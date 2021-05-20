The best places to buy kids furniture online in Singapore

When it comes to renovating your child's room, parents have to consider a lot more than just aesthetics. Children's furniture also needs to be functional, easy to maintain, and resist everyday wear and tear.

To help you find nice and affordable kids furniture, here are five recommended furniture stores that you may want to consider.

1. Agape Babies

Agape Babies is not exactly a furniture store but an online retailer that supplies over 250 premium brands and over 5,000 baby products. From carriers to organic baby food, Agape Babies is meant to be a one-stop shop for parents who need to find various supplies for their little ones.

There are even home and decor items such as baby cribs, safety fence, playmats, kiddie chairs, bookshelves and baby mattresses so that you can complete all your baby-related purchases on one platform.

The online store offers a reasonable delivery rate of $4.90 and free delivery for orders above $60. To let you save more while shopping at Agape Babies, consider shopping with a rewards credit card .

2. Castlery

Whether you choose to shop online or visit the store in-person at Keppel Road, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the wide range of quality furniture available at Castlery. From sofas to bedroom cabinets, Castlery offers not just great designs but also affordable prices that won’t put a dent in your wallet.

While Castlery doesn’t have a section for kids furniture, it does offer a healthy range of furniture, so you’ll surely find something that your child can grow into.

A benefit for shopping on Castlery is that their online store offers standard free delivery for all orders above $300.

For orders less than $300, the delivery cost can range between $6.99 to $29.99. To make your spending at Castlery even more worthwhile, consider using a credit cards like HSBC Revolution Card for exclusive rewards.

3. HipVan

HipVan is a local online furniture store with a stylish and modern range of furniture that’ll inspire you to make more out of your nest.

By cutting out retail overheads and leveraging technology to make their business more direct and efficient, HipVan has managed to remove hefty costs so that they can offer designer furniture at an affordable price.

Browse through their website to shop by furniture type or go straight to the ‘Kids’ section for a list of furniture suitable for your little ones. Prices for kids chair and bean bags range between $99 to S$399, while beds are available at prices as low as $99.

For even more savings, check out the ‘Deal’ section where more than 600 items are offered at up to 40 per cent discount.

How much does furniture cost at Hip Van?

Furniture Type Price Range Delivery Cost Kids chair and bean bags $99 to $399 Free for orders over $250 Kids beds $99 to $699 $14.99 for orders less than $250

4. Piccolo House

At Piccolo House, everything on the online store is dedicated for kids. Their easy-to-use website houses a comprehensive collection of children's furniture and home decor that has impeccable quality, comfort, style, and most importantly, reasonable prices.

How much does furniture cost at Piccolo House?

Furniture Type Price Range Kids chairs and bean bags $99 to $299 Kids beds $489 to $3,168 Kids desks and tables $389 to $729 Kids dressing tables $349 to $389

Delivery cost for furniture at Piccolo House

$20.00 for orders $1.00 to $99.99

$30 for orders $100 to $199.99

$40.00 for orders $200 to $249.99

Free delivery for orders $250 and above

Additional fees apply for carrying items to upper floor with no lift access, delivery to Sentosa Island, and furniture assembly

5. Star Living

Shopping for furniture at Star Living is extremely convenient because of its comprehensive online store and 10 showrooms that are spread across Singapore.

A quick browse online will show you a clean-cut furniture range that is characterised by simplicity, modern aesthetic, and economical pricing.

You’ll also find a myriad of designs and styles at Star Living because this modern furniture store carries stocks from many reputable brands including Mondi Lifestyle, Zen Tradition, LUCANO, JotterGoods, Aartical, BEDz Store, and SP HOMES.

When shopping at Star Living, note that delivery is free for purchases of $500 and above while a $50 fee applies for purchases below $500. To save more on your furniture orders, pay with credit cards that offer more cashback rewards to help you earn easy rebates to offset your monthly card bill.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.