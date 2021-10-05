Best yakiniku restaurants: Where to go for affordable meats and premium experiences with Japanese wagyu

When you’re craving meat, there are few things more fun than a good yakiniku experience – well, other than a hefty steak dinner perhaps.

Essentially translating to “grilled meats”, yakiniku is an essential part of Japanese cuisine that sees its roots in Korean restaurants in Osaka and Tokyo during the 50s.

Its popularity has seen plenty of such restaurants popping up around the world, and Singapore is no exception. From casual to lavish experiences, here is our list of Singapore’s best yakiniku restaurants for juicy, unadulterated meat.

The Gyu Bar

Contemporary yakiniku dining concept The Gyu Bar specializes in wagyu that hail from eight different prefectures in Japan. Featuring omakase menus that start from $138, the upscale restaurant has been winning hearts (and stomachs) since its launch three years ago.

A la carte options also boast premium ingredients such as the Wagyu Beef Platter (from $238), as well as Hokkaido pork, scallops, and corn. The restaurant also offers guests the first glass of sake on the house, a nod to Japanese omotenashi hospitality.

The Gyu Bar is located at 30 Stevens Rd #01-08 Singapore 257840, p. +65 6732 0702. Open daily 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10pm.

Yakiniku Like

With hip and bright interiors and three outlets across the island, Yakiniku Like offers an affordable BBQ fix with individual, electric smokeless grills will leave you smelling less like what you ate when you leave.

Be spoiled for choice with 17 different sets – they start from $12.80 for a Pork and Chicken Set and go up to $32.60 for a 200g Australian Wagyu Steak Set. Vegans aren’t left out either, with Next plant-based meats from Tokyo. There’s a 40-minute dining limit so it pays to decide quickly.

Yakiniku Like is located at Paya Lebar Quarter, The Clementi Mall, and Vivocity. See here for full location details.

Yakiniku Jan Jan

A hidden gem nestled in Cuppage Terrace, plenty of regulars flock back to Yakiniku Jan Jan for its famed two-hour all-you-can eat sessions. Priced from $48++ per person on weekdays, the most premium option at $98++ per person on weekends includes four additional cuts of wagyu. Not up for free-flowing meat?

A la carte options are also available. Accompanying this meat-lovers ball is their tempting drinks deal – unlimited pours of Asahi draft beer, highballs, and umeshu for S$20++ per person.

Yukiniku Jan Jan is located at 43 Cuppage Rd, Singapore 229463, p. +65 6908 9968. Open daily 5pm-10.30pm.

Hey! Yakiniku

The new kid on the yakiniku block opened in Bugis Junction this August. Another wallet-friendly restaurant that promises a smokeless grill experience, they serve eight different set menus, all sans service charge and GST.

Inviting diners to ‘meat’ and bond, the most popular options include their signature Hey! Set (from $15.90 for 150g) – comprising beef tongue, short plate, and skirt steak) and the Australian Wagyu MB 4/5 Set (from $19.90 for 120g). All sets come with rice, soup, and your choice of salad.

Hey! Yakiniku is located at #01-92/96 Bugis Junction, 80 Middle Rd, Singapore 188966, p. +65 6980 5678. Open daily 11am-10pm.

Yakiniquest

The name Yakiniquest stems from co-founder Suguru Ishida, who once ate at more than 150 yakiniku joints a year in Japan for 15 years. Safe to say, his taste in grilled meats is top of the game. Embark on your own quest with a healthy bevvy of beef cuts and organs, sourced from a network of premium quality Wagyu farmers from all over Japan.

There are four omakase courses starting from S$98, but go straight for the Wagyu Fanatic Omakase ($168). It boasts eight supreme cuts of wagyu, wagyu and uni sashimi, and their signature niku somen, which is really raw wagyu sliced into thin “noodles”.

Yakiniquest is located at 48 Boat Quay, Singapore 049837, p. +65 6223 4129. Open Mon-Sat 5.30pm-10.30pm. Closed Sun.

WakuWaku Yakiniku

From the folks that brought us Fatboy’s comes Singapore’s first Halal-certified yakiniku restaurant in Kampong Glam. Having worked with a Japanese chef to provide an authentic Japanese grill experience, get a holistic experience with their Beef Platter ($60, 500g) featuring five different cuts.

The extensive menu includes a la carte offerings for the grill like include misuji (top blade, S$18), lamb, chicken, as well as noodles and sides.

WakuWaku Yakiniku is located at 27 Bali Lane, Singapore 189863, p. +65 6291 6891. Open daily 12.30pm – 9pm.

Gyu-Kaku

A long-established chain with nine outlets around Singapore, Gyu-Kaku brings a reliable yakiniku experience with frequent seasonal menus and promotions.

Big eaters will be satisfied with its popular 90-minute “All You Can Eat“ Buffet (from $58.80 on weekdays); wagyu enthusiasts can opt for the Australian Wagyu ($66.80) buffet or splurge an additional S$20 for the Japanese wagyu selection. The extensive a la carte menu includes premium Japanese A4 wagyu, kurobuta (black pork), seafood, and more.

Gyu-Kaku is located at nine locations around Singapore. See here for more information.

Yakiniku-GO

Another budget-friendly spot, Yakiniku-GO features a pork-free menu that doesn’t compromise on options for serious carnivores. The signature Yakiniku-GO Set ($15.80) includes three popular cuts of beef – short plate, angus ribeye steak, and beef tongue – along with miso soup, rice, and kimchi.

Also popular here is the Manzoku Platter ($17.80), a carnivore’s dream with beef short plate, ribeye, flap meat, boneless short rib, outside skirt, beef tongue, chicken, and lamb.

Yakiniku-GO is located at The Seletar Mall, Jurong Point, and Jem. See here for more information.

Yen Yakiniku

Located in the Ann Siang enclave of Chinatown, the luxurious restaurant prides itself on offering an elevated yakiniku experience with opulent, farm-to-table opulent meats. Look forward to the likes of Japanese Wagyu A4 Oyster Blade (S$68, 100g), US Prime Beef Short Ribs (from $28), Ox Tongue ($19 for thin), and Spanish Iberico Pork Jowl (S$20).

All orders are grilled to perfection by the expert culinary team right in front of your counter seat. For an extra treat, pre-order the seasonal dry-aged beef or ox tongue cuts that are prepared in-house.

Yen Yakiniku is located at 15 Ann Siang Road, Singapore 069695, p. +65 6221 6380. Open daily 6pm-11pm.

