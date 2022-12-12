Best things to do in Singapore this week: Dec 12 to 18

Though Singapore might be known as a haven for foodies, we also have many unique experiences and things to do. From unique bar concepts to otherworldly experiences, here’s a roundup of some of the best things to do this week, that is not about Christmas.

Enchanting aquatic experience at Fish Pool

PHOTO: Fish Pool

Nothing beats chilling out with a view, especially if it means gazing at the graceful frolick of a mermaid in a pool. Offering an enthralling dining experience, Fish Pool at NCO Club reopens as a raw bar with nightly performances by Singapore’s first mermaid.

As you relish in the captivating performance, enjoy small plates of fresh premium seafood like Otoro & Chutoro with egg mimosa and Hamachi served with melon. Pair your bites with ocean infused Umiki Whisky in Ocean Inspiration or the cinnamon infused Ron Zacapa 23 in R&T Heights.

Fish Pool is located in NCO Club 32 Beach Rd, Singapore 189764. Open Fri & Sat 6pm-10.30pm from 16 Dec, first seating 6pm-8pm and second seating 8.30pm-10.30pm. Mermaid performances are 6.30pm and 9pm. S$98++ per person including a quartet of raw bar tapas, glass of prosecco and seats to mermaid performances. Reserve here.

Habouji is back with The Other Fruit

PHOTO: Habouji

After a two and half year hiatus, the Men of the Hummus is back as The Other Fruit, on the weekend of Wonderfruit in Thailand. Doing what they love most, Habouji celebrates the inverse by taking over the rooftop bar just a short distance away from a Buddhist temple. Get ready to revitalise your tired souls with over eight hours of music and party!

Habouji – The Other Fruit runs Dec 17 2022, from 3.30pm, at The Otherside, 7 Erskine Road, Singapore 069320. Tickets are priced at S$26.42, get them here.

Groove to the Rio Sidik Quartet at Cool Cats

PHOTO: Cool Cats

For a weekend wind down, head over to sophisticated music lounge, Cool Cats Enjoy sophisticated tipples and groovy tunes by a rotating line-up of local and international performers offering an euphonic array of jazz, blues, funk, and R&B music. This week, the Rio Sidik Quartet takes the stage with their lead trumpeter and Jazz musician, Rio Sidik. Combining his virtuoso trumpet with a soulful singing style, Rio Sidik never fails to make a hit with his audience.

Cool Cats is located in NCO Club 32 Beach Rd, Singapore 189764. Open Wed-Sat 7.30pm-12am. Live music from 8pm on weekdays and 9pm on weekends. Show charges of $25++ per person for regular seats and $45++ per person for VIP seats. No show charges for “The Jazz Sessions”. Reserve here.

Snapping Up at Somerset Film Snaps

PHOTO: Somerset Film Snaps

Instead of snapping up photos on your smartphone with auto filters, take a step back to savour the beauty of imperfection in every analogue moment. Organised by OKB.sg and Hands On Film, Somerset Film Snaps presents an analogue experience of the neighbourhood. Join workshops to speak with local photographers like Charles Yee, Samantha of BlackFlyBird, and Coby Travis of The Film Initiative. Sign up for the guided photo walk session and end your experience in the Camera & Film market.

Somerset Film Snaps runs 16-18 Dec 2022, 12- 8pm at *Scape, 2 Orchard Link, #02-15 and the Atrium, Singapore 237978. Entrance is free, first 50 to register for the day receive a gift. Register here.

Bike about the City

With the city dressed up for Christmas, it’s the best time to take a City in the Garden bike tour around the Marina Bay area. Starting at St. Andrew’s Road, you will cycle through The Esplanade and Marina Barrage, with a food stop at Beach Road. Take in the sights of Christmas as your private guide takes you on a four-hour journey through the history and stories of Singapore. Bikes are provided as part of the tour, so come dressed and ready to burn some calories as you pedal away.

City in the Garden bike tour is priced at S$135 per person, inclusive of bikes and helmets, minimum two to go. Special rates available for groups of more than six people. Book here or via email to sgbikeabout@gmail.com.

This article was first published in City Nomads.