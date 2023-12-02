Best restaurants for yakitori, kushiyaki, and kushikatsu in Singapore

Savoury, succulent, and simple — these are the perfect descriptors for yakitori and kushiyaki.

After gaining popularity as a Japanese street and bar food grilled on skewers, Yakitori is widely enjoyed for its versatility. Using a variety of chicken cuts, including gizzard and heart, and its diverse skewer combinations (think green onions alternating between chicken). Its smoky texture, coupled with its sweet and salty sauce, results in a delightful explosion of flavours.

Dig in as we share our spread of the best Yakitori, Kushiyaki, and Kushikatsu restaurants in Singapore.

Bincho

Noodle house by day, izakaya by night, Bincho offers a one-of-a-kind speakeasy dining experience, inspired by a traditional Yakitori-ya in Osaka.

This hidden gem tucked behind the 90-year-old Hua Bee Restaurant fires up classic yakitori items alongside adventurous options like the Cock’s Comb ($8) and Tail ($10). Take it up a notch with a beer or Highball while savouring grilled pork, beef or seafood items like the Bincho Style Grilled Octopus ($36).

Bincho is located at 78 Moh Guan Terrace, #01-19, Singapore (162078), p. +65 6438 4567. Open Tue-Thu 6pm-11pm, Fri 6pm-12am, Sat 12pm-4pm, 6pm-12am, Sun 12pm-4pm, 6pm-11pm. Closed on Mon.

Yorimichi Yakitori

Situated in the vibrant Golden Mile Tower, Yorimichi Yakitori stands out amidst a sea of mookata eateries. Found on the first level of this unassuming mall, the izakaya is a haven adorned with Japanese posters and memorabilia from floor to ceiling.

Offering more than just mouth-watering yakitori cuts, Yorimichi Yakitori presents a range of intriguing appetisers such as the Fugu Mirin — Dried Pufferfish ($19.80) and Umi Budo — Sea Grapes ($12.80).

Whether you’re craving authentic Japanese cuisine, seeking a place to unwind after a long workday, or planning a celebration with friends and family, Yorimichi Yakitori is the place to be.

Yorimichi Yakitori is located at 6001 Beach Rd, #01-02 Golden Mile Tower, Singapore 199589, p. +65 9101 3699. Open Mon-Thu 5pm-12am, Fri-Sat 5pm-1am, Sun 5pm-10.30pm.

Homura by Kai

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx-48gQS5Ge/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=ecc249d3-d791-414f-86bb-34c6c490c240[/embed]

Discreetly nestled amidst the vibrant Japanese offerings at Orchard Plaza, Homura by Kai — an offshoot of Kai Yakitori — is perfect for those pursuing an omakase adventure with a focus on yakitori.

Chef Roy Koh meticulously curates the 12-course ($138++ per person) and 18-course menu ($188++ per person), showcasing diverse cuts of yakitori, including the flavourful Tsukune — chicken meatballs, succulent Tabasaki — Japanese wings, and the savoury Seseri — chicken neck.

The omakase journey concludes with satisfying mains, ensuring a hearty and unpretentious dining experience.

Homura by Kai is located at 150 Orchard Rd, #03-16, Orchard Plaza, Singapore 238841. Open Mon-Sat 6.30pm-10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Kazu Sumiyaki Restaurant

Set sail on a gastronomic adventure at Kazu Sumiyaki Restaurant, a culinary haven delighting diners since 1993. With its unique rotating seasonal dining menu, Kazu Sumiyaki guarantees a continuous flow of fresh and enticing dishes, promising to captivate your taste buds.

While the menu evolves, some timeless favourites such as the juicy and flavourful Nama Tsukune — chicken meatballs ($6) remain. Skewer up delicacies such as Foie Gras ($8) with its melt-in-your-mouth texture, and conclude your dining experience on a sweet note with the Japanese Sweet Potato ($18++).

At Kazu Sumiyaki Restaurant, each dish is a masterpiece, promising a memorable and satisfying culinary journey.

Kazu Sumiyaki Restaurant is located at 5 Koek Rd, #04-05, Singapore 228796, p. +65 6734 2492. Open Tue-Sat 6pm-10pm. Closed on Sun-Mon.

Mikawa Yakitori Bar

Keeping it light on your wallet, Mikawa Yakitori Bar effortlessly blends tradition and innovation as they dish out Japanese delights that are nothing short of perfection.

From the melt-in-your-mouth goodness of sashimi to comforting ramen and sushi artistry, they’ve got it all. However, the real star is their hand-cooked, charcoal-grilled yakitori. Some of their crowd favourites include Kawa — crispy grilled chicken skin ($2.20), Tsunagi — succulent chicken heart ($2.90), and Tamago Bacon — a delightful blend of soft Japanese omelette wrapped in bacon ($3.90).

Keeping it light on your wallet, indulge in a unique Japanese culinary adventure that effortlessly blends tradition and innovation at Mikawa Yakitori Bar.

Mikawa Yakitori Bar is located at 21 Cheong Chin Nam Road. Singapore 599745, p.+65 66559898. Open Mon – Thu 6pm -10.30pm, Fri – Sun 6pm -12am. And at 81 Upper East Coast Road, Singapore 455220, p. +65 6444 8484. Open Sun-Thu 11.45 am-2.30 pm, 6pm-10.30 pm, Fri-Sat 11.45 am-2.30 pm, 5pm–11 pm.

Yakitori Yatagarasu

Explore the mastery of smoke-infused artistry at Yakitori Yatagarasu, radiating confidence in crafting delightful char on its yakitori skewers. Located snugly in a charming shophouse street just a short distance from the Singapore River, Yakitori Yatagarasu represents the essence of straightforward yet refined dining.

Offering a menu featuring classic yakitori skewers, like Wing ($3.50), Soft Bone ($3.50), and Thigh ($3), it’s unsurprising that this spot has become a beloved haven for yakitori aficionados in search of elegant flavours.

Yakitori Yatagarasu is located at 72 Circular Rd, #01-01, Singapore 049426, p. +65 6221 7785. Open Mon-Sat 6pm-11pm. Closed on Sun.

Nanbantei

Your favourite chicken on stick now comes in a Super Value Bento Set ($40 for two) in celebration of Nanbantei’s 40th anniversary. Savour Asparagus maki, Negima, Tsukune, Salmon, and Shiitake on skewers, alongside Mentai mayo scallop in shell, salmon sashimi, and miso soup.

Otherwise, indulge in the Wagyu Kushiyaki Bento A ($39.50) with Wagyu hamburger, tongue and kushiyaki, accompanies by quail eggs & shiitake mushroom. Want more? Look to their a la carte menu for a selection of seafood, pork and vegetables on a stick.

Nanbantei is located at 14 Scotts Rd, #05-132 Far East Plaza, Singapore 228213, p. +65 6733 5666 and 133 New Bridge Rd #02-40, Chinatown Point, Singapore 059413, p. +65 6443 5659. Please refer to the website for opening hours.

IZA

With IZA, east siders no longer have to travel into town for their skewers fix.

With wallet-friendly prices and a good selection of beverages, the offerings from yakitori specialist The Skewer Bar (collaborating with IZA outside their Geylang home) are great for after-work drinks and bar bites. Try the Chicken Heart ($2.80), Lamb ($2.80), as well as the unusual Beef Wrapped Quail Egg ($4.50).

IZA is located at 695 East Coast Rd, Singapore 459059, p. +65 6385 2883. Open 5pm – 1am daily.

ALSO READ: Best yakiniku restaurants: Where to go for affordable meats and premium experiences with Japanese wagyu

This article was first published in City Nomads.