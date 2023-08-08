The best things to do in Singapore this week: Aug 7 to 13

Happy Birthday Singapore! There's nothing quite like celebrating our nation's 58th birthday with our favourite national hobby - eating and going out! Take time to immerse in the stories of our past and reimagine our future while enjoying spectacular light projections heading to the beach and more. Here are the best things to do this week in Singapore.

National Day feasting at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Celebrate National Day in style with the slew of feasting options at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel.

From the Local Delights Afternoon Tea at Lobby Lounge (from $48++ per pax) to the lavish Seafood Galore at Crossroads Buffet featuring National Day exclusives like Salted Egg Prawns, Coffee Glazed Pork Ribs, and more.

Don't miss the create-your-own Fisherman's Pot Station, where you can customise your seafood boil with Asian fusion sauces and sides.

Indulge in Sri Lankan Crabs ($15++ per 100gm) at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant with classic flavours like the Chilli Crab with Fried Mantou and the delectable Salted Egg with Chicken Floss Crab.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is located at 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865, p. +65 6735 5800. The Local Delights Afternoon Tea at Lobby Lounge runs from Aug 1 to Sept 30. Seafood Galore at Crossroads Buffet and The Return of the Sri Lankan Crabs at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant runs from Aug 1 to 31. For bookings, click here.

The untold stories of Waterloo Street

Stretching from Rochor to Bras Basah Road, Waterloo Street is one of Singapore's oldest streets, steeped in history, religion, culture and arts.

As part of the upcoming Singapore Night Festival 2023, the #WaterlooStKakis, a group of five organisations, join hands to showcase the unique narratives of this street.

Through the photos series and installations, reimagine the past and future, as well as immerse in the sounds and stories of the street with audio guides and the two-night outdoor music performance inspired by its communities. Take an after-hours tour through The Theatre Practice and dance through the street's journey.

Waterloo Street Stories run from Aug 10 to 27 at Objectifs, 155 Middle Road, Singapore 188977 and The Theatre Practice, 54 Waterloo Street, Singapore 188953. Please refer to the website for details.

A summer time tea-pairing revelry

Treat yourself to the essence of Cantonese cuisine with Golden Peony's Summer Tea-Pairing menu.

Beat the heat with White Peony tea's cooling and detoxification effects while nourishing your body with the Double-boiled Peony Flower Bird Nest's Soup Fresh Crab Meat, Conpoy and Wolfberry in Winter Melon.

Enhance the flavours of dishes like the Braised 'Dong Po' Pork Belly and Baked Iberico Spare Rib infused with Red Kojic Sauce with an earthy Mandarin Pu-Erh tea. Savour Chef Ku's Signature Claypot Rice (from $42++), topped with premium air-dried and preserved cured meats, lending a balanced sweet and savoury flavour to the crusty yet moist rice.

Golden Peony is located at Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Boulevard, Level 3, Singapore 038982, p.+65 6432 7482. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-2.30pm, 6.30pm -10.30pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-1pm, 6.30pm-10.30pm. The Summer Tea Pairing Menu is available as a five-course lunch menu at $68++ per person or as a six-course premium experience at $108++ per person for lunch and dinner.

Our landmarks come to life

Besides the fireworks, there's another impeccable display not to be missed where our landmarks come to life!

Watch the six arts and cultural landmarks across the Bras Basah.Bugis (BBB) precinct light up in red and white in honour of our nation's 58th birthday.

Celebrate our shared dreams and aspirations with the vibrant display at the Children's Museum Singapore, Fort Canning Centre, Maghain Aboth Synagogue, National Museum of Singapore, St Joseph's Church, and The Peranakan Museum.

Together with the light-up, comes a short film commemorating Mr Lee Kuan Yew's 100th birth anniversary on the facade of the National Museum of Singapore.

National Day Light Up runs across six museums in the Bras Basah.Bugis (BBB) precinct from 7.30pm-12am.

An Argentinian pop-up at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

Prepare for a truly exceptional culinary experience through South America with the Argentinian pop-up at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore.

Hosting Floreria Atlantico (#18 on World's 50 Best Bars) and Brasero Atlantico in the three-month-long kitchen and bar takeover, have a taste of Argentina's rich gastronomic heritage in the six-course Chef's Table dinner experience ($168++ per person) at One-Ninety Restaurant.

Pair your meal with a wine flight ($88++ per person) or cocktail flight ($68++ per person). Complete your Argentinian adventure at One-Ninety Bar and savour cocktail creations by one of the top bartenders in the world, Renato 'Tato' Giovannoni.

One-Ninety Restaurant and One-Ninety Bar is located at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646, p.+65 831 7653 . Brasero and Florería Atlantico pop-up runs from now until Oct 31. The Argentinian pop-up is available daily at One-Ninety Bar from 5.30pm-12am and at One-Ninety Restaurant from 6pm-10.30pm.

A new way to enjoy the beach

Beyond the sun, sand, and sea, the brand-new Palawan@Sentosa gives you more ways to enjoy the beach.

From new beachfront dining options to a dedicated green space for your furry friends, the new lifestyle and entertainment district includes spanking new beach clubs and a host of leisure activities.

Immerse in the thrill of racing at HyperDrive, an electric go-kart circuit with a three-level racetrack, or swing away at UltraGolf, the 18-hole mini golf course.

Lounge in cabanas with private plunge pools at +Twelve, and families can head for Splash Tribe, the family-orientated beach club that boasts a sandcastle-themed wet-play zone and an infinity pool.

The Palawan@Sentosa is located at Palawan Beach, Sentosa.

The cure-all antidote

Drawing inspiration from our timeless pursuit for cure-all remedies, ANTI:DOTE presents its new Cure-All menu, bringing us remedies through culture and time.

Head Mixologist Kingston Chin creatively blends an Ancient Love Potion ($25++) with date-infused baijiu and rosella kombucha, served in a mini Chinese clay pot.

Pandan, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, is added to Pandan Everywhere ($25++) with a Milk tea-washed Remy Martin VSOP cognac and pandan coconut fat-washed Bacardi.

Complementing the drinks are delectable new tapas like The Hokkaido Scallop Dumpling ($24++) and the Joselito Paleta Ham ($26++) with Spanish crystal bread.

ANTI:DOTE is located at 80 Bras Basah Rd, Level 1 Fairmont, Singapore 189560, p.+65 6431 6156. Open daily 12pm-2.30pm, 3pm-5pm, 5.30pm-12am.

ALSO READ: Just opened August: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

This article was first published in City Nomads.