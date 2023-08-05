Just opened August: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

August starts with exciting culinary adventures from Singapore and around the world. Relish in fiery openings, innovative concepts with creepy crawlies, multi-faceted dining experiences, and exciting new brands from America and Hong Kong. Spice up your gastronomic journey with our round up of new restaurants, cafes, and bars for August.

Restaurants

Kou Teppan

Not just any Omakase, Kou Teppan brings one-of-a-kind Teppanyaki Omakase to Great World City.

The luxurious omakase runs from an affordable $58++ for a six-course lunch to $88 for an eight-course dinner. Its dual-teppan concept, one central and one personal griddle, also lets you watch the fiery action without leaving smelling smoky.

Outstanding courses include the Seasonal Fish Cartoccio, fish and clams cooked in foil over teppan, and the perfectly-cooked Japanese A5 Wagyu with garlic chip and house-made wasabi sauce. Sake pairing is available at $48/ person, or you can go for the tasting flight of three sakes at only $15.

Kou Teppan is located at 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #B1-134, Great World City, Singapore 237994, p.+65 6235 1634. Open daily 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-10pm.

Honbo

The best burger joint in Hong Kong comes to Singapore! Honbo has claimed many awards with handcrafted American-style burgers without the nasties.

Using only Double Gold beef from Wisconsin, USA, expect deeper flavours in burgers like the classic Cheeseburger ($18). Try the signature Honbo (from $18-S$28), which lets you choose from two to four crispy beef in your burger.

The menu includes handmade sides, sauces, and old-school classic drinks like Mike's Lemonade ($7). Add a shot of Gin or Whiskey (add $7) to turn up your drink.

Honbo is located at 30 Victoria Street, #01-09 CHIJMES, Singapore 187996. Open daily 12pm-10pm.

Sanchos Mexican Bar and Grill

Sanchos Mexican Bar and Grill brings classic Mexican street food to the Singapore River. Savour the vibrant Mexican gastronomy with satisfying snacks and mains.

Start with the appetising Nachos (from $24++), together with your choice of meat. And relish in the gluten-free Tacos (from $14++) topped with lettuce, cheese, and some zesty salsa roja dips.

Don't miss the sizzling Fajitas, served with your choice of meat on a hot plate (from $26++). You'll never go wrong with the classic Margarita De La Casa ($20++ glass, $80++ pitcher) mixed with tequila, triple sec, and lime juice.

Sanchos Mexican Bar and Grill is located at CQ @ Clarke Quay, 3D River Valley Rd, #01-07 Block D, Singapore 179023. Open Sun-Thu 12pm-1pm, Fri- Sat 12pm-1am.

Tenshima

Helmed by Chef Takahiro Shima, Tenshima marries his extensive expertise in both kaiseki and tempura by meticulously crafting delicate tempura dishes in the omakase.

Set in an intimate space for ten guests, the chef highlights the distinct flavours of each ingredient by customising the batter and oil temperature. And to enhance flavours, the chef prepares them through various techniques like dry-ageing and steaming.

Indulge in seven kinds of tempura and one premium tempura, together with an appetiser, palate cleanser, tendon or tencha, and dessert, in the Lunch Omakase ($180++/ person). Dinner ($400++/ person) includes a seasonal dish and three premium tempura.

Tenshima is located at Raffles Boulevard, Millenia Walk #01-09,Singapore 039596, p.+65 6226 6666. Open Tue-Wed, Fri-Sun 12.30pm-3pm, 6.30pm-10pm.

Tempt Gastrobar

The semi-fine dining gastrobar, Tempt, combines premium ingredients with inventive cooking techniques that stimulate all your senses.

Their tantalising "Gluttonous" menu includes The Japanese Soy Milk Panna Cotta ($24++), crafted from crustaceans and monkfish liver, topped with smoked ikura or turn it up with sea urchin (add $16++).

Try the Puffed Beef Tendons ($28++) with thinly sliced beef tendons meticulously prepared for two days and deep fried, then finished with Jamon iberico and Kaluga caviar. Accompany your meal with their selection of natural wines and cocktails.

Tempt Gastrobar is located at 31 Purvis Street, Singapore 188608, p.+65 8299 7382. Open Tue-Sat 5.30pm-12am, Fri 12pm-3pm.

Gourmet Park at Resorts World Sentosa

Resorts World Sentosa and Food Truck Nation join hands to bring the gastronomic treat to Gourmet Park.

Set within containers and food trucks sprawled around the area, this lively dining destination features renowned Michelin-starred chefs and promising local talents cooking a wide range of cuisines.

Savour Southeast Asian flavours grilled to perfection at Blue Smoke or feast on Michelin-starred Chef Rishi Naleendra's elevated take on Sri Lanka's famous street food at Kotuwa.

Freshen with Coolhaus with their animal-free, lactose-free, vegan-friendly ice cream and snack on handmade artisanal Bombolinis at Spank my dough!

Gourmet Park is located at 8 Sentosa Gateway, Resorts World Sentosa, The Bull Ring, Level 1, Singapore 098269. Open Mon-Fri 11am-8pm, Sat-Sun 11am-9pm.

Cafes

Van Leeuwen

Brooklyn ice cream brand, Van Leeuwen, opens its first scoop shop in Singapore.

From a humble ice cream truck to over 50 shops across America, the widely loved brand is known for its authentic French ice cream made with double portions of egg yolk.

Making this universal joy accessible to all, they even have vegan options made from whole-natural ingredients.

Their first overseas scoop shop at Orchard Central will see a delightful menu of classic and vegan flavours like Sicilian Pistachio and Earl Grey Tea, alongside all-American favourites such as Honeycomb, Marionberry Cheesecake, and Praline Butter Cake.

Van Leeuwen is set to open in early August 2023. Keep tabs on their socials for opening promotions which include limited-edition merchandise.

Van Leeuwen is located at 181 Orchard Road, Orchard Central, #01-19/20, Singapore 238896.

Ralph Lauren Cafe

Ralph Coffee, the cafe by Ralph Lauren, has set foot at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, serving classic American snacks and items exclusive to Singapore.

Although the cosy white and green cafe has limited seats, the big, bold flavours in their house blend of beans, Ralph's Roasts, will delight coffee lovers.

Indulge in sweet treats like cookies, brownies, cakes, and especially the Singapore-exclusive soft serve, Ralph's Coffee Soft Serve ($9), or give the rich and moist Ralph's Chocolate Cake ($14) a try. Other outlet-exclusive items include the refreshing Pineapple Shaken Tea ($8).

Ralph Lauren Cafe is located at 2 Bayfront Ave, #01-72 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972. Open daily 10am-10pm.

Bars

Jungle Ballroom

Walk through the lush secret tunnel (or the curtained entrance) to reach the hidden Jungle Ballroom within Mondrian Duxton.

Open till 2am; the bar is a hidden sanctuary that welcomes animals (party and nocturnal) on a jungle journey with its modern Asian mixology.

Start high with Views from the Treetops, which combines Brass Lion Singapore dry gin and Mancino Bianco vermouth. Then, dive into the Rose Hued Waterfall, crafted with a blend of Bianco vermouth, Yellow Chartreuse and lemon.

Meet the Queen of the Jungle, shaken with rye whiskey, barolo chinato, walnut, and New Orleans bitters.

Jungle Ballroom is located at 16A Duxton Hill, Mondrian Singapore Duxton, #03-03, Singapore 089970, p.+65 6019 6005. Open Wed-Sun 5pm-2am. Closed Mon and Tue

Fura

Taking an innovative approach to sustainability, Fura cleverly incorporates ingredients with minimal carbon footprint in their Journal of Future Food menu.

Think insect proteins, cell-cultured milk, coffee made from burdock root, and familiar favourites like jellyfish, corn, and banana.

Together with their house-made ferments, ugly fruits, and fresh greens from their eco-garden, find these ingredients in items like "so you bought sad corn", a cocktail shaken with Monkey Shoulder, sad corn and ugly capsicum and pumpkin layers, a skewer of sugared pumpkin, pickled beet and locust garum.

Fura is set to open in early August 2023. Keep tabs on their socials for opening details.

Fura is located at 74A Amoy Street, Singapore 069893, p.+65 8406 8899. Open Tue-Sat 5pm-2am.

White Shades

As the glowing words on its minimalistic shopfront state - desserts, cocktails, events, and rooftop - White Shades is a multi-concept space in a shophouse on Boon Tat Street.

Brainchild of F&B veteran Bai Jiawei, co-owner of Stay Gold Flamingo, White Shades houses a different concept for each floor.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with exquisite plated desserts and gelato at the dessert bar on the ground floor, or imbibe classic cocktails with an elegant twist on the second floor. An event space occupies the third floor, while the fourth boasts a rooftop bar.

White Shades is located at 25 Boon Tat Street, Singapore 069622, p.+65 8575 8578. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-12am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.