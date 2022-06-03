If the popularity of spin studios is anything to go by, one thing is for sure: workouts are always more fun in groups set to good beats and flashing lights! It's like being in a club, but you don't have to follow the 1,001 safe distancing rules and you can burn off some calories! It's a wholly immersive fitness experience that makes exercising fun, even if you're not a fan of exercising.

And with all the many spin studios that are opening up in Singapore, the choice is yours to pick one that you really love. Rather than make you try them all, we did some of the legwork for you and tried out some of the island's go-to spots and figured out what makes each of these places must-visit places. Pick up that speaks to your spin personality and break a sweat!

Best spin studios for every workout personality

Crnk

Crnk's high-impact classes are more of a musical experience with a side of fitness, thanks to their many themed rides. Pick from a plethora of aural themes - are you into '90s karaoke hits or looking for a Big Bang vs. BLACKPINK ride - and show up for class in your workout gear and socks. They'll provide the rest: spin shoes, towels and charismatic instructors that will get your heart pumping.

Best for: Anyone looking to party with their fellow Swifties, Beliebers or Disney fans!

https://www.crnkitout.com/

Ally

It's a spin studio and a cafe rolled into one gorgeously designed space! With rides that go between 50 and 75 minutes led by a fun-loving group of instructors, Ally offers a great way to workout with your girlfriends, and then catch up on the latest group goss after. Check out the locker rooms too, because they are completely aesthetic goals. Oh, and did we mention that you can shower off post-ride with their in-studio Aesop shower care range?

Best for: People who hate exercise but will endure it if it means they get to take aesthetic workout photos in a fancy locker room. Hey, no judgement here.

https://ally.family/

Popsicle

If you've strolled along Joo Chiat Road and heard thumping music in the morning, then you'll know that there's a Popsicle class happening.

With two outlets in Singapore - one in Joo Chiat and the other at UE Square - Popsicle's classes run slightly shorter than most of the other ones we've visited but are no less entertaining and fun. Expect a high-octane ride to great EDM music and the occasional weight training mixed into it as well. Perfect for a pre-brunch cycle to get that appetite worked up!

https://www.popsiclecycling.com.sg/

Ascend

Ascend is a must-visit for anyone looking to get into the sport of spinning. With three class modes - Arise, Ascend and Advanced - their instructors can better help you get acquainted with your spin journey, or push your limits so that you can break new fitness goals.

On top of that, Ascend also offers themed rides such as Boyband Throwbacks or Club EDM Hits, so sign up for the rides that tick your musical fancies! After you're done sweating and showering, Kiehl's products are on hand to give you that extra glow.

Best for: Anyone who's looked at their friends' spin snaps and finally decided to give spin a try. Good for you!

https://www.ascendfitness-sg.com/

Axiom

What sets Axiom apart from most other studios is that they offer three types of classes: Rhythm, Road, and Strength. The first option is a 50-minute sesh that combines cycling to the beat with energized choreography and upper body weights.

Road classes rely on music to simulate the feeling of terrain cycling for a high-intensity cardio ride, and Strength classes are traditional core and strength-focused sessions that complement your entire spin experience. The real question is: which classes are you signing up for each week? Decisions, decisions…

Best for: Gorgeous, gorgeous girls who are looking to up their fitness game through a mixture of spin and strength classes. Girl, you are #goals.

https://www.axiom.sg/

