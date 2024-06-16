World Martini Day 2024: Bartenders share their favourite martini spots in Singapore

Crisp, cold, and served in a stylish v-shaped glass, Martini remains a staple in every good bar even with its mysterious past. Some say it was created in the 1860s as the Martinez, others say it was named after the town Martinez.

Whichever it is, this white spirit-forward cocktail has grown to be a symbol of sophistication and style — possibly with on-screen mentions in Sex and the City as a Flirtini or as the favourite drink of British secret agent, James Bond.

Whether dry, dirty, or "shaken, not stirred", we have the creativity of bartenders to thank for the myriad of martinis we get to enjoy today. Sure, you'll still have the classic gin and vermouth garnished with an olive or lemon twist at most bars, but don't hold back on variations like appletini, espresso martini, shochu martini, or reach for the lower abv version in 50/50.

Commemorating World Martini Day 2024 (on June 15), we speak with bartenders from our favourite bars, asking them what makes a good Martini and what is their favourite as they share their go-to Martini spots in Singapore.

Gibson Bar – Martin Villareal

When it comes to Martinis, the warm and witty Bar Operations Manager of Gibson Bar, Martin Villareal, loves a good Dry Martini. And the best place for him to get this cool order is Atlas Bar, with their dizzying array of gin selection. "It always hits the right notes," Martin shares.

A dry Martini is one with very little vermouth, using gin as its main ingredient. Which means it is a strong and boozy drink. And if you get an 'extra dry', you'll only taste a tiny splash of vermouth.

If you were a Martini: "I would be an Espresso Martini. During my free time, I love to visit cafes and enjoy a good cup of coffee. Bringing both of my passions together, that would sum up what a Martin-i will be."

An espresso Martini combines the richness of coffee with freshly brewed espresso, mixed with vodka and coffee liquor. Rich (in experience) and blazing hot (as he fires up the Sweet Potato Blazer), watch Martin in action at Gibson Bar.

Origin Bar – Aki Nakata

For Japanese bartender Aki Nakata at Origin Bar, a Martini may only require two ingredients, gin and vermouth, along with olives and lemon peel garnishing, but you'll need perfect control of the ice temperature. One way to do so is to keep the gin in the freezer.

Her favourite place to kick back with one is at the Ginza-style speakeasy D. Bespoke, for their Classic Japanese Martini, an elegant variation that incorporates Japanese ingredients. She shares a word of advice, "Martinis are pretty strong, so they can get you tipsy fast!" Listen to the pro, take it slow.

If you were a Martini: "I would be a dry spicy Martini."

A twist of the dry Martini, the dry spicy Martini boasts an extra kick with the addition of spicy elements like jalapeno or hot sauce.

Live Twice – David Kim

To make this two-ingredient cocktail, David Kim, Head Bartender at Live Twice, emphasises the importance of using a good spirit — gin or vodka — and vermouth; and of equal importance is its temperature and dilution. His go-to for Martini is Origin Bar for their 50/50 Martini, made with one part London dry gin and one part dry vermouth.

If you were a Martini: "I would be a Vesper. Not only is it the signature cocktail at Live Twice, it's the cocktail mentioned in my favourite film of the James Bond franchise!"

Shaken, not stirred, The Vesper, named after Bond's love interest in Casino Royale, is a strong and classic Martini that's three shots gin, one shot vodka and half a shot of dry French wine aperitif.

Last Word – Ooi Foo Giap

Instead of gin or vodka, his poison of choice for a Martini is the distilled Japanese spirit, Shochu. And the place to have it is at the vinyl music lounge, RPM by D.Bespoke. Even though it is the sister bar to D.Bespoke, RPM, sports a more relaxed vibe and focuses on cocktails made with Japanese Shochu.

If you were a Martini: "I would be a 50/50 Martini.

One part dry gin or vodka, one part dry vermouth, this classic 50/50 Martini is the go-to for a balanced and less spirit-forward option.

Las Palmas- Ron Aransay

While this timeless classic looks like a simple drink, Ron shares that "it's one of those cocktails that really takes time to master." And lucky for us Singapore has a number of bars that serve great Martinis. He recommends visiting Atlas Bar for their wide variety of gin and if you are looking for a timeless umami kick, Gibson Bar is your place.

If you were a Martini: "I would be a Dirty Martini." This tasty and punchy drink will keep you asking for more, especially when you are drinking with friends.

The Dirty Martini is a briny twist on the classic Martini. Olive brine is added for the savoury and salty flavours and served with a garnish of olives.

Manhattan Bar – Zana Möhlmann

Beautiful glassware elevates the Martini drinking experience, Zana heads to Japanese bar D. Bespoke for their exquisite glassware and frozen ingredients.

And if it's a classic she's looking for, it's off to Atlas Bar for their signature Martini. Her favourite Martini of all time is made with 60ml Tanqueray 10, 10ml extra dry vermouth, garnished with a lemon twist and olives.

If you were a Martini: "I would be a bit of everything — spirit, vermouth, olive, and a twist." YUM!

