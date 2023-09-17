Best tailors in Bangkok: Where to get made-to-measure and bespoke shirts and suits

Clothes from your favourite fast fashion store are fine and dandy during your schooling days, but there comes a time - be it your wedding or that all-important work presentation - when you just need to look properly put together in a fitted shirt and suit.

It's common knowledge that getting something tailored in Bangkok is relatively wallet-friendly due to the sheer amount of shops in the city. Looking for the best affordable tailors in Bangkok? Or need the premium treatment? Here are the best tailors in Bangkok that you should know and trust.

Affordable tailors

Michael Tailors

Off-the-rack clothing is a thing of the past! Redefine your wardrobe with tailored garments by Michael Tailors instead.

With a legacy spanning over two decades, the brand has solidified itself as a renowned tailor in Bangkok. Initially starting off with a modest boutique in the iconic MBK Center, the brand has now evolved to a chain of establishments across the city, which is a testament to their popularity.

At Michael Tailors, you are guaranteed an intricate fusion of premium fabrics and impeccable craftsmanship for top-tier custom clothing. Moreover, their affordability gives them a competitive edge, delivering exceptional quality at accessible prices.

Explore the diverse unisex product range encompassing blazers, blouses, dresses, leather jackets, suits, and more, and embark on a sartorial journey that blends convenience with a made-for-you experience.

Michael Tailors is located at MBK Center, D Zone, 3D35 - 3D36, 3rd Floor, Soi, F, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, +66 82731 8786 (Michael), +66 85022 1908 (Louis). Open daily, 10am-9pm. For more information, please email louis@michaeltailors.com.

Rajawongse Clothier

Rajawongse Clothier offers a bespoke tailoring experience where every aspect is meticulously measured by hand to ensure a flawless fit, including considering your personal style preferences - from traditional to contemporary, and dramatic to exotic.

Despite its unassuming exterior, the shop boasts a 50-year legacy, having dressed influential figures such as former US President George Bush.

They specialise in crafting bespoke, made-to-measure, and ready-to-wear suits, taking pride in using the finest English and Italian suiting fabrics and offering a wide range of colours and textures. Their half-canvas bespoke suits, made from the finest Cashmere wool, are also highly regarded for their durability and style.

Additionally, they offer a selection of accessories, including Thai silk ties and cufflinks. Prices start from THB1,500 for shirts and range from THB12,000-14,000 for full suits. They also provide international shipping services, so you can shop anytime and anywhere.

Rajawongse Clothier is located at 130 Sukhumvit Road, (Next to Landmark hotel), Bangkok 10110, p.+66 2255 3714. Open Mon-Sat 11am-7pm. Closed on Sun.

Tailor on Ten

Located in an old town house at the end of Sukhumvit Soi 8, Tailor on Ten is an expat favourite, and a darn good-looking one at that.

These guys do everything in-house, and they'll happily show customers around to see work being carried out, from creating the shoulder pads to sewing in the lining of your jacket. We love that the prices here are very transparent, and the tailors are upfront about what they can and won't do.

Expect mostly world-class European fabrics: you'll pay THB2,500 for a premium cotton shirt up to THB6,000 for one that uses Thomas Mason fabrics, and THB17,800 for a wool blend suit.

Tailor on Ten is located at 93 Sukhumvit Soi 8, Bangkok, p. +66 84877 1543. Open Tue-Sat 9.30am-7pm. Closed on Mon & Sun.

Tailorworx

An established tailoring company in Bangkok with over four decades of experience, Tailorworx offers high-quality tailoring at competitive prices in the heart of the city.

Unlike many other tailors in Bangkok, the brand places a strong emphasis on quality control, precise fittings, and lasting fabric quality. They offer a wide range of tailored products, including suits and tuxedos made from various fabrics, shirts with customisation options, pants with reinforced stitching and comfortable waistbands, and even meticulously crafted oxford or loafer shoes in various designs and sizes.

With in-house tailors and a commitment to excellence, Tailorworx delivers outstanding value for customers seeking tailored clothing that not only looks great but also stands the test of time. Prices start from THB6,900 for microfiber suit and goes up to THB19,700 for premier fabrics.

Tailorworx is located at 9/24 Alley, Petchburi Soi 15, Yaek 1, Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, p. +66 099264 2490. Open Mon-Sat 10.30am-8.30pm, Sun 12pm-4pm.

Parrish Jones

Parrish Jones, located in the heart of Bangkok, blends European, North American, and Asian fashion perspectives with a focus on quality, integrity, and lifestyle.

Their flagship shop is a multifaceted establishment encompassing a clothing store, bespoke tailoring, barber services, lounge, and cafe, aiming to redefine how men look and feel. They offer a range of clothing options, including bespoke suits, shirts, and jeans, as well as ready-made garments, all backed by top-quality products and attentive customer service.

The brand is known for its innovative use of technology, like the 3D body scanner to ensure the perfect fit. The store also offers a wide array of accessories such as locally made leather belts, shoes, bags, wallets, and various suit accessories. Prices start as low as THB11,700 for their bespoke suits and THB4000 for custom jeans.

Parrish Jones is located at 795-797 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana Bangkok 10110, p. +66 2091 0600. Open Tue-Sun 10am-8pm. Closed on Mon.

Premium tailors

Amrapur Tailors

Amrapur Tailors, a bespoke custom tailor with a history dating back to the 1960s during the Vietnam War era, has established itself as a top-notch tailoring destination.

Housed in JusmagThai, Bangkok, the brand is known for crafting high-quality garments for both men and women.

With in-house tailors and a strong commitment to quality over quantity, Amrapur Tailors offers a comprehensive range of tailored clothing, from bespoke suits, sport coats, tuxedos, trousers, and shirts, using premium fabrics like cashmere wool, Italian wool, and more. Additionally, they provide customised accessories such as cufflinks, lapel pins, and tie pins.

Amrapur Tailors is located at JusmagThai Building, Sathorn Soi 1 (Main Road), Soi Atthakan Prasit, Bangkok 10120, p. +66 88463 9027. Open Mon-Sat 9.30am-5.30pm. Closed on Sun.

Vvon Sugunnasil

Vvon Sugunnasil is one of the biggest names in Thai fashion, and for good reason: He has real style, having spent a year in a Paris bespoke boutique before opening his shop on Soi Somkid - one of Bangkok's poshest addresses.

As such, his tastes lean toward French tailoring, but he'll be able to accommodate your request if they're reasonable. He also has a long waiting list of influencers and fashionistas, so be prepared to book your appointment at least three weeks in advance. A pure wool suit starts at THB27,900 but quickly goes all the way up to THB35,000.

Vvon Sugunnasil is located at No.14/2 Soi Somkid, Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, p. +66 83896 8959. Open Mon-Sat 10am-6pm, by appointment only. Closed on Sun.

Alex's IL-Sarto

Established in 1989, Alex's IL-Sarto is the epitome of timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship.

With over three decades of experience, this boutique tailoring house has perfected the art of traditional tailoring, with each creation emanating passion and dedication from skilled artisans.

Their diverse premium fabric range allows clients to customise their attire for style, comfort, and occasion. The inclusion of buffalo horn buttons, bemberg linings, hand-picked stitching, and the choice for a Milanese buttonhole creates suits that exude sophistication and timeless charm.

Prices start at THB17,500 for half canvas suits (Linen), THB17,900 for Wool Blend Fabrics, and THB 25,000 Baht for 100 per cent Wool suits. Cotton shirts begin at THB2,500, and Cotton Trousers at THB5,500 and above.

Alex's IL-Sarto is located at 117-121, Charoenkrung Soi 44, Bangrak, 10500, p. +66 2237 3229/+66 2237 3216. Open Mon-Sat 10am-7.30pm. Closed on Sun.

ALSO READ: The best getaways just outside Bangkok: Instagram-worthy beaches and destinations

This article was first published in City Nomads.