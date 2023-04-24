The best things to do in Singapore this week: April 24 to 30

As we wrap up another month, this week brings a new plethora of things to do. Groove your way over to a daytime disco, a witty theatre play, engaging exhibitions and more. Ready to find out what’s worth a catch? Get scrollin’!

Daytime Disco at COL

PHOTO: COL

Love daytime parties? We’ve got you. Daytime Disco joins hands with East London-inspired restaurant COL to bring you a groove-worthy afternoon. In this day-time disco, take in the casually elegant interiors of COL and disco to the beats of international DJ Dicky Trisco. The party with great food, and drinks will also be supported through the beats of DOOMPH! Resident DJs, Grey Goose Vodka & The DJ Dispensary. Your Sunday just got a whole lot more exciting!

Daytime Disco X COL runs April 30, 2023, at COL,1 Keong Saik Rd., #01-05 The Working Capitol Building, Singapore 089109. Admission is free, but RSVP is required through this link or via email at hello@col.com.sg.

A witty take on modern love

PHOTO: Sing’theatre

Since the beginning of the universe, we’ve found ourselves in a battle with love and relationships – yet we seem to find ourselves coming right back. Sing’theatre presents the longest-running off-Broadway musical that encapsulate the perils and pitfalls of modern love in I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.

From first date to marriage, divorce and finding love in the twilight years of life, director TJ Taylor navigates through love and brings his audience for a hilarious ride.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change runs till April 30, 2023, at Alliance Française Theatre, 1 Sarkies Rd, Singapore 258130. Tickets are priced from $50.

Nostalgic arcade games & instagrammable moments

PHOTO: Magnum Classic Remix Arcade

Celebrating its new limited-edition remix range, Magnum has launched an immersive live arcade experience in collaboration with local speakeasy bar, Mama Diam. The space is decked out in Magnum Remix colours, art pieces by local illustrator Kai Lee and special guests, and neon lights. Customers can also engage in a variety of games like Wall Cracker, Maze Runner, Hammer Machine, along with other nostalgic games to relive their arcade days.

After you work up a sweat, make your way to Mama Diam for some good old nibbles and tipples. For a sweet treat after, Magnum ice creams are available for guests to enjoy.

Classics Remixed with Magnum x Mama Diam runs till April 30, 2023, at Mama Diam, 38 Prinsep Street #01-01, Singapore 188665. Participate and play on The Magnum Classic Remix Arcade’s website to redeem prizes like Nintendo Switch Lite, AirPods, Film Cameras and more.

Ponder About Your Lost Love at This EX-hibition

PHOTO: Main Street Commissary

Break-ups are hard, and making things worse sometimes certain words just go by unsaid forever. Explore the complex emotions of heartbreak and rediscovery in “The Ex-hibition”, a collaborative showcase by Sincerely, Singles and Our Grandfather Story at minimalist café and curatorial art space, Main Street Commissary. Through various interactive installations, including a letter board and conversational prompts, as you sip on your coffee, take a minute to reflect on your experiences with love and loss. You can also submit your own submissions to the ongoing Texts from Exes series.

The “Ex-hibtition” runs till April 30 at Main Street Commissary, 81 Rowell Road from 9am to 5pm daily.

Thai Electronic Sounds in Singapore

PHOTO: Naga House

Missing Bangkok’s beaming beats? Entertainment space Naga House is brings you Naga (Sounds) 𝟹.𝟶 at Tuff Club this April. In a one-night only showdown, Bangkok based collaborative duo, Chucheewa and Takky or better known as Acid Sister spins the night into a feel good one with underground electronic music. Supporting acts coming in hot on the controls are locally loved YETPET, Leland, Jenn Chunes, and Kin.

Naga (Sounds) 𝟹.𝟶 X Acid Sister runs on April 29, 2023 at Tuff Club, 138 Robinson Rd, #19-01, Singapore 068906. Tickets are priced at $25.

ALSO READ: Bumper cars, VR games: Singapore's largest Timezone arcade opens at Orchard Xchange

This article was first published in City Nomads.