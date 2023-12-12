The best things to do in Singapore (December 2023)

December in Singapore heralds a tapestry of festive celebrations and exciting events. As the year draws to a close, the city comes alive with a myriad of activities - from the best gastronomic delights, to parties to remember, you're promised an enchanting array of experiences and a good time. Here's your guide to the finest and most captivating events happening in Singapore this December 2023.

This week

Indulge in Hawai'ian wood-fired delights

Known for its fusion of butchery expertise and contemporary wood-fired culinary artistry, Butcher's Block is a love letter to Chef Jordan Keao's Hawai'ian roots. The restaurant celebrates an extensive array of meats, seafood, vegetables, and fruits committed to the whole-animal and zero-waste principles. The newly introduced IMUA tasting menu showcases the restaurant's specialties guaranteeing seasonal ingredients, rich flavoured and aromatic dishes. Some highlights include Smoked Sashimi Poke, Mackerel with Starfruit curd and Hokkaido Yumepirika sushi rice and the succulent A5 Saga Beef. The culinary journey extends to a diverse wine selection with close to 300 bottles, a seat at the Chef's Table or a Sommelier's Table.

Butcher's Block is located at 328 North Bridge Rd #02-02, Raffles Arcade Singapore 188719. Open for dinner Wed-Sun, 6pm-9.45pm, and lunch Thurs-Fri 12pm-2.30p. Closed on Mon &Tues. The IMUA tasting menu is available for lunch ($168++ for five courses) and dinner ($218++ for six courses). Additional tailored wine pairings available for five glasses($118++ )and six glasses ($138++). Three-course set lunch and a la carte options also available.

A not-to-be-missed drag brunch affair

PlayGround, the innovative event organiser in Singapore, introduces an exciting new venture: a captivating drag brunch experience called "Drag Me to Brunch," presented in collaboration with Beast and Butterflies by M Social Singapore. This exceptional event unites four of Singapore's talented drag queens - @kenhermanns, @vivih0e, @mistress_kiramoon, and @iamsammizhen - promising an unparalleled brunch affair filled with electrifying performances, from lip-syncing to incredible high-energy acts. Attendees will indulge in Beast & Butterflies' specially crafted Christmas Brunch menu, featuring diverse stations such as salads, made-to-order eggs and waffles, live carving, cheeses, hot entrees, and Christmas desserts. Alongside the glamorous drag performances, guests can engage in fun games, interact with the drag stars, and groove to non-stop beats from PlayGround's DJ, MF.

Drag Me to Brunch - Christmas Edition runs on Dec 16, 2023, 11.30am-3.30pm at Beast and Butterflies by M Social Singapore, located at 90 Robertson Quay, Level 1, 238259. Tickets are priced at S$85++ (advance bookings), and S$95++ (walk-in) per pax, with free-flow coffee and tea. Add S$39.50++ for free-flow prosecco, wines, spirits, and cocktails. Guests staying at M Social and Studio M during that weekend will enjoy an exclusive price of S$60++ per pax inclusive of free-flow coffee and tea.

Bussy Temple presents: XENOFLESH

Bussy Temple presents XENOFLESH, an immersive blend of noise, experimental music, techno, and performance art exploring the concept of queer post-humanism, blurring boundaries between machine-nature and mutant-human. Held by the collective dedicated to creating safe spaces for queer individuals, look forward to an impressive lineup of DJs and performers from Los Angeles, Singapore, Vietnam, and beyond. Fitnesss and LUηG from LA present a synthesis of electronic rage and sorrow, while Jas Lin 林思穎 & Hearthealer create a bioluminescent performance experience. Chaulichi, a multi-disciplinary artist and self-made musician/DJ from Saigon, creates a multi-sensory experience through her sets. Local talents like ila / madamdata, Baben Shin, and howrøng contribute their unique sounds, delving into power dynamics, explorations of queer identity, and techno vibrations.

Bussy Temple presents: XENOFLESH runs on Dec 16, 2023, 10pm-late, at MDLR, TPI BUILDING, Level 2, 62 Cecil Street. Singapore 049710. Tickets are priced from S$37.76.

An afternoon of monotype magic

Let your creativity run wild at STPI Gallery's Arty Afternoon. Immerse yourself in the art of monotype printing which includes printmaking, utilising ink, tape, and string pulling to craft vibrant, layered designs. This hands-on exploration is open to art enthusiasts of all ages, allowing you to experience the magic of creating unique prints. At the end of the event, take home your personalised masterpieces and let the joy of printmaking inspire your imagination.

STPI Gallery's Arty Afternoon runs on Dec 17 at STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, located at 41 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238236.

Party the night away

Get ready to celebrate the grand finale of the year in style as EATMEPOPTART, the iconic music maestro, marks its 18th birthday with a bang! As EATMEPOPTART bids farewell to its teenage years, immerse yourself in two rooms brimming with the most audacious, celebrated, indulgent, and blissful tunes spanning their remarkable 18-year journey. Hosts like weelikeme and YA5TH curate an extravagant musical feast featuring the sweetest pop, rock, indie, alt-rock, electro, and throwbacks that have defined their dance floors since day one.

EATMEPOPTART 18 runs on Dec 16, 2023 at The Projector @ Cineleisure, located at 8 Grange Road, #05 & #06 Cineleisure, Singapore 239695. Tickets are priced from S$16.

Festive cocktails & an Ugly Sweater brunch

As the festive season arrives, Hendrick's Gin brings an array of celebratory experiences to spice up the holidays. Enjoy delightful yuletide cocktails at vibrant bars throughout December, including SKAI Restaurant, ANTI:DOTE, and Last Word, where every trio of cocktails purchased earns you a pair of complimentary festive socks from Talking Toes. On the menu are Hendrick's French 75, Cucumber Collins, Las Paloma Rosa and Hendrick's Cranberry Fizz. On Christmas Day, SKAI Restaurant hosts the indulgent Hendrick's Ugly Sweater Brunch ($228++ per pax) with free-flowing gin cocktails, live oysters, artisanal cheeses, and more. Did we mention that you'll be walking away with a limited-edition Hendrick's Ugly Sweater designed by artist Mok Zijie? Share your merriment on Instagram and tag @hendricksgin in your Ugly Sweater to win an additional pair of festive Hendrick's Gin socks.

Hendrick's Gin festive cocktails will be available at select bars including SKAI Restaurant, ANTI:DOTE, and Last Word, throughout December. Hendrick's Ugly Sweater Brunch runs on Dec 25, 2023 at SKAI Restaurant, located at 2 Stamford Road, Level 70, #70-02 Swissôtel The Stamford, 178882. For more information, please click here.

Coming up & catch up on:

Boozy drinks in a tipi tent & prizes to be won

The perfect end to the year for the whole family - Mandai Wildlife Group has introduced its Secret Wild-erland, a captivating day-to-night adventure at River Wonders and Night Safari running till March 17, 2024. Partnering with NAKED, INC., known for immersive digital art, this experience unveils the hidden world of underwater and nocturnal creatures. River Wonders takes you into the Amazon Flooded Forest, showcasing stunning projections of Amazonian wildlife and emphasising the significance of clean water in ecosystems. Night Safari's East Lodge offers interactive displays allowing guests to spot native wildlife and engage in fun activities, while the signature Tipi Tent transforms into a Mystical Bar, in partnership with Air New Zealand. Head down soon to revel in New Zealand-inspired projections, delightful drinks by Jekyll & Hyde, and a chance to win a family trip to New Zealand or other prizes until Dec 31, 2023.

Secret Wild-erland runs from now till March 17, 2024 at River Wonders and Night Safari. For more information and tickets, please visit the website.

Pet Pawty at One Holland Village mall

Far East Organisation has recently unveiled the all-new One Holland Village mall, and now the group is extending the celebratory fervour throughout the month. In commemoration of this significant launch, the Glow Up @ One Holland Village welcomes a series of themed events. The Christmas Market invites attendees to indulge in workshops like Pawtastic memories photo-taking by Hoshi Studios and Jolly Art Jaming by SF Galleries Art Studio and shop from an array of brands. Notably, the Pet Pawty on December 15th hosts pet-centric activities including photo-taking and art sessions, culminating in a Pet Dress-up and Talent Competition on Dec 17. Live performances by Vivienne & Figenr, Ralph & Ben, and movie screenings add to the festive ambiance. Food stalls by Baker X x The Good Cupcakes and Hydeout further enhance the vibrant atmosphere. This three-story open-air mall features 90 diverse tenants spanning F&B, boutique retail, medical services, wellness, fitness, and pet offerings, amongst others.

Glow Up @ One Holland Village runs from now till Dec 25, 2023, at One Holland Village mall, 7 Holland Village Way, Singapore 275748. For more information, please visit the website.

