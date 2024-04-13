The best things to do in Singapore in April 2024

A myriad of activities await with our list of the best things to do in Singapore. From culinary delights, to the hottest parties and immersive experiences, our city-state has something extraordinary in store for you.

For the foodies

Makan' the Change

Makan’ the Change, a groundbreaking initiative, celebrates Singapore's sustainable food revolution by showcasing the incredible work of local farmers, producers, chefs, and change-makers.

This multi-faceted event, scheduled across six Sundays, features enlightening talks, interactive cooking demonstrations, a vibrant farmers’ market, and thought-provoking panel discussions inviting you to connect with passionate food heroes, and become active participants in shaping a more sustainable, delicious future for Singapore and beyond. Tickets are priced from S$130.

Forged launch In Singapore

Forged, the pioneering cultured meat brand by Vow, unveils 'Quailia' - an entirely new animal crafted solely for its exquisite flavour — born from cutting-edge cell-culturing technology using Japanese quails.

Be the first to experience Forged Parfait, a rich yet delicate delicacy with a weightless, melt-in-your-mouth quality of Quailia meat at an exclusive seven-course omakase dinner at Mandala Club's MORI.

Priced at S$289, inclusive of alcohol pairings, the menu features innovative dishes like the Hokkaido Wagyu Sando, and the signature Forged Brûlée, giving you a taste of the unrivaled flavors of Quailia. Reserve here.

Celebrate one year with MIYOSHI

Experience an extraordinary culinary celebration at MIYOSHI’s first anniversary with their revamped Teppan-Kaiseki dinner menu. Priced at S$280++ per pax, prepare to be dazzled by a lavish 10-course affair that honours the essence of Japanese cuisine meticulously prepared right before your eyes.

New additions include tantalising dishes like the Kotsuzui No Miso-yaki — a roasted beef bone marrow seared to perfection, Madai Yuzu Bechamel — Japanese sea bream with a tangy yuzu-infused béchamel sauce, and the sumptuous Lobster Somen which marries Australian lobster with Japanese wheat noodles in a rich seafood broth. Reserve here.

Durian Fiesta 2024

The inaugural Durian Fiesta is back with classics and new creations that’ll delight all durian lovers! Priced at S$65++ per adult and S$39++ per child, find lusciously rich D24 durian in the Gula Melaka Kueh Dadar, Ice Cream Chendol Croffle, DurianYaki, an innovative D24 Sourdough Pizza with Spicy Chorizo & Mozzarella, and more!

The Dessert Buffet with Exclusive Durian Delights is available as a top up (S$50++ per adult, S$30++ per child) with their comforting Taiwan Porridge Set Menu. Reserve here.

For the party people

Soul collective presents – Elif

Embark on a mesmerising musical odyssey as Elif graces the decks at the Riverhouse in Clarke Quay!

Hailing from the vibrant Istanbul, Elif is a maestro of melodic techno, a purveyor of hypnotic rhythms, and a storyteller behind the turntables, ready to captivate you with her spellbinding sets alongside James Selva’s myriad of genres, transforming anyone to a dancing sensation! Tickets are priced from S$35.

Chill sessions presents – Cosmic City 2

Get ready to ignite your senses at Cosmic City 2, a vibrant celebration of love, music, and community, all in support of Willing Hearts Charity! Immerse yourself in the infectious beats of 13 talented artists, indulge in mouthwatering BBQ delights, discover unique treasures from local artisans, and create unforgettable memories together! Tickets are priced from S$25.

NESC x Thugshop Present – Denham Audio & Mani Festo

Brace yourselves for an electrifying night as North East Social Club brings you UK’s most trailblazing artists: Denham Audio and Mani Festo. This dynamic duo will be spinning UK Hardcore, UK Bass, UK Breaks, and everything “U” to the “K” on our shores, with local crew Kiat and TASHASAN warming up the night. Tickets are priced from S$35.

Unmute X FomoHomo Presents – Fafi Abdel Nour

FomoHomo and Unmute present the electrifying Fafi Abdel Nour, recognised for his eclectic sound and encapsulating the essence of the golden era of '92 to '98 house music.

Fafi’s sets blends melodic passages, house-inflected body music, and breakbeats that will take you on a timeless musical and dance journey. Local talents Loyboy and Boon Shao also promise to turn up the night! Tickets are priced from S$35.

Other activities

Spritz N' Beats

Immerse yourself in a vibrant experience as Aperol Spritz launches its Spritz N’ Beats series in Singapore: Celebrate good vibes, and dance to infectious tunes while you savour the refreshing Aperol Spritz.

From bar hops with enticing promotions, to themed games with giveaways, vibrant installations, and a pulsating dance floor powered by talented DJs, there’s much to look forward to! Find out more here.

Songkran Festival 2024

Step into the vibrant world of Thai culture as Chang Beer introduces its new Cold Brew Lager alongside lively Songkran festivities, in collaboration with Thai Trade Center and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Dive into the heart of Thai culture with a range of immersive experiences, from the traditional Song Nam Phra ritual, to Muay Thai demonstrations.

Delight your senses with authentic Thai flavours at the food street with treats like mini-boat noodles and mango sticky rice. Don’t miss out on complimentary Chang Espresso Beer and coffee tumblers, and more! Find out more here.

Earth X Fashion Returns

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable celebration of sustainability and style as Earth x Fashion returns with a groundbreaking event during Earth Day month and Fashion Revolution Week 2024!

In collaboration with esteemed brand partners such as Fashion Revolution Singapore, Earthkind, Renew Earth Sweatshop, and Ginette Chittick, this event promises to showcase the perfect fusion of fashion and environmental consciousness. Get inspired by innovative designs, thought-provoking discussions, in a movement towards a future where fashion and the planet go hand in hand! Find out more here.

