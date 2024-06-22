The best things to do in Singapore this June 2024

Singapore is bustling with exciting activities and events this June, catering to every taste and interest. Whether you’re a foodie, a party enthusiast, or someone who loves immersive experiences, there’s something for you. Here’s a roundup of the best things to do in Singapore this month.

For the party people

Sivilian Affair x Friendly Waters

Sivilian Affairs returns to Friendly Waters with Sebastian De La Cruz of Mumsfilibaba (Thailand/Sweden) for the next dive on June 21, joined by Kavan Spruyt, Sivanesh, and Leland.

Founded by Sebastian and Max Adlercreutz, Mumsfilibaba brings the best of Europe and Asia with sets pulsating across House, Electro, Breaks, UKG, Neo-Italo, and Cosmic Disco.

Known for their vibrant performances, Mumsfilibaba leads the music programs at Tropic City and Beam Cube in Bangkok. Tickets are priced at S$27.31.

Thugshop x MODAL x Wild Pearl Invites: ENNIO

An unforgettable night awaits at Headquarters as Thugshop x MODAL x Wild Pearl presents ENNIO on the deck on June 22! Get ready for an exhilarating sonic experience with Berlin-based ENNIO, known for his genre-blending sets and his recent EP »Scacotteter«.

As a key figure in TILT and Kinky Sundays, ENNIO brings his unique sound from Berlin’s RSO and Watergate, and Hamburg’s PAL. Accompanying him are Sōl & Yaya with their techno grooves, alongside Kevin Sy, Sivanesh, and Senthil turning up the heat on the upstairs. Tickets are priced from S$35.

Figure8 Agency presents PFEL & GREEM

Pfel & Greem, the dynamic duo from the legendary DJ band C2C, will take over the decks at MDLR on June 22, 2024. Known for their award-winning turntablism and energetic performances, they will showcase a unique fusion of house, hip-hop, funk, trap, electronica, and disco.

This event marks Figure8 Agency’s final show, concluding 13 years of contributions to Singapore’s live music and media scene. The night opens with Singapore’s DJ KoFlow and a guest appearance by beatboxer Dharni, followed by Pfel & Greem’s captivating set and an eclectic set from veteran DJ RAAJ. Tickets are priced at S$69.22.

For the foodies

Perfect for Date Nights – QĪN Restaurant & Bar

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2cSbytybDx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

With its floor-to-ceiling windows, you’ll relish the glowing sunset as you dine over the bustling Telok Ayer at QĪN Restaurant & Bar.

Chef Maksym works his Asian flair in the four (S$148++) and six course (S$198++) dinner menu in dishes like the exquisite Tom Yum served with binchotan-grilled Danish Langoustine, and the milky ‘Xing Ren Dou Fu‘ with white asparagus mousse infused with almonds.

The aged-Quail, prepared two ways, features quail breast served in a Szechuan pepper sauce, and deboned quail legs glazed with kecap manis. For dessert, we enjoyed the Ice-kachang with rhubarb and mascarpone, with ice shaved right in front of you. Make sure to reach for the wine pairing program!

From Day to Night at Dal.komm Playground

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1oM0oksKFB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

We know Dal.Komm for its coffee and cafe offerings; and now the Korean brand has expanded its menu to bring a selection of Korean-inspired delights and cocktails to its new outlet, Dal.Komm Playground.

Dig into their Signature Seafood Kimchi Ramyun Soup (S$39.90++ good for 3-4 persons) and the Beef Bulgogi Sandwich with Chips (S$18.90++) but don’t miss the yummy hwachae-inspired Strawberry Makgeolli Bingsu (S$38++).

Best of all, enjoy the all-day happy hour, for soju and cocktails like Tiramisu Martini Espresso (S$12++ happy hour) in their limited-time opening promotion.

Godmama Goes to the East

Telling more stories through food, Chef Federic Goh brings modern Peranakan cuisine to the east, with Godmama’s second outlet at Parkway Parade.

Find traditional dishes like the Peranakan “Birthday Noodles” with the Crayfish Nonya Mee, infused with an aromatic and umami-rich pork, chicken, and prawns broth, and a modern take of assam in the Ikan Masak Nanas with grilled barramundi served in a tamarind and pineapple sauce.

We’d give their weekend brunch a go, because the chef gets creative with dishes like Buah Keluak Bolognese Pasta and the Eurasian Devil Curry with Baguette.

Fiamma A Homely Italian Experience at Fiamma

Embodying the warmth of Italian familial dinners, Fiamma at Capella Singapore, extends its welcome in an approachable four-course weekday dinner. At S$48++ per person (min 2pax to dine), start with a light and bright Artichoke and Asparagus salad before choosing between the Trofie al Pesto or Sedanini Cacio e Pepe pasta.

Dive into the thin-crust Margherita Pizza and round up with an indulgent Tiramisu. Online reservations only.

Activities

When a Prince Takes Flight

We know the beloved classic The Little Prince and now we’ll get to learn all about its author, Antoine de Saint Exupéry. In an immersive exhibition at Alliance Française de Singapour, dive into the three-part narrative of the life of the author.

From Adventurer and Writer to WWII Hero, follow his journey through penned letters, original drawings and exclusive artifacts, then, experience Saint-Exupéry’s legendary journey across the ocean to recover his lost plane!

Awesome Pawsome Party

Head over to the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) on June 22 for a pawsome summer party for you and your furry friends! Enjoy exclusive discounts on MOIC tickets, and food and beverages, such as Neapolitan Pizza, Saucy Wings, and ice cream delights like the Sprinkle Pool Sundae, while you shop from the best pet vendors in town.

Treat your furkids to refreshing pet-friendly pawpsicles, something they’ll appreciate after all that running at the dog run park.

The Conscious Festival

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8Bxgc8yMnN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The Conscious Festival returns to deepen the connection between humans and nature, this time, in partnership with i Light Singapore 2024. Join the movement through thought-provoking talks, healing workshops, and a green marketplace across three weekends.

The Conscious Concert, featuring the Natural Symphony and light and sound artist Joey Dean, will take you through the captivating soundscape of plants with live frequencies and bio-rhythms, promising an immersive and healing experience.

ALSO READ: World Martini Day 2024: Bartenders share their favourite martini spots in Singapore

This article was first published in City Nomads.