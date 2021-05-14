The best shops for picture framing in Singapore

Wondering where to get your new painting or family portrait framed? Finding the right shop to frame your pictures isn’t always easy, especially if you’re on a budget. Below we highlight reputable frame makers in Singapore that offer affordable rates and beautiful, customised frames.

Where can you get your pictures framed in Singapore?

Frame Maker Price Range Benefits Merlin Frame Maker Canvas stretching and framing – $28 to $850

Custom framing – request for quote Easy to access services since there are three outlets

One-stop-shop with comprehensive framing and hanging services

Self-collection or delivery services available

Experienced frame maker that promises high-quality finishes Brilliant Prints Canvas stretching and framing – $75 to $896

Custom framing – request for quote 75 Year Guarantee

Receive $10 online voucher for additional savings

One-stop-shop with a wide range of photo book, albums, and art paper

Self-collection or delivery services available Milligram Prints Print on canvas or poster - $22 to $429 Full refund guarantee

Print any photos or picture into wall art

Easy to order with an online platform Frame It Custom framing from $54 Online frame calculator for instant price estimates

Easy to order with an online platform

A concise range of frame style for easy selection Ansa Picture Framing Request for quote Easy access to the outlet in the central region

Experienced frame maker with many framing options FotoHub Canvas printing, stretching and framing – $40 to $249

Framed photo canvas – $99 to $179

Wood and Metal Panel – $59 to $179 Easy to order with an online platform

Easy to access services since there are seven outlets

1. Merlin Frame Maker

Established in 1942, Merlin Frame Maker is one of the oldest frame makers in Singapore. The shop has three outlets staffed with highly experienced framing specialists and provides over 600 unique framing options for fine art, paintings, prints, posters, photographs, and garments.

The company uses some of the best quality products and advanced technologies from Europe to provide high-quality finishes, which is why many industry players such as leading artists, collectors, galleries, and museums choose to work with them.

Besides framing services, Merlin Frame Maker also offers comprehensive services that include pick up, transportation, and installation so that customers enjoy hassle-free convenience.

2. Brilliant Prints

Brilliant Prints Singapore is a subsidiary of Brilliant Prints Australia and it is a fine art printing company with clients ranging from professional photographers, interior designers, retail clients, as well as commercial clients.

Brilliant Prints is not a traditional framing shop, as it offers four colour moulds and sizes range from 11" x 14" to 39" x 59". They also offer high-quality finishes that include double-washed glass and stainless steel hanging wire.

While you may have limited variety to choose from, Brilliant Prints assures customers that narrowing the range allows them to offer consistent quality and fast turnaround time.

3. Milligram Prints

Milligram Prints turns your favourite photos and pictures into frameable wall art.

Using only premium Fuji Crystal Archive Paper and an advanced printing process that harnesses the latest printing technology, Milligram Prints guarantees high-quality prints and if you are not satisfied with the finished product, you can even ask for a full refund!

This shop also specialises in retro prints with a 1970s vintage feel and promises to transfigure any photographs into Chromaluxe metal prints, poster prints, or even mini canvas prints.

4. Frame It

Frame It is an online store that simplifies the frame customisation process with a very effective online platform. Customers can easily access the online frame design page to build a custom frame based on specific measurements, frame style and finishes.

The page also provides instant price estimates and a chance to upload your picture so that you’ll get to see how the custom item looks before adding it to your shopping cart.

If you’re looking for a basic frame with high-quality finishing but don’t want to go through the hassle of visiting frame makers to run through hundreds of swatches and samples, Frame It may be the most convenient framing option.

5. Ansa Picture Framing

Ansa Picture Framing is another experienced frame maker that was established as far back as the 1940s. The company prides itself on their modern machinery and high-quality workmanship and offers over 300 types of frame options and matt board colour range for framing anything from paintings to mirrors.

Besides customising picture frames for home decor, Ansa Picture Framing also has an offshore factory that facilitates bulk orders for customised readymade frames from event organisers, school projects, and office events.

Even though Ansa Picture Framing doesn’t have an eCommerce store to take orders, you can easily make enquiries through WhatsApp.

6. FotoHub

Established in 1987, FotoHub is a consumer-based chain store that provides a wide range of photo printing services and related products.

While FotoHub does offer limited framing services, what stands out is their unique products such as the Wooden Panel and HD Metal Panel that allow images to be infused directly onto the panel to create wall displays, just like on canvas.

Customising frames is not FotoHub’s strength but with a strong eCommerce presence and seven wholly-owned retail stores island-wide, FotoHub has added advantage when it comes to convenience for customers.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.