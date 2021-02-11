Best spin classes to burn those calories from CNY 2021

Whether you’ve overindulged during your reunion dinner or ditched your diet over the Chinese New Year celebrations, don’t fret. Sign up for these spin classes to get your pre-bak kwa body back.

Chinese New Year is usually associated with eating, collecting ang paos and more eating. Given the type of food consumed during this period (shoutout to our favourite bak kwa, pineapple tarts and love letters), it should come as no surprise that people gain weight by the end of the 15-day celebration.

If you’re one of those who, um, get chubby easily, here are some of the best spin classes in Singapore you should totally attend if you’re looking to shed those post-CNY calories.

Address: Various locations

Contact: 9730 5803

Price: From $5 per session

Unlike conventional indoor gym spin bikes, Spin Out uses real road bicycles, gears, seats and pedals firmly mounted on bike trainers to give users a true cycling experience.

You can choose to attend classes at an outdoor park, or at the comfort of your home via an app. Classes only cost $5, but you have to rent the equipment, starting at $49.90 per month.

Address: Various locations in the east

Contact: 9699 3584

Price: From $15 per session

Who says working out has to be torturous or boring? Cycle Beats by Active Fitness is an exciting indoor rhythmic cycling workout designed to get your hearts pumping.

Coupled with stage lights and music, be prepared to go through an exhilarating ride and burn up to 800 calories along the way.

If you’re someone who loves dance music and is looking for a fun way to exercise, this will be the perfect workout for you.

Address: 5 Changi Business Park Central 1, Singapore 486038

Contact: support@thegympod.com

Price: From $9.90 per session

In the midst of the pandemic, this private, air-conditioned container gym is perfect for the health-conscious fitness folks.

The Spin Pod, a concept by The Gym Pod, is a fully-equipped, pay-per-use gym that is suitable for up to two people each time. Oh, did we also mention that it is 24/7? So if you want to work out at 2am, you can.

With spin class prices starting from $9.90 per month, users can choose between three levels of difficulty — The Trip (3/5 difficulty, 45 mins), RPM (4/5 Difficulty, 30 or 45 mins) or Sprint (5/5 Difficulty, 30mins).

Address: Zouk Singapore, 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, Singapore 179022

Contact: Contact form

Price: From $49 per session

Looks like you don’t need to wait until the clubs reopen to hit the dance floor at Zouk. Partnering with rhythm cycling studio, Absolute, get your spin on up to seven days a week with their iconic “Absolute 45” high-intensity spin classes.

Hosted in a club-like atmosphere with epic Zouk lighting and energising music, the spin class is an absolute delight for those who really miss clubbing.

Address: Various locations

Contact: 9698 9202

Price: From $50 per session

If you need to relieve any joint pain, recover from an injury or embarking on your pre/post natal journey, this is for you.

Aquaspin is a low-impact workout that gives a, well, spin to the usual spinning classes out there.

This programme uses stationary bicycles specially made to be submerged in water, where participants can pedal using the resistance of the water to exercise.

Address: Various locations

Contact: 6509 8880

Price: From $20 per session

Choose between the Signature Pack Ride or the Themed Classes, both of which are suitable for beginners and advanced spinners alike.

The Pack Ride is a 50-minute signature spin class that incorporates weights and core exercise, while the Themed Classes feature specially curated playlists and themes for a more fun and exciting experience.

If you like ‘90s music or Drake and Chris Brown, you’re in luck!

Address: Various locations

Contact: 6100 8868

Price: Not stated

Want to burn up to 900 calories per session? Check Pure Fitness’ RPM cycling.

This 50-minute indoor sesh incorporates pre-set cycling choreography together with great music.

The result is a fast improvement in general cardio endurance and lower-body strength. First timers get a complimentary trial too, so go for a class and see if it suits you!

Address: Various locations

Contact: contact@revolution.com.sg

Price: From $11.25 per session

For the ultimate full body workout and party-on-a-bike experience, look no further than Revolution.

With neon lights and high energy music, you’ll find yourself getting swept away into a world where it’ll just be you, your bike, your goals and your accomplishments.

Each session lasts 45 minutes and students get the best deal — it only costs $11.25 per class if you sign up for 200 classes, which can be shared among four members and used within 15 months.

Note: Due to the evolving Covid-19 circumstances, events often change timings and dates without prior notice. Do check and confirm the schedules before heading out for these events. Last updated: 10 February 2021.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.