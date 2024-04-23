The best things to do in Singapore this April 2024

This April 2024, Singapore pulses with vibrant cultural events and dynamic culinary experiences. From sipping innovative cocktails to grooving to live performances there's something for everyone. Don't miss exploring exquisite film festivals and exhibitions. Dive into our guide for the best things to do in Singapore this April!

For the foodies

Jigger & Pony presents SMASH Menu

Jigger & Pony launches its sixth edition menuzine titled SMASH to mark its 12th anniversary. Following the introspective 2023 IDENTITY menu, SMASH shifts focus to guest interaction.

The menuzine introduces over 20 innovative cocktails and non-alcoholic options, interpreting "smash" as both destruction and rebuilding — an empowering act of taking control. Highlights include a modern Lycheetini and a customisable Spicy Margarita. All cocktails priced at S$28++.

Refreshed Cantonese Classics at YÀN

Quality ingredients coupled with time-honoured culinary techniques, YÀN cooks up a feast of nostalgic flavours with their new dishes like the clean and robust Double-Boiled Oxtail Soup with Radish and Whiskey and the Poached Grouper Fish Fillet with Superior Prawn Stock and Crispy Rice.

Don't miss the Traditional YÀN Claypot Rice with Preserved Meat, Chinese and Liver Sausage — a hearty dish celebrating the essence of its fine ingredients.

Junior The Pocket Bar’s THE BUND Menu

Junior The Pocket Bar introduces Volume 11: The Bund, an evocative menu inspired by 1920s and 1930s Shanghai—a period of civil unrest yet economic and cultural flourish. This menu takes diners on a historical journey with a fusion of Eastern and Western influences evident in the architecture and social life of Shanghai.

The food menu avoids typical fare, instead offering dishes like Port Salad and Cow Noods, blending traditional Shanghainese flavours with modern twists. The cocktail list, featuring the Silk Route (S$26++) martini and Luo Song Tang (S$26++) complements this theme.

Spring At Buona Terra

Savour Spring in Italy at Buona Terra where Chef Denis recreates fond memories with the season's finest produce. Enjoy a burst of flavours with Just Tomato, as cold tomato gazpacho soup coats your palate.

The Squid Ink Tart features a squid ink "pie tee" topped with clear tomato gelatine and avocado mousse. Warm your stomach with Speck Broth with Sage Oil before diving into mains like lobster in lemon and 'Baugna Cauda' sauce, and the delectable Aged Irish Duck.

For the party people

Tropika presents Gabriele Poso (Live)

Tropika, a conscious music initiative in Singapore, is hosting a live performance by Gabriele Poso, the renowned Italian multi-instrumentalist known for his Afro-Latin rhythms and conga performances.

This event at El Chido, Pullman Singapore on April 27, will feature high-energy music and supporting acts such as May May, SWTLKR, Anand, and Submerge, with Tropika’s Ramesh. Tickets are priced from S$45.

GrooveTop presents Wantigga, Supported by YA5TH

GrooveTop introduces Wantigga, an Amsterdam-based soulful electronic music producer, for an electrifying evening at High House.

With a background in Gospel, Soul, and Jazz, Wantigga has embraced Electronic and Hip Hop, remixing R&B classics and collaborating with notable artists. This event promises great drinks, ambiance and music to dance the night away. Tickets are priced from S$30.

Other activities

European Film Festival (EUFF)

The European Film Festival (EUFF) is back with its most extensive lineup, alongside exciting new collaborations. Running for a month at The Projector (Cineleisure), the 33rd EUFF, presented by the EU Delegation to Singapore, celebrates European cinema’s creativity, inclusivity, and diversity.

Catch 24 films from 24 countries across various genres, bringing insights into Europe’s different perspectives, histories, languages and cultures. Get your tickets here.

Fukusa: Japanese Gift Covers from the Chris Hall Collection

Peranakan Museum presents its first special exhibition since its 2023 reopening—Fukusa: Japanese Gift Covers from the Chris Hall Collection. Opening on April 19, 2024, this exhibition showcases over 80 fukusa, kimonos, and related textiles, exploring the traditional Japanese practice of gifting using silk covers.

Originating in the Edo period, fukusa were used to adorn gifts for various occasions. This exhibition delves into the craft, cultural exchanges, and the artistry of gifting, inviting visitors to engage with the rich traditions of Japanese textile art and the broader contexts of gift customs across cultures. Find out more here.

