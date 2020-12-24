Best restaurants in Singapore for a memorable New Year's Eve dinner

End the year right with these toast-worthy dining spots.

Say bye to 2020 and usher in 2021 with the best New Year's Eve Dinner (and lunches) this season.

It’s almost time to usher in the new year. But not before we feast! We round up great places in Singapore worthy of providing your last meal in 2020.

Because while 2020 was one heck of a ride, it’s not worth ending your year on a sour note.

1. STELLAR @ 1-Altitude

In celebration of its 10th Year Anniversary, STELLAR @ 1-Altitude’s New Year’s Eve Dinners will be an extra special night to remember this December. (New Year’s Day lunch is also available!) Choose from the three-course or six-course menu at 5.30pm and 8pm respectively.

The appetising three-course menu includes a luscious Carabinero Prawn in Fennel Puree, Caviar and Dill Cream.

Choose between the Sanchoku Rump Cap with Saffron Potato and Broccolini in a Hazelnut Crumb Red Wine Jus, or the Torched Hamachi with Green Pea Mash, Brussel Sprouts in beetroot Sauce for mains. End the meal in ambrosial heaven with the Chocolate ‘Fire Ball’ with Hazelnuts and Berries on a Meringue, topped with Rum.

Alternatively, take the experience up a few notches at the second seating with an indulgent six-course menu which includes Fine de Claire Oyster N3 in Sake, Foie Gras with Caramelised Fig and Hazelnut on Sour Dough Wafer as well as Seared Scallop with Black Truffle for the first, second and forth course respectively.

For the fifth course (the mains) – choose between the Wild Caught Sea Bass, in Orange and Fennel on a bed of Rissoni with Dill Cream Sauce, or the Blackmores Wagyu Tri-Tip MBS 7-8 with Pickled Onion, Black Garlic and Carrot Puree in Red Wine Jus. End the meal in ambrosial heaven with the same Chocolate ‘Fire Ball’.

There’s also s New Year, New York brunch happening on New Year’s Day. For something unconventional, celebrate New Year’s Day with a communal brunch instead, and herald in 2021 with the famous New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in the city’s Times Square.

To commemorate this celebration, STELLAR will be serving up some Big Apple classics, the likes of Boston Clam Chowder , Petit Lobster Rolls on a Brioche, Mini ‘Reuben’ Toasties , Buttermilk Waffles with Maple Syrup, Berries and Lemon Verbena Ice Cream, New York Cheesecake and even S’mores .

New Years’ Eve Dinner

When: Dec 31, 2020; 5.30pm. (three-course menu), 8pm. (six-course menu)

Price: $150++ per guest (three-course menu); $350++ per guest (six-course menu, window seat), $300++ per guest (six-course menu, non-window seat)

Reservations: call 6438 0410 or email reservation@stellarrestaurant.sg or info@1-altitude.com.

STELLAR @ 1-Altitude, Level 62, One Raffles Place, 048616

2. LeVeL33

Celebrate A December To Remember with LeVeL33’s countdown to 2021. Take in the breathtaking view of SG’s cityscape with its New Year’s Eve Dinner.

Indulge in a four-course meal (two seatings, 5pm and 8pm.) complete with a glass of champagne or Brut Beer. If you want a complete experience. Opt for the six-course New Year’s Eve Chef’s Selection where you leave it to the Chefs to make this dinner an unforgettable one.

That’s not all, LeVeL33 has its very own 10-days advent calendar features a special drink promotion that only gets better as the year comes to a close. (You can also enjoy bottomless drinks from Dec 1 to 31, 2020 from 11.30am to 4pm.)

10 days (Dec 22, 2020) All pints at $10++

9 days (Dec 23, 2020) All pints at $9++

8 days (Dec 24, 2020) House pour shots at $8++

7 days (Dec 25, 2020) House pour shots at $7++

6 days (Dec 26, 2020) House pour shots at $6++

5 days (Dec 27, 2020) 5 shots of house pour at $20.21++

4 days (Dec 28, 2020) 4 half pints at $20.21++

3 days (Dec 29, 2020) 3 pints at $20.21++

2 days (Dec 30, 2020) 2 glasses of Champagne at $20.21++

1 day (Dec 31, 2020) 1 glass of Champagne at $10++ (till 3pm only)

Advent Calendar Countdown

When: Dec 22 to 31, 2020, 11.30am. to 10.30pm

*New Year’s Eve Dinner

When: Dec 31, 2020

Four-course, first seating: $138++ per guest, 5pm – 7.30pm.

Four-course, second seating: $188++ per guest, 8pm – 10.30pm.

*New Year’s Eve Chef’s Selection: $298++ per guest, 5 pm – 10.30pm.

Reservations: call 6834 3133 or email reservations@level33.com.sg

LeVeL33, 8 Marina Blvd., #33-01, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 018981

3. CÉ LA VI

Raise a glass to the last sunset of 2020 at CÉ LA VI’s New Year’s Eve “WHITE HOT” soirée held at their iconic Sky Lounge. Set against the stunning Singapore skyline, there is no better place to wrap up 2020 and welcome in the new year.

Guests are invited to flaunt their most elegant, white attire while enjoying the breezy alfresco oasis over-looking the city. Contemporary cocktail tables and premium couches lend the lounge a sophisticated yet relaxed vibe perfect for guests welcoming in the new year with their nearest and dearest.

The Sky Lounge will offer a selection of celebratory bottle packages and creative cocktails specially crafted by Lead Mixologist Andrew Hyman, available for one night only. As the consumption of alcohol will cease at 10.30pm, guests will be offered an array of non-alcoholic beverages and ‘sparkling surprises’ to reel in the new year.

Guests can expect to take their pick from delectable contemporary Asian dishes available from Chef Joseph Sergentakis’ specially curated Festive A la Carte Menu which includes Wagyu Beef Black Truffle Burger Bao ($38), Lobster Roll with tobiko and avocado ($68), Burrata Di Bufala & Caviar with wakame oil, nori and sour dough ($38) and toasted peanuts and pickled coleslaw ($26).

In addition to the Sky Lounge festivities, CÉ LA VI Restaurant will also offer a sensational five-course New Year’s Eve menu for guests to indulge in ($258++). Highlights of the menu include the Hokkaido Scallop with Oscietra Caviar, Binchōtan Grilled Maimoa Lamb Chops and the Hokkaido Double Fromage with pickled rock melon, sudachi sorbet and candy pop crumble.

CÉ LA VI’s WHITE HOT

When: Dec 31, 2020

Where: CÉ LA VI Sky Lounge

Time: Doors open at 4pm – 1am (consumption of alcohol to end at 10.30pm)

Dress Code: Head-to-toe White (Inspiration: Bohemian Chic meets French Riviera)

Reservations: https://click.celavi.com/NYE/press

CÉ LA VI 5-Course New Year’s Eve Dinner

When & Time: Dec 31; two seatings at 5.30pm – 7.30pm or 8pm – 10pm.

Where: CÉ LA VI Rooftop Restaurant

Price: $258++ per guest

Seating: Alfresco and indoor open-air dining tables available. Please note that in the case of wet weather, outdoor table reservations cannot be guaranteed.

Reservations: call 6508 2188 or visit their website

CÉ LA VI, Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, 018971

4. Riviera

Ready for a splurge? Overlooking the scenic Marina Bay waterfront, say ‘au revoir’ to 2020 and ’bienvenue’ to a brand new 2021 with Riviera, in a themed event inspired by the style and opulence of France’s Golden Age at the turn of the 19th century: La Belle Époque.

Occurring during the era of the French Third Republic, La Belle Époque was a period characterised by optimism, peace, and prosperity. In this era of France’s cultural and artistic climate, the arts markedly flourished, with numerous masterpieces of literature, music, theatre, and visual art gaining extensive recognition.

Often deemed as the Golden Age of France, it is, therefore, a befitting theme to celebrate the end of a tumultuous year, and a celebration of hope for a better one to come. (Take note! This will definitely be a splurge.)

Dine in opulence and style with Riviera’s eight-course dinner menu accompanied by a free-flowing abundance of either the Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne ($488++ per person), or the Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque 2012 Champagne ($688++ per person).

Start off the meal with an amuse-bouche of Tarbouriech Oyster n3, which opens for a whole host of delectable coastal Mediterranean fare, such as the Mediterranean Red Prawn & Caviar served with Kaluga Queen caviar and granny smith apple, Grass-fed Angus Beef Ravioli using 18-month aged Comte cheese cream and accented with French winter black truffle, and not forgetting Executive Chef Rémy Carmignani’s darling of a Lobster Bouillabaisse, featuring Boston Lobster atop a traditional Provençal bisque.

Cheese lovers would delight in the Brillat-Savarin Cheese with French black winter truffle and pear mulled wine jam. For dessert, diners will be treated to Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Vergnole’s Vacherin, with Corsica seasonal clementine and yogurt ice cream. Creative cocktails are also available from Riviera’s cocktail cart, which will be rolled out and presented at each table.

La Belle Époque Eight-Course New Year’s Eve Dinner with Free-Flow Champagne

When: Dec 31, 2020

Price: $488++ per guest (free-flow Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne); $688++ per guest (free-flow Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque 2012 Champagne)

Reservations: book online here

Riviera, 1 Fullerton Rd., #02-06 One Fullerton, 049213

5. Lawry’s

Countdown to the New Year with friends and loved ones amidst abundance at Lawry’s six-course New Year’s Eve set dinner. Revel in the buzz of epicurean highlights spanning seafood varieties such as the Octopus with White Truffle, before warming up to a hearty bowl of Lobster Bisque with Hokkaido Scallop.

Complement the indulgence with a creamy Truffle Burrata followed by a palate cleanser of Lime Sorbet, alongside mains such as Lawry’s Signature Roasted USDA Prime Rib of Beef, Duck Leg Confit and the Atlantic Lobster Tail with Ōra King Salmon. The season is made all the more jolly with a refreshing Lemon Drizzle Cake and the quintessential Christmas Sticky Date Pudding.

*Special tip: Guests seated before 4pm and 5pm get to enjoy 20 per cent and 15 per cent off the set menu respectively!

Continue the merriment into the New Year with a decadent New Year’s Day four-course set menu, tantalising the palate with delightful highlights of Goose Foie Gras, Japanese Gyoza and Karaage, Lawry’s Signature Roasted USDA Prime Rib of Beef, Duck Leg Confit and the lusciously rich Ōra King Salmon – the Wagyu beef of the ocean.

Those with a sweet tooth will not be disappointed with the exquisite dessert selections of Honey Mascarpone Chocolate Cake and Raspberry Lychee Rose Cake, each accompanied with a choice of freshly brewed gourmet coffee or artisanal tea.

New Year’s Eve Six-Course Dinner

When: Dec 31, 2020

Price: $178++; $198++ per guest (20 per cent off set menu for guests seated before 4pm; 15 per cent off set menu for guests seated before 5pm) Guests can take home a bottle of Cava Sutra Brut with every 2 sets ordered

New Year’s Day Four-Course Dinner

When: Jan 1, 2021

Price: $109++ per guest (Guests can take home a bottle of Island Easter Moscato with every 2 sets ordered)

Reservations: call 6836 3333 / 9277 7792 or email reservations@lawrys.com.sg

Lawry’s, 333A Orchard Rd., #04-01/31 Mandarin Gallery, Mandarin Orchard Singapore, 238897

6. Alley on 25

As we bid farewell to 2020, ring in the new year on a high note and treat yourself for making it through 2020 with Alley on 25’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Set Platter (from $148++ per guest).

Start with a premium charcuterie board consisting of Iberico ham, foie gras terrine and wagyu bresaola.

Next, dig into an assortment of sashimi, including salmon, maguro, hamachi, Hokkaido scallops and ikura, as well as seafood on ice. Otherwise, have a go at the grilled surf and turf platter that includes Beef Wellington, Patagonian toothfish, grilled tiger prawns and herb-crusted lamb chops.

The Premium New Year’s Eve Dinner Set Platter ($188++ per guest) also comes with additional Kaluga Queen Caviar, Japanese uni (sea urchin) and Grilled Alaskan King Crab.

That’s not all, its New Year’s Day Hangover Lazy Breakfast menu is also one to definitely try! Choose from a selection of breakfast mains (Eggs Benedict, Smoked Salmon Bagel, Steak and Eggs, Lobster Mac and Cheese and many more) with an unlimited flow of ingredients like cheese, cold seafood, cold cuts and more!

Top it off with desserts like Berry Crumble Tarts, Soft Serve Ice Cream and Freshly Baked Waffles. Drinks like coffee, tea, detox juices and smoothies are also available.

New Year’s Eve Dinner Set (Premium menu available)

When: Dec 31, 2020, 6.30pm. – 10.30pm.

Price: $148++ per guest; $188++ per guest (premium)

New Year’s Day Hangover Breakfast

When: Jan 1, 2021, 12pm – 2.30pm.

Price: $78++ per guest; top up an additional $45 per person for free-flow champagne, house wine, beers and soft drinks.

Reservations: call 6408 1288

Alley on 25, 5 Fraser St., Andaz Singapore, Level 25, 189354

7. Mr. Stork

Ring in 2021 with new hopes and aspirations at Andaz Singapore’s signature rooftop bar, Mr. Stork and celebrate with its New Year’s Eve Celebration Package that comes with unlimited bar snacks, bottles of bubbly and a stellar light display illuminating the surrounding skyline as well as light projection shows over the Marina Bay area.

New Year’s Eve Celebration Package

When: Dec 31, 2020 (First seating 3pm – 6.30pm, second seating 7pm – 10.30pm.)

Price: $178++ per guest (first seating); $198++ per guest (second seating). Includes free-flow snacks, Delamotte champagne, wines, beers and house-pours.

*For the premium Dom Package ($888++ per guest), enjoy free-flow snacks, Dom Perignon champagne, wines, beers and house-pours for both seatings.

Reservations: call or 6408 1288 or visit Andaz Singapore

Mr. Stork, 5 Fraser St., Andaz Singapore, Level 39, 189354

8. Restaurant Gaig

In Spain, the joyous merriment of Christmas begins in December and crosses over to a new year, concluding in early January. One of the most important days of the season is Christmas Eve, dedicated to elaborate family celebrations that carry on late into the night while feasting on timeless festive fares such as roast meats for sharing, an abundance of seafood, and nougat candies.

This year, the team at Restaurant Gaig marks this beloved holiday period with sumptuous seven-course set menus of Catalan flavours for New Year’s Eve ($150++ per person), available for dinner. For festive revelry at home, a Christmas Gourmet Box ($150+) of Spanish treats is offered for takeaway from now till the last day of 2020.

The New Year’s Eve Set Menu starts with an enticing selection of tapas – warm lobster salad dressed in a tangy mango vinaigrette, followed by duck foie gras terrine with anchovies boasting an alluring union of surf and turf with luscious house-made terrine and briny savouriness from L’Escala anchovies, paired with hazelnut sablé.

Indulge in the delicate sweetness of pan-seared scallops and artichokes elevated with nuttiness from the sautéed vegetable; as well as a rich and velvety black truffle cannelloni brimming with black truffle and soft cow cheese.

Inspired by the Spanish tradition of enjoying prawns on New Year’s Eve, the carabinero paella presents gleaming pearls of rice in a vibrant seafood bisque, crowned with the highly coveted prawn.

Another dish to savour is the flavoursome glazed quail with crispy quinoa, served with seasonal mushrooms. End on a sweet note with the delectably tart citrus dessert of lemon and lime, topped with a buttery crumble.

You can even take home the cheerful warmth of the festivities with a Christmas Gourmet Box ($150+) featuring a bundle of Spanish favourites like Jamon, Chorizo, Salchicon, Manchego, Spanish Picos, a bottle of Spanish red wine, Mallorca olive oil and Cointreau turron.

Seven-Course New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu

When: Dec 31, 2020

Price: $150++ per guest

Reservations: WhatsApp 9771 2674; call 6221 2134 or email singapore@restaurantgaig.com

Christmas Gourmet Box (available for takeaway from now till Dec 31, 2020)

Price: $150+ per box

Please order at least 48 hours in advance.

Restaurant Gaig, 16 Stanley St., 068735

9. Summerlong

“Closing a chapter on a venue, especially one that is as beloved as Summerlong, is never easy for us. We are thankful to all our guests and partners who have been the backbone of our business.

''On the bright side, this gives us the creative space to introduce exciting new concepts that we plan to roll out in the early part of next year,”

– Rohit Roopchand, CoFounder of The Dandy Collection.

Before the beloved Summerlong bids a fond adieu, diners can still delight in its Greek and Mediterranean delicacies with their festive menus.

Feast on the Beer Tartare, Truffle Risotto for starters with its New Year’s Eve dinner menu. Choose between the Grass-fed Australian Ribeye with Grilled Asparagus & Jerusalem Artichoke Puree or the Australian King Prawns with Corn and Ginger Creme for mains. Top it all off with a decadent Greek Yoghurt Cheesecake.

New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu

When: Dec 31, 2020

Price: $110++ per guest; additional $85++ for Zardetto Sparkling Rose, or $23++ for Spicy Sailor (Sailor Jerry infused with cardamom, Kahlua, syrup)

Summerlong, The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay, #01-04, 238252

10. Tablescape Restaurant & Bar

This festive season, Executive Chef Armando Aristarco of Tablescape invites you to visit his home – as recreated on his plates. Open for the first time since they closed for the Circuit Breaker, Tablescape welcomes its guests back for the festive season with a culinary journey into the warmth and joy of dining with friends and family.

Bid a happy, never-see-you-again to 2020 with a gourmet experience of thoughtfully selected premium delicacies. Just like Chef Armando did at home in his coastal town in Italy, the menu has plenty of seafood indulgences.

The five-course meal opens with Oyster, served with a granita of Bloody Mary made by Tablescape’s bar. Like an aria, the meal builds with the complex second-course Scallop where slices of fresh sweet scallops are layered with the earthy sweetness of the beetroot and topped with the buttery umami pop of caviar.

The comforting third-course Tagliolini showcases artisanal pasta from Italy paired with the mild nuttiness of sunchoke, the refreshing green flavours of parsley and the seductive perfume of winter black truffle.

The dinner rises to a crescendo with the Beef main course where a generous cut of Sanchoku wagyu beef striploin takes centre stage. The rich flavours are balanced with the gentle flavour of eggplant, the juicy tart sweetness of heirloom tomato, and a touch of bold aromas of oregano.

Float back down to earth sweetly with a slice of their housemade gluten-free Log Cake where creamy chocolate and coffee mousse enrobing a sticky fruity banana cremeux is paired with a delicious figs ice cream.

Tablescape is also plating a New Year’s Day lunch menu that includes favourites like Oven-Baked Lined Caught Fish, Roasted Flat Chicken BBQ and the Braised Lamb Shank.

New Year’s Eve Dinner

When: Dec 31, 2020

Price: $88++ per guest

New Year’s Day Lunch

When: Jan 1, 2021

Price: $78++ per guest

Reservations: call 6432 5566; book online here, or email hello@tablescape.sg

Tablescape, 10 Coleman St., 179809

11. VUE

VUE, Singapore’s iconic rooftop bar and grill destination, brings you an intimate but no less festive Christmas and New Year’s celebration this year with specially curated course menus — all amidst stunning views of Marina Bay and vantage point views of the New Year light show*.

A 7-Course New Year’s Eve Fiesta

Herald in the new year with a light show* overseeing the Marina Bay skyline accompanied by a luxurious live dining experience at VUE. For two days only on Dec 31, 2020 and Jan 1, 2021, VUE is serving a 7-course prix fixe menu that traverses the best flavours from ocean to land.

Start with Geay Oysters complete with Oscietra caviar, mushroom espuma and seaweed oil then move on to fish with Blue-Fin Tuna Belly Tataki with the full frills of lettuce coulis, smoked trout roe and kaffir lime oil.

More sweetness of the sea comes in the third course with the Flavours of Hokkaido made with sea urchin and spot prawn, bolstered by sunchoke espuma and winter black truffle. The Australian Langoustine presented with purple cabbage and tomato ragout and a rich cod roe sauce.

Mains offer the best of both white and red types of meat. The Poultry from France is a delectable combination of quail and foie gras served with vanilla-parsnip puree and a Madeira-beetroot sauce.

The house signature Kumamoto A5 Black Wagyu makes for an impressive main with gem lettuce and bone marrow sauce. The sweet end tempts with Textures of Walnut, presented as a walnut financier, praline ice cream, coffee custard and dollop of fig jam to sweeten the deal.

Seven-Course New Year’s Eve Fiesta

When: Dec 31, 2020 & Jan 1, 2021 (doors open at 5pm, last seating at 9.30pm)

Price: $388++ per guest (early seating), $488++ per guest (from 8pm) Add $150 for a six-course wine pairing, or $90 for the Macallan Double Cask (12, 15 and 18 years).

Reservations: call/WhatsApp 8879 0923 or email dining@vue.com.sg

*A three-minute light sequence will play every 15 minutes daily from 8pm – 10.30 pm (extended to 11.45 pm on Dec 31, 2020), from Dec 1 - 31, 2020.

VUE, OUE Bayfront, Level 19, 50 Collyer Quay, 049321

