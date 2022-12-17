Best rooftop bars in Singapore: Scenic views and stellar tipples to put you in high spirits

Nothing gets us feeling on top of the world quite like a tipple in hand and a breeze through our hair.

Singapore has no shortage of sky-high buildings, many crowned with watering holes where the booze is just as fabulous as the views.

From charming shophouse hideaways to stunning skyscraper perches, here're the rooftop bars in Singapore guaranteed to put you in high spirits – literally.

Las Palmas

A new poolside bar located on level 33 of Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, La Palmas impresses with boozy delights and breathtaking views. Extremely aesthetically pleasing, the sky-high bar is decked out bright colours, inspired by Palm Springs.

The all-day menu brings together Americana, Mexican, and Southern Californian favourites spiced up with an Asian twist.

Expect dishes like the plant-based Gardener's Tacos ($15 for three pieces) and a crab-meat filled Cali Roll ($16). Whilst the cocktail menu entices with entries named after award-winning films, popular locations, and famous artworks at $25 each.

Highlights include the bright and refreshing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as well as the tropical Coachella Dreaming with hints of coconut, peach, pineapple and more.

Las Palmas is located at 99 Irrawaddy Rd, Level 33 Courtyard Marriott Singapore, Singapore 329568, p. +65 6378 0303. Open Tue-Fri 5pm-1am, Sat-Sun 11am-1am. Closed Mon.

Artemis Grill & Sky Bar

Artemis' sky-high bar sits pretty atop CapitaGreen on Market Street, right in the heart of the CBD. Leave your worries and ascend to the rooftop of one of Singapore's tallest buildings, soaring at 242m above sea level.

They whip up about eight different Gin-and-Tonics ($19++ each) alone, starring spirits such as the Singapore Sling Gin Singapore crafted with pineapple and makrut lime leaf, and Four Pillars Spice Trade Australia distilled with blood orange and peppercorns. Get giddy with pleasure indulging in the exquisite list of food and wines, and digestifs too.

Artemis Grill & Sky Bar is located at 138 Market Street, #40-01 CapitaGreen, Singapore 048946, p. +65 6635 8677. Open Tue-Fri 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30-10pm, Sat 5.30pm-10pm. Closed Mon & Sun.

Smoke & Mirrors

With exquisite cocktails and a bird's-eye views over the Padang and Marina Bay, it'd be a pity to reserve Smoke & Mirrors just for fireworks occasions.

The bar is all about pushing the boundaries with Volume II of its signature cocktail menu, The Real Art of Drinking. Think artistic tipples like Moves like Jigger ($27), a vacation-inducing cocktail with a blend of Bacardi Reserva Ocho rum, coconut rum, pineapple and longan.

The sweet but punchy Kaleidoscope ($26) bears a floral flavour like no other, thanks to its recipe of rum, Tempranillo, blackberries and lemon juice. See our review here.

Smoke & Mirrors is located at 1 Saint Andrew's Road, #06-01 National Gallery Singapore, Singapore 178957, p. +65 9380 6313. Open Mon-Wed 6pm-12am, Thu-Sat 6pm-1am, Sun 5pm-12am.

Kaarla & Oumi (1-Arden)

Perched atop the CapitaSpring skyscraper, 1-Arden sports two dining destinations along with a rooftop garden oasis. As you take in the 360° views, from the 1-Arden Food Forest, take respite at coastal Australian eatery, Kaarla Restaurant and Bar or opt for modern Japanese kappo dining at Oumi.

Kaarla's boozy treats include the rum-based Coastal Isles ($20) features passionfruit and homemade apple ginger beer, whilst Cold Brew Elixir ($20) is the ultimate pick me up with notes of pandan. Complete the meal at Oumi as you tuck into the delicate Kabocha Uni Tofu ($30) and Buta Kakuni. Read our full review here.

Kaarla & Oumi are located at CapitaSpring, 88 Market Street #51-01, Singapore 048948, p. +65 81583763. Kaarla is open Mon-Fri 12pm-2pm (lunch) and 4pm-12am (lounge). Oumi is open Mon-Sat 6pm-10.30pm (dinner), and 4pm-12am (lounge).

Sky Lido

A relaxed yet refined rooftop bar and bistro, Sky Lido elegantly marries casual tippling with stellar views of River Valley and Robertson Quay.

Unwind alfresco as you sink your teeth into warm oven-kissed sourdough tartine (from $15), while the Bacon Cheeseburger is stacked goodness with house-cured and smoked Duroc bacon.

Complete the indulging experience with bubbles, wines and signature cocktails like Tahitian Sunset ($18), a sweet killer with two types of rum, passionfruit, and pineapple.

Sky Lido is located at 317 Outram Road, #05-01 Concorde Shopping Centre, Singapore 169075, p. +65 9177 2802. Open Tue-Sat 5pm-3am, Sun 5pm-11pm. Closed on Mon.

Skai

Perched on the 70th storey of Swissotel The Stamford, the food and drinks here are just as good as the view.

Look forward to contemporary grill goods, courtesy of Senior Executive Sous Chef, Paul Hallett – think Spanish Sea Bass ($74), Gundagal Australian Lamb Rack ($62) and Westholme Wagyu Flat Iron ($75).

The eloquent mains go exceptionally well with recommended wine pairings, or speciality cocktails like Skai Martini ($22) – served every Monday only.

Skai is located at 2 Stamford Road, Level 70, Singapore 17882, p. +65 6431 6156. Open Sun-Thurs 11.30am-2.30pm, 3pm-5pm, 6pm-10.30pm, Fri 11.30am-2.30pm, 3pm-5pm, 6pm-11pm, and Sat 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm.

Ce La Vi

No rooftop bar guide is ever complete without the iconic Ce La Vi, towering 200 metres above ground at the peak of Marina Bay Sands.

Indulge in their lineup of innovative cocktails and scrumptious bites inspired by Asian flavours, while getting drunk on enchanting panoramas of the city.

Sip signature tipples like Rum-A-Laka ($25) – a traditional Pisang Salai inspired drink which combines salted caramel, toasted banana peels and a hint of gula melaka.

Ce La Vi is located at Level 57, SkyPark at Marina Bay Sands, 1 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018971, p. +65 6508 2188. Open Mon-Tue 5.30pm-1am, Wed 5.30pm-4am, Thu 5.30pm-3am, Fri 5.30pm-4am, Sat 12pm-4am, & Sun 12pm-1am.

Kinki Restaurant + Bar

A longtime fixture on Collyer Quay, Kinki's third-floor alfresco bar is striking with colourful murals and breathtaking views over Marina Bay.

Their Geisha's Choice cocktail programme sees highlights such as the Tears of the Geisha ($22++) – a floral medley of Roku Gin, yuzu umeshu, and Japanese cucumber – and Geisha-Rita $22++), a margarita twist with nigori umeshu.

To pair, try the Rock & Roll makis like the wagyu-packed Cowabunga ($36++) and sharing bites. They also do a sinful Bottomless Brunch with free-flow sushi and mains on Saturdays.

Kinki Restaurant + Bar is located at 70 Collyer Quay, #02-02 Customs House, Singapore 049323, p. +65 8363 6697. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-3pm and 6pm-10.30pm.

Levant

It isn't often you find a drinks programme dedicated to Mediterranean spirits and produce, and Levant pulls it off with inventive flair.

Set on the roof of a Tras Street shophouse, this open-air bar weaves everything from Greek spirits like tsipouro to regional spices like Aleppo pepper into truly intriguing creations.

Tour the Basin with Sea of Citrus ($22) – a refreshingly zesty and herbal potion of tequila, orange sherbet, grapefruit, and Amalfi lemon. Then, float your way to Italy with Love In Portofino ($24), a floral blend of gin, butterfly pea, citruses, and elderflower tonic. See our review here.

Levant is located at 32 Tras St, ST Signature Tanjong Pagar, Level 4, Singapore 078972, p. +65 6304 3298. Open daily 5pm-12am.

FLNT at 1-Atico

One of three concepts in the 1-Atico sky-high dining concept, FLNT sits at the delicious crossroad of Japanese and Peruvian flavours.

This sumiyaki grill and bar commands views over the glittering expanse of Orchard Road. Tuck into a range of sashimi and ceviche from their raw bar, or get things sizzling with Tsukune ($22) and Iberico Pluma ($48) hot from the binchotan grill.

If you aren't in the mood for sake, opt for cocktail signatures like Gyanburu ($24), a complex potion of pisco, wasabi cordial, cucumber and basil syrup.

FLNT is located at 2 Orchard Turn, #55-01 Ion Orchard, Singapore 238801, p. +65 6970 2037. Open daily 12pm-3pm (lunch), 6pm-11pm (dinner).

Vue

With a name like Vue (French for "view"), you can count on this Collyer Quay bar and grill serving up a feast for the eyes.

The open-air spritz bar is a great spot to kick off your evening, with refreshing sundowners to sip – in addition to a a staggering 1000-bottle wine stash – as you watch dusk fall over Marina Bay.

The solid range of refreshed cocktail classics include Japanese Sailor ($26) featuring green tea infused rum. For stomach-liners, think charcuterie and cheese platters, risottos, and binchotan-grilled steaks. Check out our review here.

Vue is located at OUE Bayfront, 50 Collyer Quay, Level 19, Singapore 049321, p. +65 8879 0923. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-2pm (lunch), Mon-Sun 5.30pm-12am (dinner), Mon-Sun 5pm-12am (Al Fresco Spritz Bar).

Mr Stork

With quirky teepee huts nestled amidst lush foliage, it's not hard to see why tipplers flock to this rooftop perch. A garden oasis soaring over the city, Mr Stork offers 360-degree views and laidback tropical vibes.

The drinks are fruity and easy-drinking, from Pretty In Pink ($22) with vodka, lemongrass, lychee, apple and salted sakura, to Saphire ($25), featuring seven botanicals from the hotel's herb garden.

The eclectic bites run the gamut from the chef recommended Chilli Lobster Crab Bao ($39 for 2pc), to Korean Fried Chicken ($24).

Mr Stork is located at 5 Fraser Street, Andaz Singapore Level 39, Singapore 189354, p. +65 6408 1288. Open Mon-Thu 5pm-12am, Fri 5pm-1am, Sat 3pm-1am, & Sun 3pm-12am.

LeVeL33

Beers brewed onsite and stunning views of the Lion City skyline? Count us in.

The world's highest urban microbrewery, LeVeL33 brews up a perfect storm of craft beers, cuisine incorporating hops and spent grains, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Marina Bay.

From easy-drinking lagers to heady porters, their unfiltered house brews are far from run-of-the-mill and best enjoyed in a tasting paddle ($23.90).

Modern plates like the Free-range Australian Pork Chop ($40) marinated with a miso & blond lager marinade aren't to be overlooked either.

LeVeL33 is located at #33-01, 8 Marina Boulevard, MBFC Tower 1, Singapore 018981, p. +65 6834 3133. Open daily 12am-12pm.

Altro Zafferano

The recently refurbished and revamped Altro Zafferano remains a crowd-favourite, thanks to its jaw-dropping views. The Italian fine-dining restaurant boasts an alfresco terrace lounge glowing with dreamy lights and the glitter of the city skyline.

Take your pick from their sprawling selection of exquisite wines, paired with some of the finest pastas and proteins in town, or splash out on the iconic pairing of champagne and caviar.

Altro Zafferano is located at Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315, p. +65 6509 1488. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-3pm and 6pm-11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.