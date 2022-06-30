The best places in SIngapore to get your curry puff fix

The humble curry puff makes for a gratifying snack that's great any time of the day - think crisp buttery pastry enveloping the classic filling of curried potato, chicken, and sometimes egg.

You'll find slightly different renditions of the snack across cultures too, from the Chinese-style curry puff to the Malay epok epok and Indian karipap. And then there are the different twists on the fillings, from sardine to durian and yam puffs.

If you're in the mood for a tasty curry puff, here are some of the best places to hit up.

Soon Soon Huat Curry Puff

Tucked in a shophouse along East Coast Road, Soon Soon Huat is a family business now helmed by third-generation owner Mui Lan, which has doled out warm freshly handmade curry puffs since the 1990s.

The star player is the Chicken Curry Puff ($1.80). Inside the crisp and flaky spiral-shaped shells, you'll find it packed with a thick curried potato and chunks of chicken as well as onions and egg.

And if you're not a fan of spice, their curry puffs are not overly spicy too. You can also wolf down sardine, otah and durian puffs, though this is based on seasonality.

There are seats for dining in, and you can also enjoy other local breakfast items like like chee cheong fun and nasi lemak.

Soon Soon Huat is at 220 East Coast Road Singapore, Singapore 428917.

J2 Famous Curry Puff

J2 Famous Curry Puff has the Michelin stamp of approval, having been a regular fixture on the Bib Gourmand award list, including last year in 2021.

Lee Meng Li and Wu Jing Hua form the husband-and-wife duo running the stall, and make their curry puffs from scratch.

Underneath the crumbly golden layers of the Crispy Curry Chicken Puff ($1.40), you'll find a rich and subtly spicy filling, with tender chicken cubes and potatoes.

The sardine puff with a moist filling, and the taro yam puff are crowd-favourites as well.

J2 Famous Curry Puff is at #01-21 Amoy Street Food Centre, 7 Maxwell Road, Singapore

Tip Top Curry Puff

You'll likely have come across one of Tip Top Curry Puff's stores - the snack chain currently has six outlets located across the island, including Compass One, Bugis Junction, Changi Airport and One Raffles Place.

The signature Chicken Curry Puff ($1.60) is made with a special blend of 18 spices, premium potatoes and ingredients, according to the brand.

Then there's the Nonya Beef Rendang ($2), which gets our thumbs up for its fragrant and luscious homemade rendang gravy and succulent beef chunks.

Or sink your teeth into the meatless Potato Curry Puff or Sardine Puff, as well as other seasonal flavours.

Tip Top Curry Puff is at multiple locations. Visit its website for a list of outlets.

Old Chang Kee

There's no mention of curry puffs without the ubiquitous Old Chang Kee. Its hefty fried puffs are characterised by buttery shells that are also thicker, but you can count on a generous filling of curried chicken, potato, and egg.

The brand's always launching new and seasonal flavours to tempt our tastebuds too, and has rolled out everything from chilli crab to nasi lemak and laksa-flavoured creations.

Tanglin Crispy Curry Puff

The original Tanglin Crispy Curry Puff was started way back in 1952, by founder Ng Yong Cheong and drew crowds for its crisp, buttery confections.

But now, you'll find two stores with similar names "Tanglin Crispy Curry Puff Since 1952", and "Tanglin Crispy Curry Puff Original Since 1952".

Initially helmed by Ng's two sons Peter and Ray, the two later went their separate ways due to a dispute, and each went on to run their own respective stalls, both located within Hong Lim Food Centre.

Over at Tanglin Crispy Curry Puff, you can dig into flaky crackling packages with three flavours to choose from: Potato Chicken & Egg, Potato Sardine & Egg, and Fish Otah, all priced at $2 each.

Tanglin Crispy Curry Puff is at #02-34, 531A Upper Cross Street, Singapore 051531 and Tanglin Crispy Curry Puff Original is at #02-36.

Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puffs

From its days as a pushcart in the 1950s, Rolina has grown to be one of the more well-known curry puff spots on the island - and has also been recognised in the 2018 Bib Gourmand list in the Michelin Guide Singapore.

It's now owned by second-generation owner Bren Tham, whose father Tham Niap Tong started out as a street food peddler.

The stall sells two flavours of curry puffs (both $1.50) - potato and sardines, which are handmade and deep-fried at the stall.

What sets its puffs apart are the thin skin and rempah chilli paste, which is made fresh daily. You'll also find that the parcels are slightly smaller.

Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puffs is at #02-15 Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre, 6 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, Singapore 081006. Closed on Mondays.

Epok Epok Central

Where can you get curry puffs at less than a dollar a piece? Make your way to Epok Epok Central, tucked inside Eunos Crescent Market Food Centre.

The owner uses a secret recipe - handed down over generations - to whip up the snacks that are smaller but boast a thin crunchy exterior and flavourful fillings that include potato, sardine, and potato with egg.

The stall's nasi lemak is also a crowd pleaser.

Epok Epok Central is at #01-09 Market & Food Centre, 4A Eunos Crescent, Singapore 402004.

Yang's Epok Epok

If you're at Bedok Food Centre and on the search for a quick and affordable snack, keep an eye out for this epok epok stall run by Madam Yang, with puffs that are priced from $0.60.

You have a choice of potato (which is rich and leans slightly sweet) or sardines with sambal, chilli sauce and onions, all made fresh throughout the day.

Yang's Epok Epok is at Bedok Food Center, 1 Bedok Road, Singapore 469572. Closed every Monday and Tuesday.

Wang Wang Crispy Curry Puff

Aside from the usual suspects of curry chicken and sardine, you can sink your teeth into a black pepper puff as well as a sweet yam paste puff at this hawker stall in Airport Road.

It's headed by ex-hotel chef Mr Chang Lee Wong and his wife, who started it about two decades ago, and first sold yam mooncakes, before branching out into curry puffs (from $1.50) - and they use the same signature flaky crust.

Wang Wang Crispy Curry Puff is at Old Airport Road Food Centre, 51 Old Airport Rd, #01-126, Singapore 390051.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.