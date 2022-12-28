Best places to catch fireworks displays on New Year's Eve

Are you ready for New Year's Eve celebrations? Great!

Here is a list of the best places to go for New Year's Eve fireworks in Singapore. Pack your picnic baskets and enjoy the countdown to 2023!

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the popular Singapore New Year's Eve countdown event is returning to Marina Bay this year.

But if you prefer to ring in the new year closer to home, check out spectacular fireworks in the heartlands with your family.

Here is our list of the places to hit this New Year's Eve countdown:

Gardens by the Bay

Head to Bay East Garden's beachfront promenade, which connects to East Coast Park and the Barrage. Along its 2km length, there are several excellent sites for seeing Singapore's fireworks display.

You can relax and enjoy your family's company while watching the spectacular fireworks in the garden, which is open 24 hours a day and is free.

Where: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

The Helix

The Helix, also known as the Helix Bridge, is a well-known pedestrian bridge that connects Marina Centre and Marina South.

It is one of the top attractions and the best place to view the fireworks. As the sun sets, the bridge is magnificently lit up, making it a great Instagram spot. There is no entrance fee to the helix bridge, it's all free.

Where: Marina Bay

Marina Bay Sands Promontory, Merlion Park

The ideal location to view the fireworks is Merlion Park, which is only a short distance away from the Jubilee Bridge.

Merlion Park attracts large crowds every year, so if you want to get a good spot to watch the fireworks, make sure to arrive early.

Where: One Fullerton, near the Central Business District

Mount Faber Park

One of the most popular destinations is Mount Faber Park. There is a cable car attraction that is particularly popular with families seeking fun activities such as hiking or taking a stroll through the greenery.

After taking a walk, you can head over to the nearby Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro, which serves a variety of Western classics and kid-friendly selections, set against stunning views of the Singapore skyline.

Where: 109 Mount Faber Road, Singapore 099203

Waterfront Promenade, Esplanade

This breezy spot is the ideal location to catch the fireworks display.

There are numerous restaurants nearby, so why not grab dinner with your family and friends before counting down to the new year?

Where: 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981

The Lawn at Marina Bay

If there is any place you must visit to watch the fireworks display, this is the one.

Pick a patch of gras, lay out the picnic mat and snacks and enjoy the day with your loved ones.

Where: 11 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018940

Marina Barrage

This is one of the most popular spots for stunning views of the fireworks display, so make sure you get here early.

Flying some kites with the kids before relaxing for the evening. Watch the fireworks light up the sky above the Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay, and the Singapore Flyer.

Where: 8 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018951

Our Tampines Hub

Our Tampines Hub is ushering in the new year with Countdown To Magical Moments, where visitors can catch a live performance at its town square from 10.30pm to 12.20am.

The lineup also includes acrobatic performances, drum performances, juggling acts, and fire performances, together with a stunning fireworks display.

Where: Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 528523

This article was first published in theAsianparent.