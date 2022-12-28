Best things to do in Singapore this week: Dec 26 to Jan 1

Celebrations are still ongoing as we gear up for New Year's Eve and Chinese New Year coming up. Keep the conviviality going with parties, good music, and roaring laughs with our pick for the best things to do this week.

New Year's Eve Countdown Parties at The NCO Club

Instead of looking up to the skies for fireworks this year, splash around in a spectacular countdown party with a live DJ set and stunning mermaid performances at Fish Pool.

Set against the diving pool centerpiece, tickets to Fish Pool's New Year's Eve countdown party ($98++ per person) come with a glass of prosecco, a flow of canapes, and access to live mermaid performances.

For a more musical end to the year, head over to Cool Cats and join Paraguayan diva Veronica Barboza and the Ireson Band. Enjoy energetic Latin music with half a bottle of champagne, bar snacks, and seats for two from $248++.

The NCO Club is located at 32 Beach Rd, Singapore 189764. Countdown Party at Fish Pool runs 9.30pm-1am on Dec 31, 2022. Reserve here. New Year's Eve performance at Cool Cats runs 8pm till late (music starts 9.30pm) on Dec 31, 2022. Reserve here.

Ritual 025: Gerd Janson with Sivanesh

PHOTO: City Nomads

With one of the most sought-after DJs in the house, you know this is the real party before all the other New Year's Eve parties.

Ritual ends the year with Gerd Janson. Known for mixing it up with funky, synth-pop, and industrial while dropping the grooves of his novel take on well-known classics, expect the unexpected with this house and techno DJ.

Taking the stage with him is local hero Sivanesh, pumping us up with his eclectic soundscapes and diverse playlist.

Ritual 025: Gerd Jason runs Dec 29 from 10.30pm-3am at Ikigai Izakaya, 20 Upper Circular Road, #B1, #01/06 The Riverwalk, Singapore 058416. First-release tickets $38, includes one drink; get them here.

Comedy Masala with Jinx Yeo

PHOTO: City Nomads

Get your weekly dose of laughter at Singapore's most popular stand-up comedy show, Comedy Masala.

This week, local comedian Jinx Yeo, takes the stage with his hard-hitting punchlines and unique flair of east-meets-west humour. Along with Comedy Central and ABC appearances, Jinx has entertained crowds in over 22 countries with sold-out shows and received over 25 million views for his online videos.

Comedy Masala ft. Jinx Yeo runs Dec 27, 8pm onwards at Hero's, 69 Circular Road, Boat Quay, Singapore 049423. Tickets start from $25 (standing); get them here.

Sope — All Ways, Always EP Launch Party

PHOTO: City Nomads

After two years of hard work, indie singer-songwriter Sope is set to launch her first EP, All Ways, Always.

A prelude to her full album We Are The Only Poets, the EP includes four singles with fan-favourite tracks like Song of Patroclus and All At Once.

Rooted in love and grief, let her music take you through those unspoken feelings as she performs the tracks live for the first time.

Sope EP Launch Party runs Dec 26, 1pm-2pm at 52A Amoy Street, Singapore 069878. General admission is $12, includes a drink; get your tickets here.

Radio Rewind by UNfilteredPresents

Just before the year ends, rewind and relive the best hits of 2022.

Let DJ Orfeus and DJ Ayekay take you through the Top 40 biggest hits of the year while you sing and dance to your heart's content.

Thirsty folks can look to table reservations starting at $360 for two bottles of house pour spirits. General admission tickets are $24.

Radio Rewind by UNfilteredPresents runs Dec 30, 10.30pm - 2.30am at Projector X: Picturehouse, 2 Handy Rd, #05-01, Singapore 229233. Get your tickets here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.