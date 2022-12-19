Free things to do during Christmas and New Year in Singapore

The holiday season is around the corner! While gift exchanges and lavish parties may seem like the norm, celebrating the holidays does not always have to be a costly affair.

Check out these 20 free activities you can do with your loved ones to soak in the festive season!

1. Go to Gardens by the Bay

Catch Garden Rhapsody, a light and sound show with spectacular views of the Supertrees. This Christmas, bask in the festivities as the Supertree lights dance to covers of Christmas jingles sung by local artists.

If you already have tickets to Christmas Wonderland, you can enjoy the show at Supertree Grove. Else, head on to the various vantage points at World of Plants to catch Garden Rhapsody for free! Show timings are at 7.45pm, 8.45pm and 9.35pm.

2. Walk along Orchard Road to catch the lights

PHOTO: The Straits Times

This yearly tradition never gets old.

What better way to kickstart the festive season than to be enthralled by 3.1km of Christmas lights along bustling Orchard Road?

The dazzling red, white and teal arch, impressive Christmas trees with reindeers and baubles, and over 100 trees lit up in white definitely makes for stunning views (and photos), complete with Christmas carols from 10am to 6.59pm daily.

While you are there, don't miss the spectacular 3D projections happening daily from 7 to 10pm, on the facade of Mandarin Gallery, facing Ngee Ann City and the Somerset area. But that's not all. Scan the QR codes to activate the augmented reality features, which includes snowflakes and fireworks!

3. Shop, dine and play at the Great Christmas Village

PHOTO: Orchard Road Business Association

The Great Christmas Village is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus!

With a carnival section by Uncle Ringo, retail booths selling quirky products and vintage items that make for perfect gifts, and a wide variety of food and snacks, there is something for everyone.

You will also be able to catch live acts by popular performers and artists like 53A between 7.30pm to 9pm on selected dates.

Bring your family and friends, young and old, for a lively Christmas party at the Great Christmas Village.

4. Catch a free live performance at the Esplanade

Music lovers, rejoice. The Esplanade will be hosting performances by artists from all walks of life, and the best part is – it's free!

Ring in the festive season with various renditions of the catchy Christmas carols with your loved ones. But if Christmas carols are not your cup of tea, there are plenty of other performances you can catch.

Be it grooving to jazzy tunes or bopping to the hypnotic rhythm of drum beats, Esplanade is the place to be.

5. Join a free workout programme at your nearest CC

PHOTO: Unsplash

It's the time of the year when your long-forgotten new year's resolution to exercise more and get fit creeps up on you again… Well, better late than never!

With the Health Promotion Board (HPB)'s Healthy 365 app, free guided exercises classes are just a click away.

These active events hosted by Health Promotion Board are suitable for both the young and old, with exercises ranging from high-intensity dances like salsa and Zumba, to low impact aerobics and qigong.

There are also a variety of activities that are specifically adapted for seniors, such as resistance band exercises, and senior-friendly Zumba and K-pop dances.

Besides being physically active, there's also the added benefit of expanding your social circle and staying mentally engaged! But if you prefer to workout at home, there are also virtual events held over Zoom.

Feeling competitive? Join a challenge through the app to earn rewards!

6. Volunteer for a good cause

PHOTO: Unsplash

Christmas is the season of giving. As we feast and celebrate, let's not forget that this time of the year can be trying for others.

There are many ways you can capitalise on your skills and strengths to give back to the community.

This includes volunteering with organisations like Food Bank, Touch Community Services' Meals-on-Wheels and Willing Hearts to prepare and deliver meals to warm the tummies and hearts of others, running for charity at Santa Race for Wishes, shopping at social enterprises like The Art Faculty Christmas Shop by the Autism Resource Centre, and donating your lightly-used books, non-perishables and/or money to support various communities and causes.

7. Visit the museum

Did you know that many of our local museums are free to visit for Singaporeans?

Gear up for a weekend of family-friendly fun at the National Museum of Singapore. Besides permanent galleries, the National Museum will be hosting a shrink art Christmas ornaments workshop for kids and a roving choir performance for all on Dec 17, completely free of charge.

Committed to supporting the wellbeing of seniors, including persons living with dementia, the museum also organises senior-friendly on-site and Zoom tours.

8. Changi Festive Village 2022

Fans of Avatar listen up – this larger-than-life installation of the home of the Na'vi is not to be missed.

Explore their home and snap pictures with replicas of the residents in the day, and watch the bioluminescent waters of Pandora come to life with projections, live performances, and lighting shows at 7.30pm and 8.30pm from Mondays to Wednesdays, and an additional showtime at 9.30pm from Thursdays to Sundays.

Dinosaur-lovers can head out to the Changi Airport Connector to see the mystical dinosaurs light-up, inspired by the colours of Avatar 2. There will also be food trucks located at the start of the Park Connector at Terminal 2 so you can fuel up before the walk.

The Shiseido Forest Valley will be featuring a towering Christmas tree alongside many underwater-themed installations, so get your cameras ready to snap some spectacular photos. There will also be half-hourly snowfall intervals from 7.35pm to 10.35pm daily.

9. Cycle along Singapore's coast

PHOTO: Unsplash

Work off the calories from your Christmas feast while exploring the best cycling routes in Singapore – from mountain bike trails for cycling enthusiasts to well laid out paths for those looking for a leisurely ride.

10. Go for a hike

Why stay home by an artificial lit-up conifer when you can bask in nature's wonders alongside thousands of towering trees! Trek along one of Singapore's many hiking trails and spend quality time with your loved ones discovering the native flora and fauna and watching wildlife.

11. Visit Christmas markets in Singapore

Christmas markets are not only in Europe, we have plenty of them in Singapore too!

Fulfil your little ones' wishes to meet Santa at Cluny Court, check out handicrafts made with love at Etsy Crativist Whimsical Christmas, watch football or catch live performances and light projections at Chijmes and Capitol Singapore, discover independent brands from all around Asia at Public Garden Christmas 2022, attend family-friendly workshops at Chinatown Christmas Festive Market, and support local bakers and makers at Crane's Festive Market.

12. Space Odyssey Christmas @ Downtown East

Step into a cosmic experience this Christmas at Space Odyssey Christmas @ Downtown East. Conveniently located in the heartlands, this exhibition features virtual reality, augmented reality and interactive light projections that are sure to wow you.

You will find the three exhibitions around Downtown East at the Event Square (level two), Open Plaza 2 (outside D'Marquee), and next to Sun Paradise (level 1).

13. Interactive installations at Raffles Place

Prominently located in the city centre, you may have seen the larger-than-life installations of a Christmas tree, a giant snowflake, bells, gift boxes, a wreath and many other ornaments at Raffles Place.

But did you know that you can control the colours of the lights and even make them dance to a tune of your choice? Try it out by scanning the QR code the next time you pass by it.

14. Picnic

PHOTO: Unsplash

Lay down your picnic mats away from the hustle and bustle of the city as you wind down towards the end of the year.

Now that the weather is cooler, it's the perfect time to head outdoors. Hang out with friends and family and dine outdoors with a view of nature.

If you are too lazy to prepare your own food, there are picnic baskets that you can purchase as well. Remember to slap on plenty of sunscreen and bring along an insect repellent!

15. DIY Christmas decorations

PHOTO: Pexels

Instead of buying your Christmas ornaments, why not turn it into a fun activity for the family instead?

Get creative and look for items around the house that can be turned into an ornament or part of a wreath. If you're feeling uninspired, you can always turn to Google for DIY upcycled Christmas decoration ideas.

16. Go fishing

PHOTO: Unsplash

Fishing is a great way to get some fresh air, socialise, meet new friends and bond with old pals.

Being near water helps us connect with nature and has been proven to improve our mental health as well. As a bonus, you can also have a Christmas feast with your fresh catch!

17. Beach cleanup

PHOTO: Unsplash

Singapore is known for sunny beaches and clean streets.

However, if you have visited some of the local beaches, you will notice that they are not as pristine as we think. Keeping our beaches clean goes beyond our enjoyment, but is key to protecting the local wildlife and marine ecosystem.

Grab your kakis and organise a festive-themed beach clean-up to have some fun while giving back to the environment. Learn how you can do so here.

18. Sembawang Hot Spring Park

With the weather getting chilly as we approach the "winter season" in Singapore, stay warm by soaking your feet at the only publicly-accessible natural hot spring in Singapore.

Freshly renovated in 2020, the park features cascading pools, a water collection point, and enhanced accessibility for wheelchair users.

19. Hay Dairies

Bring your little ones to the only goat farm in Singapore that produces milk locally.

Hay Dairies is free to enter and has over 800 goats onsite. If you want to observe the goat milking process, make sure to arrive between 9am to 10.30am. You can also pet the friendly goats and purchase a bag of alfalfa hay at $5 to feed them.

The farm is open from 9am to 4pm daily, except Tuesdays (unless it is a public holiday).

20. New Year's Eve Countdown

Say goodbye to the old and hello to the new as we usher in the new year. Start off 2023 with a bang as the highly-anticipated New Year's Eve fireworks display is back! Here are some places where you can catch the spectacular display for free:

Helix Bridge

Marina Barrage

Waterfront promenade at the Bay East Garden of Gardens by the Bay

Mount Faber Peak

Marina Bay Sands Promontory, Merlion Park

Waterfront Promenade at Esplanade

The Lawn @ Marina Bay

In addition, you can also check out the Star Island Countdown prequel.

While the actual Star Island Countdown is a ticketed event, the event preview is free to the public and lets us get a glimpse of the show highlights from Dec 25 to 30.

Sanrio fans can also head down to the Sanrio Characters Pop Up Store shop to check out the merchandise and even get a chance to mingle with Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi!

ALSO READ: Best New Year's Day brunches and lunches to start the New Year on the right note

This article was first published in Homage.