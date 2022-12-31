Ring in 2023 at these hot heartland countdown parties

After almost three years, countdown parties are back in their full glory. The biggest one in town, the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023, is expected to draw about 500,000 revellers on New Year's Eve.

While people celebrate a return to normal, there is also a need to be mindful of crowd surges during such large-scale events.

The Itaewon crowd crush in Seoul, South Korea - which saw more than 100,000 people gathering for a Halloween event - is still fresh in the minds of many. More than 150 people died in the October tragedy.

During the Christmas period in Singapore, the police stepped in to exercise crowd control, including imposing busking curbs, in Orchard Road.

Instead of jostling with the hordes in town, why not ring in 2023 in your neighbourhood?

More than 20 community clubs (CCs) in Housing Board (HDB) estates are hosting countdown parties, complete with dazzling fireworks to cap the night. Anyone can attend the events, most of which are free.

They include those at integrated hubs One Punggol and Our Tampines Hub, as well as CCs in Boon Lay and MacPherson. The celebrations are organised by the People's Association (PA) Grassroots Organisations.

More than 70,000 residents are expected to join in the heartland parties.

PA says it is working with the authorities to ensure that safety and security measures are in place. Staff and volunteers will be on-site to monitor and manage crowds.

The highlights of the events include performances by local celebrities such as Najip Ali and Mark Lee, interactive games, carnivals, food trucks and movie screenings. There is also a wide range of family-friendly programmes.

So, forget about heading to town and usher in the new year at six of the hottest countdown parties in the heartland.

1. Countdown To Magical Moments @ Our Tampines Hub

It is a three-day fiesta at Our Tampines Hub. The New Year celebrations run from Dec 31 to Jan 2 at the 5,000-seat Town Square.

This is the second New Year event at Singapore's largest integrated community and lifestyle hub since the pandemic hit. A more muted one - because of Covid-19 restrictions at the time - was held on Jan 1, 2022.

The hub has five levels of sports and community facilities, including swimming pools, a hawker centre, retail shops and a public library.

The circus-themed countdown show is hosted by entertainment veteran Najip Ali and Mediacorp Radio 933FM deejay Hazelle Teo. Be wowed by acrobatics, drum, juggling and fire performances.

The hub's Festive Walk, a 250m-long walkway, has been transformed into a children's playground with a skating rink and a corner for craft activities. Live music and cultural performances will take place at the Festive Plaza, where the main stage is located.

Central Plaza, the sheltered atrium, will host a carnival with food giveaways, train rides, arcade games and magic shows.

The line-up of family-friendly shows and community programmes is also in support of the Year of Celebrating SGFamilies in 2022.

Info: Admission is free. Our Tampines Hub is at 1 Tampines Walk. Go to https://str.sg/wyuq

2. Countdown to 2023 @ One Punggol

The upcoming New Year countdown party will be One Punggol’s first. The five-storey hub is slated for a full opening in mid-2023.

PHOTO: One Punggol

Another integrated hub, the recently opened One Punggol, will host its first New Year countdown party.

Mr David Ong, chairman of Punggol Coast Citizens' Consultative Committee, says residents will welcome the physical celebrations. "We have organised this community celebration at One Punggol so that residents can come together, bond and celebrate with their families, neighbours and friends."

The five-storey hub has been launched in stages from October and is expected to be fully open by mid-2023. It is designed to house a variety of facilities, including a hawker food court as well as centres for kidney dialysis and senior care.

The countdown event has lined up performances by local musicians such as singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng, eight-member band Brass Nation, a cappella group Juz-B and duo Dominic & Heeru.

Get your hands on free snacks such as kacang putih, dragon beard candy and popcorn. Also have fun at a movie marathon, game booths and bouncy castles.

Info: Admission is free. One Punggol is at 1 Punggol Drive. Go to https://str.sg/wyuT

3. MacPherson New Year Countdown

Actor Mark Lee will be the emcee and he will share the stage with co-hosts Shawna Wu and Chiou Huey.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The ticketed event will bring together some of Singapore's top names in entertainment - including actor Mark Lee, who will host, as well as veteran actor Marcus Chin, singer Rachel Chua, singer-actress Sharon Shobana Vasudevan and musician Ryan Sufiyan.

A specially constructed facility on the hardcourt opposite the MacPherson CC allows the audience to enjoy 360-degree views of the stage. There will be carnival games and food trucks, and attendees stand to win lucky draw prizes.

Member of Parliament (MP) for MacPherson Tin Pei Ling will launch the street light-up at 8.30pm.

Info: Tickets are priced at $6 and include a goodie bag, finger food, a drink and entry to the lucky draw. MacPherson CC is at 400 Paya Lebar Way. Go to https://str.sg/wyuS

4. Countdown: Keat Hong Swing into 2023

Keat Hong CC is hoping to bring back the spirit of 1980s street party Swing Singapore through its own countdown celebration this year.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

In 1988, Singapore launched the inaugural edition of the biggest street party in Orchard Road as part of National Day celebrations. It attracted more than 250,000 revellers.

Although Swing Singapore came to a halt four years later, many Singaporeans from that generation still remember the large-scale celebration of music, dance and merry-making.

Now, Keat Hong CC is hoping to bring back some of that nostalgia through its street countdown party, which will be attended by MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

Audiences will enjoy music performances featuring the Malay kompang (a small drum), samba percussion and bhangra, as well as shows by a unicyclist and a performer using an LED twirler to reflect Singapore's melting pot of cultures.

Other performers include radio deejay Joakim Gomez, who is the emcee for the evening, as well as singers Hady Mirza, Shabir and Marian Carmel.

There will also be a fireworks display at midnight at the open space of Block 309 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

Info: The event will be held next to Keat Hong CC at 2 Choa Chu Kang Loop. Admission is free. Go to https://str.sg/wyu5

5. Countdown @ Boon Lay 2023

The year-end countdown - which has always been close to the hearts of Boon Lay residents, especially the elderly and those from lower-income households - is coming back after a two-year break.

The event is one of Boon Lay CC's community-building initiatives during key festive periods for its more than 60,000 residents.

West Coast GRC MP and guest of honour Desmond Lee says: "This is the first year since Covid-19 that we have resumed full countdown celebrations, and we have prepared many performances, games and activities for residents of all ages.

"Our Boon Lay volunteers, along with River Valley High Students, ActiveSG and many more community volunteers have put in a lot of effort to make Dec 31 a memorable one. I look forward to Boon Lay residents joining me in the celebrations this weekend."

The open space in front of Block 215 Boon Lay Place has been transformed into a platform for performances by professional stage artistes, while the hardcourt near Block 207 will host a street bazaar and other activities such as ActiveSG sports try-outs and community performances.

The highlight of the night is the fireworks show, which will take place at the carpark behind Savoy Theatre at 90 Boon Lay Place.

Info: Admission is free. Go to https://str.sg/wyui for a live feed of the fireworks from the ground

6. Woodlands Town Carnival Countdown 2023

A massive bouncy castle is slated to be a big draw at Woodlands Town Carnival Countdown 2023.

PHOTO: Carnival Wiz

This party at Woodlands CC kicks off at 8pm. Jointly organised by the Admiralty, Sembawang West and Woodlands constituencies, the event takes place in two zones.

Zone 1 is at the foyer and multi-purpose hall, where a massive bouncy castle from entertainment company Carnival Wiz is the main draw. It is open to the public, as are the game booths.

There are also carnival rides and food booths, but the 600 free tickets for these have all been snapped up.

Over at Zone 2 on the rooftop, there will be a free movie screening and a dance party to welcome the New Year. Safe management measures will be enforced to avoid overcrowding.

Info: Admission is free. Woodlands CC is at 1 Woodlands Street 81. Go to https://str.sg/wyuw

This article was first published in The Straits Times.

