Best places to shop kitchenware and cookware in Singapore

The recent quasi-lockdown has made experimental chefs out of us having a go at homemade recipes and the like. But it has also exposed our under-equipped kitchens – the last thing you want is not being able to whip up a storm because you’re missing a piece of kitchenware.

Here’s our handy guide to where you can get everything from pots and pans, to smart appliances like sous vide machines.

1. Lau Choy Seng

With over 20,000 products from more than 35 brands, in addition to their own house brand kitchenware, Lau Choy Seng really has it all.

Supplying big names like Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa, their categories of items range from pastry equipment and prata pans, to crepe makers and even bar utensils for home mixologists.

For those looking to whip up more of a tsunami than a storm, their Japanese Kitchen category boasts niche cookware like donburi pans, aluminium nabe bowls, and oyster openers.

Lau Choy Seng‘s showroom is located at 21/23/25 Temple Street, Singapore 058568, p. +65 6223 5486. Open Monday – Saturday from 8.30am – 6pm.

2. Modori

Modori is a Singapore-based brand that is your answer to living that K-drama aesthetic. Its products are all imported from Korea, and sport a chic muted colour palette in a variety of high-grade materials.

From aluminium dodam pots for a casserole alternative, to ceramic modular dishes, and even microwave-safe silicon containers, Modori’s got your dreams of a minimalist kitchen aesthetic covered.

Shop Modori online. Free delivery for orders above $99.

3. Anova

So you’re looking for that Insta-perfect poached egg, or just elevating your steak game?

Look no further than Anova’s acclaimed sous vide cookers. From the intro-level Cooker Nano ($189), to the state-of-the-art Cooker Pro ($548), these machines promise you a sous vide that’s precise and convenient.

Check out their new combi Precision Oven ($848) that delivers professional features to the humble home cook.

Shop Anova online.

4. Ikea

Ikea is the beginner’s best friend when it comes to kitchenware, but also an affordable one-stop option for all. Pots start at a low price of $9.90, including sleek wooden chopping boards at the same price.

With an extensive selection of both kitchenware and tableware – from small deets like napkin holders to the mainstay plates and bowls – it’s a great starting place to fill in the gaps of your kitchen. Don’t mistake the low prices for low quality, though. Ikea is about as reliable as it gets.

See Ikea’s various locations around Alexandra, Tampines, and Jurong here. Shop online here.

5. Tangs

For a premium kitchen glow-up, upscale shopping mall Tangs is your go-to. Carrying labels such as KitchenAid and Le Crueset, this place is definitely for the seasoned home cook looking to pair some good food with even better kitchenware.

Their online store covers bakeware, cookware, housekeeping, kitchen linens, organisers, and tools. They also have regular sales, to keep your eyes peeled for some great steals for your kitchen.

Tangs is located at both Tang Plaza and VivoCity.

6. ToTT

ToTT, or Tools of The Trade, is guaranteed to properly equip you to whip up that storm in the kitchen. From the quality kitchen tools, to premium appliances from brands like Jamie Oliver and Cuisinart, you’ll be left spoilt for choice at any of their outlets.

Their Century Square and Suntec City outlets also boast cooking studios for aspiring cooks to have a hand at cooking and baking sessions.

ToTT is located at both Century Square and Suntec City. Shop online here, and across major marketplace platforms online.

