shimei East Kitchen
#04-14
Singapore 486350
Outlets:
133, New Bridge Road ,
Chinatown Point,
#B1-41
Singapore 059413
Blk 248 Simei Street 3,
#01-102
Singapore 520248
|Old Seng Choong
|Tarts (Original)
|$34.20
|Website
|Marina Bay Sands, The Central @ Clark Quay
|Tarts (Yuzu or Charred Gold Bakwa)
|$39
|Headquarters
171 Kampong Ampat,
KA Foodlink,
#05-04
Singapore 368330
The Shoppes at Marina Bay,
2 Bayfront Avenue, #01-72
Singapore 018972
The Central @ Clarke Quay,
6 Eu Tong Sen St, #01-48
Singapore 059817
|Pineapple Tarts Singapore
|Tarts (Nyonya)
|$22.90
|Website
|Block 352
352 Clementi Ave 2
Singapore 120352
|Balls (Original, Cheese, Salted Egg Yolk, Mala, Charcoal Truffle)
|$22.90 - $28.90
|Prima Deli
|Pillow (Original)
|$19.80
|Website
|Various Outlets
|Balls (Orange)
|$19.80
|Balls (Supreme)
|$25.80
|Sucre
|Balls(Traditional, Cheese Lite, Blueberry)
|$18.80 - $19.80 (290g)
$24.80 - $25.80 (450g)
|Website
|Online only
|The Butter Studio
|Tarts (Yuzu)
|$24.80
|Website
|Butter Studio Tampines Mall
4 Tampines Central 5, Tampines Mall,
#B1-K8
Singapore 529510
Butter Studio Bugis Junction
200 Victoria Street, Bugis Junction
#01-61, #01-61
Singapore 188021
Butter Studio Takashimaya
391A Orchard Road,
Takashimaya B2 Food Hall
Singapore, 238873
Butter Studio Jalan Besar
147 Jalan Besar,
Singapore 208865
Butter Studio Joo Chiat (collection point only)
149 Joo Chiat Road,
Singapore 427427
|Balls (Parmesan Cheese)
|$24.80
|Teaspoon of Love
|Tarts (Classic)
|$36.90
|Website
|Pickup Location:
Blk 171 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4,
#12-503 (Please take Lift A)
Singapore 560171
|Balls (Early Grey, Original)
|$32.90
|True Blue Cuisine
|Tarts
|$38 - $40
|Website (In-store only)
|49 Armenian Street, Singapore 179937
Pineapple tarts with a unique spin
Aside from the classic open Nyonya pineapple tarts, pineapple tart makers in Singapore have put their spin on the traditional pastry.
Here are some you might want to try if you are feeling a bit adventurous in the new year.
Kele Pineapple Tarts: Unique flavoured pineapple tarts
Kele Pineapple Tarts has been around since 1983. Though an old-school bakery at heart, the shop's pineapple tarts is anything but.
Boasting unique flavours such as rose, sweet potato, or matcha incorporated into their buttery crust, your guests will surely be wowed by these colourful pastries.
Pineapple Tarts Singapore: Spicy pineapple tart challenge
Pineapple Tarts Singapore aims to make the spiciest pineapple tarts in Singapore.
The bakery has its very own spicy challenge, where customers are challenged to finish 5 of their spicy pineapple tarts in 3 minutes.
The prize?
You’ll get $50 voucher off your next purchase- though I’m sure you’d want to stay away from their spicy mala pineapple tarts after that.
Sucre Pineapple Tarts: Blueberry pineapple tarts
Another unique spin to the traditional tart, Sucre modernises the classical pineapple tart with unique flavours such as a Blueberry and Raspberry blend.
Their newest flavours include the Cheese Lite and Seaweed, both of which tilt more towards the savoury end for pineapple tarts.
Teaspoon Of Love Pineapple Tarts: Tea infused pineapple tarts
Nowadays, specialty tea shops are gearing up to diversify their products, and our favourite pineapple tarts are no exception.
A crowd-pleaser would be their Earl Grey Pineapple Tart, where you'd get a buttery earl grey tea infused pastry that pairs well with a homemade caramelised pineapple jam.
For those who want something a little different, the new Osmanthus Longjing Pineapple Tart comes in the shape of a disc and is layered with a fragrant pineapple osmanthus jam in the middle.
How many calories are there in pineapple tarts?
For the health-conscious, an average pineapple tart contains 93 calories, which includes:
- 2.3g of saturated fat
- 6.2g of sugar
- 58mg of sodium.
This means that eating 6-7 pieces is equivalent to a plate of chicken rice.
Alternatively, if you’re a bubble tea lover like me, four pineapple tarts are about equivalent to one cup of bubble tea!
Should the calories matter?
Well, Chinese New Year's only once a year, and you will have the whole year to burn off those excess calories! So don't deprive yourself of these mouth-watering goodies, but do remember to eat it in moderation!
This article was first published in Seedly.