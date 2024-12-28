Best places in Singapore to catch the New Year's Eve fireworks

Fireworks are probably the first thing that comes to mind for most of us when thinking about New Year's Eve celebrations — ushering in the new year just wouldn't feel the same without it.

And while Singapore is a small city, there's no lack of places to catch the festivities and fireworks.

Whether you want to welcome 2025 at a lively community celebration, in an intimate hotel suite, or with a view of the Marina Bay area — we've got you covered with a guide on the best places to catch fireworks in Singapore.

Central

Marina Bay

The Marina Bay area is probably one of the most popular spots to catch the New Year's Eve fireworks. It's also where Singapore's biggest countdown celebration, Marina Bay Countdown, takes place every year.

This year, the countdown party will see extra festivities as part of the SG60 One Countdown 2025 celebrations.

Visitors can expect to marvel at light and multimedia displays at Illumi, enjoy performances at Theatres on the Bay at Esplanade, and feast their eyes on a new Brightening Lives light show that will illuminate The Fullerton Hotel, the Artscience Museum and the Merlion.

Sessions for Illumi are available from 7.30 to 8.30pm at 15-minute intervals. All patrons can stay at the event until 1am.

Performances at Theatres on the Bay at Esplanade will begin from 6pm.

The Brightening Lives light show will take place from Dec 26 until Dec 31, with shows from 8pm to 10.30pm every 15 minutes.

On Dec 31, the projections will run from 8pm to 11pm.

There are several places in the Marina Bay area where you can catch the fireworks and most of these are free viewing spots.

Some examples include The Helix bridge, Merlion Park and Marina Barrage, where you could even have a picnic while waiting for or enjoying the fireworks.

Hotels nearby or with a view of the area are also popular among those who prefer somewhere more private and quiet like JW Marriott South Beach, Marina Bay Sands and Swissotel The Stamford.

Orchard and Somerset

Of course, Singapore's popular shopping districts are a part of the year-end celebrations.

Along Orchard Road, expect live performances, carnival rides and even F&B and retail booths running late into the night.

The festivities extend to the Somerset area, where visitors can watch performances like fire breathers, acrobats and more at Trifecta. There will also be indie music stages at Scape.

Kids can enjoy family-friendly fun at the Somerset Youth Park — where there'll be workshops and other experiences.

More information on the events can be found on SG60's official website.

Kallang

Head on down to Singapore Sports Hub for Let's Celebrate 2025 — a free-entry countdown event on Dec 31 from 5pm onwards, organised by Singapore Sports Hub in collaboration with Mediacorp.

Taking place at OCBC Square, this celebration will feature a variety of live performances like comedy shows, drum performances and even fire twirlers, as well as an array of other activities such as UV face painting and bubble shows.

Clarke Quay

At CQ Spectrum Countdown: The Next Stage, partygoers can expect futuristic-themed festivities in the form of digital games, art installations and drone shows. The event starts from Dec 27 to 31.

Throughout the period of the event, the game booths and installations will run from 12pm to 10pm.

On Dec 31, the drone shows will take place at 8pm and 11pm.

The countdown party will begin from 7pm.

There will also be live performances to add to the festive spirit.

Sentosa

If you want to start the new year off with a bang, Yuewen Music Festival will be taking place at Siloso Beach from Dec 28 to 31.

The last day will feature a countdown party with fireworks and drone shows.

Depending on the day's line-up, performers include popular artistes like Big Bang's Daesung, Afrojack and local DJ Wukong.

Ticket prices begin at $228.

Not a fan of music festivals but still want to enjoy some drinks and good beats while ending off 2024?

Several bars at Sentosa like Sand Bar and Rumours Beach Club are having their own countdown parties.

Pricing and ticketing information can be found on the Sentosa website.

Alternatively, there will be a free-for-all fireworks display taking place at Palawan Beach at midnight.

For those who want to stick to the heartlands, The People's Association is organising events at 17 neighbourhoods including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Panjang, Yishun on New Year's Eve.

This is in conjunction with the SG60 festivities to celebrate Singapore's 60th birthday.

These community celebrations will include a variety of activities ranging from carnivals to stage performances and F&B booths to cater to people of all age groups.

There will be 17 locations islandwide. Heartland locations in the central region include Bishan, Jalan Besar and Macpherson.

Those residing in the north can join in the community celebrations at Yishun, Woodlands and Marsiling.

As for the northeastern side of Singapore, you can join in the festivities at Ang Mo Kio, Hougang and Punggol.

East-side locations will include Bedok, Marine Parade and Tampines.

For the westsiders, there's Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Boon Lay and Choa Chu Kang.

Exact addresses and timings for each location can be found on the official SG60 website. You can find the closest community countdown to you by using their search engine — all you need to do is plug in your address.

Tips for a better experience

A little planning goes a long way to avoid unnecessary stress. To help you make the most out of your fireworks-watching experience, here are some tips to keep in mind.

1. Plan ahead and arrive early

To ensure that your celebrations are stress-free, it's essential to plan ahead.

Choose where you want to go ahead of time, decide how you want to get there, and how long the journey would take.

Popular countdown locations — whether it's in the heartlands or at downtown areas like Marina Bay — will probably see big crowds, so it's best to arrive early to avoid traffic and secure your spot.

It's also a good idea to travel light and bring a portable charger.

3. Be prepared for wet weather

It's currently monsoon season in Singapore, so it's best to be prepared for wet weather, even if the weather app says that you're in the clear.

Bring along a poncho or foldable umbrella to travel light while still being prepared and always have an alternate plan when your original plans have to change due to bad weather.

4. Opt for public transport

As it's probably going to be very crowded on the roads on New Year's Eve, it's highly recommended to take public transport instead of driving. Some roads might be closed for the celebrations as well, resulting in even slower traffic.

There might also be a surge in private-hire transport prices due to the demand.

Trains and buses typically run later on New Year's Eve, so make sure you check the timing and plan your return trip accordingly.

You can download the SMRTConnect and SBS Transit mobile app for real-time updates on train and bus schedules respectively, or the MyTransport.sg app.

