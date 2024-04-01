The best things to do in Singapore (April 2024)

It's that time of the year to spring into rejuvenation as we bring you the curated list of the best happenings in Singapore. Made for culture vultures, party folks, and foodies alike, let's dive into City Nomads' list of the best things to do in Singapore.

For the foodies

Origin Bar Launches New Menu: INFINITY

Turning bartenders' far-fetched ideas into reality, Origin Bar takes us out of this world with 18 new cocktails in their new menu, INFINITY.

Splash and Dash (S$27++) with raspberry Amaretto, whey cordial, and gin — inspired by ingredients found in a bartender’s fridge, or see the ice cream in Eye Scream (S$26++) with strawberry, cocoa white cream wash, and gin. Delectable new bar bites include Bap Xao Bites (S$12++), Chicken Bao (S$18++) with kimchi mayo, and more. Find out more here.

Approachable fine-dining omakase at Sushi Sato

Spring tastes like omakase at Sushi Sato, with fine seasonal produce delivered in Edomae-style. As a fine-dining restaurant, lunch starts at an approachable S$168++ for a 15-course omakase, which includes Chuutoro, Hamachi, Isakai, Hokkaido Uni and more atop delicious Tsuyahime rice seasoned with Chef Sato’s unique blend of Japanese red vinegars.

The exquisite meal starts with a light and tangy seaweed noodle and ends with a clear and flavourful trout soup before rounding off with Kinako ice cream. Reserve here.

St-Rémy Signature launches in Singapore

Experience St-Rémy Signature, the latest innovation crafted by Master Blender Cécile Roudaut, with five rising bartenders in Singapore.

Each crafting a unique coffee-based cocktail, sip on TiREMYsu at Mama Diam or Crème de la crème at Potato Head Singapore. Better yet, indulge in the symphony of flavours in the comfort of home; purchase your bottle here.

New Menu at 15 Stamford

15 Stamford launches their "Where The Land Meets The Sea" menu, with over 50 exquisite dishes meticulously crafted to celebrate the essence of freshness and creativity. Start with the refreshing Crystalline Ice Plant Salad (S$28) and tuck into the hearty Braised Wagyu Beef Cheeks (S$48).

For desserts, go with the Pandan Soufflé (S$32), the perfect indulgent to round the meal. Every dish is a delectable testament to the team’s mastery of flavours and textures. Reserve here.

For the party people

Solid Ground x Midnight Shift Presents – DEETRON

Get ready for an electrifying night of techno-funk with Deetron in the house. His dynamic sets bring his signature "Deetron Sound," which seamlessly transitions from sultry vocals to robust compositions.

On stage or in the studio, the Swiss artist's passion for music drives his relentless creativity. Joining Deetron on stage are Stephen Day and Vix, with their energetic rhythms and captivating sounds. This promises an unforgettable night of dancing. Tickets are priced at S$35.

Thugshop Presents – All Night Long with PANGAEA

Dance the night away as Pangaea, aka Kevin McAuley, pushes the boundaries of club genres, bringing his unique sounds of Techno, House, and Jungle to the deck.

Accompanied by the eclectic sets of Kavan and Ma De, dive through the time and space of their deep, dark, and melodic soundscapes. Tickets are priced from S$36.95.

Escape 56: The Midnight Gospel. 7th Anniversary

Escape 56 celebrates its 7th Anniversary with two nights of art and nightlife with The Midnight Gospel.

Taking over a hidden industrial sanctuary, Rey Colino takes the stage on Day 1 with his nostalgic House and Techno vibes, while Day 2 sees Massimiliano Pagliara blending house, disco, electro, and techno. Dive into interactive art by "Thiscover" and experience the interaction of vinyl, animation and AR. Tickets are priced from S$30.80.

Other activities

TAHA by Amer Hlehel

Chronicling his journey from a shopkeeper to a global literary icon, "TAHA" by Amer Hlehel is a moving tribute to the Palestinian poet, Taha Muhammad Ali.

This inspiring play, adapted from Adina Hoffman’s biography, encapsulates Taha’s resilience and humour amidst displacement. It offers a poignant reflection on love, identity, and peace.

City Nomad readers enjoy a 10% discount; get your tickets here.

Matilda The Musical

Matilda The Musical, based on Roald Dahl's novel and starring Yolani Balfour, is back in Singapore until April 7, at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

This award-winning show depicts the story of Matilda Wormwood, a small but mighty girl, who confronts life’s challenges, including her neglectful parents and the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull. Featuring laugh-out-loud moments and stunning stage effects, the musical delights audiences of all ages. Tickets are priced from S$68.

COMO Weekend Returns

COMO Weekend (April 5-7) brings together like-minded guests for unique experiences in fashion, wellness, food, and wine. Headlined by Zimmermann's Spring-Summer 2024, the stunning presentation features more than 60 looks which were unveiled at the Paris Fashion Week.

Tantalize your tastebuds with an exclusive 4-hands dinner at COMO Cuisine featuring Himalayan cuisine, a Caviar and Champagne Masterclass, and live Jazz and cocktails at COMO Dempsey. Find out more here.

