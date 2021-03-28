Best sunscreens to protect every skin type in Singapore

Here comes the sun, but it’s all right — with our ultimate list of best sunscreens for every skin type!

What are the best sunscreens available, and why is it so important? Like many, my frame of reference when it comes to ‘ proper’ skincare and makeup are YouTube tutorials.

Yet, the one not-so-secret beauty tip my mother gave me was to always slap on some sunscreen before leaving the house. No time to shower? Put on sunscreen. Got a date? Put on sunscreen.

Best friend’s birthday party? Put on sunscreen. That said, she never quite explained the reasons for diligently using sunscreen or the implications of not doing so.

Thus, I had to do some research on the best sunscreens available, and I gradually got the gist of it. Let me break it down for you.

There are three types of ultraviolet rays but only two that we have to worry about (fingers-crossed, assuming the ozone layer holds up) when it comes to sun-damage on the skin — UVA and UVB .

UVA = Longer wavelengths = deeper skin penetration = skin tanning + early aging + possibly skin cancer

UVB = Shorter wavelengths = sunburns + hyperpigmentation + possibly skin cancer

Understanding the best sunscreens

SPF: The Sun Protection Factor measures how long your skin can stay protected from the sun’s UVB rays without burning. Unfortunately, SPF effectiveness only lasts for two hours, so many recommend reapplication when outdoors.

PA: This refers to the Protection Grade of sunscreens against UVA rays. It’s usually accompanied by a few plus “+” signs — the more, the better.

Broad spectrum: Interchangeable with PA, this also indicates the sunscreen’s ability to protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

Water resistant: Not just for swimming, water-resistant options also help the sunscreen stay on for longer even when you sweat!

Mineral, chemical or hybrid: Which are the best sunscreens for your skin type?

Mineral sunscreens work by sitting on the surface of the skin and deflecting UV rays through the use of zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.

This is good for sensitive or acne-prone skin because of how gentle and non-clogging they are in the formulation. This type of sunscreen might leave a white cast on the skin because of its texture.

Chemical sunscreens absorb UV rays with octinoxate, oxybenzone or avobenzone. They’re great for people who want full sun protection, or for those who prefer a transparent, non-chalky application., This could cause some skin irritation for those with sensitive skin.

Hybrid sunscreens are the Hannah Montanas of the suncare range — they contain a combination of filters that allow users to get the best of both chemical and mineral worlds.

Now that you’re all caught up on the best sunscreens for each skin type, here’s a list of some of our favourite sunscreen products and where to get them!

Best mineral sunscreens

1. Aveeno Sensitive Skin Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

PHOTO: Aveeno

Texture: Lightweight

Type: Mineral sunscreen

Pros: Contains soothing oats for anti-irritating properties and is sweat-resistant without being greasy. Bonus : Won an award by Allure for Best of Beauty in 2020.

Price: From US$11.09 (S$15.00)

Get it from : Aveeno

2. Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50

PHOTO: Knockout Beauty

Texture: Powder (four different shades)

Type: Mineral sunscreen

Pros: Great for reapplication because it won’t mess with your makeup or leave a white cast.

Price: From $57.06

Get it from : Lazada

3. EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

PHOTO: Amazon

Texture: Rich

Type: Mineral sunscreen (tinted and untinted options available)

Pros: Moisturising thanks to the use of squalane. Also contains vitamin C (THD ascorbate) for its antioxidant properties and ginger root extract for reducing uneven skin tones that make it great underneath makeup.

Price: From US$36.00

Get it from : Amazon

4. Unsun Everyday Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

PHOTO: Revolve

Texture: Lightweight with a matte finish

Type: Mineral sunscreen

Pros: Vegan and cruelty-free, water resistant

Price: From S$39.16

Get it from : Revolve

Best chemical sunscreens

1. Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30

PHOTO: Fenty Skin

Texture: Dewy with a Victoria Secret-like fragrance

Type: Chemical sunscreen

Pros: Contains niacinamide that’s great for protecting and supporting the skin barrier, hyaluronic acid for hydration, and Kalahari melon that firms and soothes the skin. Bonus points for its refillable packaging!

Price: From US$35

Get it from: Fenty Beauty

2. Krave The Beet Shield

PHOTO: Krave Beauty

Texture: Lightweight lotion

Type: Chemical sunscreen

Pros: Soothing and non-greasy, making it the perfect makeup primer! Also contains Vitamin C which helps to brighten the skin.

Price: From US$20.00

Get it from: Krave Beauty

3. La Roche Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 60

PHOTO: La Roche Posay

Texture: Ultra-light with a matte finish

Type: Chemical sunscreen

Pros: This sunscreen has clinched over 90 beauty awards. #Nuffsaid

Price: From US$29.99

Get it from: La Roche Posay

4. Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40

PHOTO: Supergoop!

Texture: Healthy glow

Type: Chemical sunscreen

Pros: Contains Kakadu plum extract that’s rich in vitamins and antioxidants, Vitamin C for brightening properties and Niacinamide for skin-barrier protection.

Bonus for those concerned about shine-control: Supergoop Matte Screen Sunscreen SPF 40

Price: From US$46.00

Get it from: Dermstore

Best hybrid sunscreens

1. Bioré UV Watery Gel SPF 50 PA++++

PHOTO: Watsons.sg

Texture: Matte, lightweight and smooth

Type: Hybrid sunscreen

Pros: Does not feel greasy on the skin but still extremely hydrating thanks to the presence of hyaluronic acid, royal jelly extract and butylene glycol.

Price: From $16.00

Get it from: Watsons

2. Missha Essence Sun Milk SPF 50+ PA+++

PHOTO: Mishaus.com

Texture: Serum-like, lightweight with a glowy-finish.

Type: Hybrid sunscreen

Pros: Leaves no white cast and doesn’t feel greasy on the skin. Has an un-offensive (subject to interpretation) subtle sweetness in scent.

Price: From US$11.00

Get it from: Misshaus

3. Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector SPF 42

PHOTO: Shiseido

Texture: Serum-like with a matte finish

Type: Hybrid sunscreen

Pros: Contains peony root extract, a natural antioxidant that boosts skin clarity, and scutellaria baicalensis root extract, that contains anti-inflammatory properties. It is also oil-free and works great as a primer underneath makeup.

Bonus for our active readers: Shiseido Sports BB SPF 50+ Sunscreen

Price: From US$31.79

Get it from: Amazon

This article was first published in YouTrip.