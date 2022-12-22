Best things to do in Singapore this week: Dec 19 to 25

Having wrapped up the World Cup with a bang, now we're looking to the next big thing. The mistletoe is hung, we hear those sleigh bells ringing, Christmas is finally here.

It's the most wonderful time of the year at GBTB

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Strap in for your sleigh ride, the most beloved Christmas event of the year is back.

This year, the Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay gets all the more better with light displays, a mistletoe alley, carnival games, and tons of food and beverage outlets.

Organised by Blue Sky Events expect to walk into fields of candy canes, festive huts, twinkling lights, photo sessions with Santa, and our favourite faux snow in the tropics.

For a relaxing end to the night, be mesmerised by festive performances by the Garden Rhapsody light and sound show

Christmas Wonderland by Gardens by the Bay runs till Jan 1, 2023 at 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953. Tickets start from $8.

Did someone say cozy Christmas jazz performances?

PHOTO: Cool Cats

Inject some sophistication in your life after work or pre-weekend holiday get togethers at Cool Cats.

The swanky live music lounge gets its jingle bell rock on with performances by one of Indonesia's top jazz singers Nancy Ponto.

From Dec 22 to 24, grab a drink and get festive to Classic Jazz, a few yule-tide favourites and lots of Christmas cheer! Or get a head start with pianist Sharik Hasan on Dec 21, presenting an eclectic blend of cultures and acoustic-electric soundscapes.

Cool Cats is located in NCO Club 32 Beach Road, Singapore 189764. Open Wed-Sat 7.30pm-12am. Live music from 8pm on weekdays and 9pm on weekends.

Show charges of $25++ per person for regular seats and $45++ per person for VIP seats.

Spread some Christmas cheer in the city

PHOTO: Suntec City

What would be better than neon lights, Christmas carols and everything icy and blue in our bustling metropolis?

The Show Master – a new blockbuster entertainment arm by Uncle Ringo – is here for Christmas in the City at Suntec City.

Located at the outdoor area between Tower 1 and 5 on Level 1 of Suntec City, begin your festive adventure riding nostalgic rides like Meteorite, Dog Ship and the Grand Carousel.

View renowned projects such as Prime Planet, Imaginary Ones, Memotics and Y2123 by Layer C, and groove to captivating performances by Jeff Ng, Jason Yu, Sheng Li and the Staircase Duo.

Christmas in the City runs till Dec 25 at various spots around Suntec City. For more information, please visit the website.

Support young artists at *Scape

PHOTO: *Scape

In an effort to inspire, showcase, and celebrate youth in their artistic pursuits, *Scape presents Comma.

An interdisciplinary creative arts festival that brings together artists from different disciplines including music, dance, and visual arts, expect a spotlight on the diversity of talents in Singapore through masterpieces and collaborative works.

Be delighted by activities ranging from dance showcases, music workshops, visual arts exhibitions, including the return of ever-popular events like Music Day Out! and my_space, a contemporary residency dance showcase.

Comma runs till Jan 15, 2023 at *Scape, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978. For more information, please visit website.

Santa baby, let loose tonight!

PHOTO: Deck the Halls

Deck the halls with boughs of holly, Santa Claus is finally coming to town!

Our favourite events space Ikigai Izakaya along with the folks at Blast SG are getting your festive weekend to a banging start.

On Dec 23, pop and lock on the dancefloor as Special K and DJ Rory spin the night into a jolly good time.

For your modern "carolling" let footloose with 2000s pop, hip-hop and some of your fav Christmas hits. Jingle the night away, and don't forget to come wrapped in red!

Deck the Halls runs on Dec 23, from 10.30pm at Ikigai Izakaya, 20 Upper Circular Road, #B1, #01/06 The Riverwalk, Singapore 058416. Tickets start from $35 online, includes a free drink – buy here.

